A prized UK prospect is the top player in the 2024 class —and other recruiting links.

University of Kentucky self-reports NCAA violations
Kentucky has self-reported violations to the NCAA following an investigation into athletes being compensated for part-time work that was not performed at the university hospital. The school asked that the violations be processed as Level III in the report, which was released Saturday but submitted Sept. 3 to NCAA reinstatement...
Class of 2023 WR Cataurus Hicks Commits to Louisville
The wide receiver from Miami is the 15th commitment for the Cardinals in the 2023 recruiting class.
Top-150 recruit Justin McBride cuts list to 3, sets commitment date
Dallas (Texas) Plano three-star recruit Justin McBride tells On3 he will announce his college decision on Wednesday, September 21st. The 6-foot-7, 210-pound power forward is choosing between three schools: Arizona State, Missouri, and Oklahoma State. Kansas State, Santa Clara, and VCU were previously considered. He also received offers from Kansas,...
Kickoff time, television announced for Louisville at Boston College
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that Louisville's game against Boston College in Chestnut Hills, Mass., will be played at noon on Oct. 1. The U of L-Boston College game will be on the ACC Network. Louisville is 1-2 on the season after dropping the opener 31-7 to Syracuse...
Paul Finebaum Makes Prediction On Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops
ESPN's Paul Finebaum raved about Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops while on SEC Network this Saturday morning. Finebaum believes Stoops has been so successful with the Wildcats that he'll be a hot commodity in the offseason. "I think he's one of the elite coaches now in the SEC," Finebaum said...
Rich Scangarello Severely Disappointed in UK's Offensive Performance Against Youngstown State
In the span of two weeks, Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello has expressed both the thrill and agony of coaching football. After the Wildcats' win over Florida a week ago in The Swamp, the OC was over the moon with how his offense responded in the second half, earning a gritty ...
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 3
Believe it or not, we're almost done with the first month of the 2022 college football season. Week 3 is in the books, and while it wasn't as crazy as Week 2, there were a couple of upsets mixed in with favored teams blowing out overmatched competition. ESPN's Football Power...
CFB world reacts to Kentucky star’s gruesome injury
If the University of Kentucky Wildcats defeat the Youngstown State Penguins in Saturday’s football game, the ‘Cats will have to do so without the further services of star linebacker J.J. Weaver after he suffered a gruesome arm injury in the first quarter of the game. Media reports said...
Kirk Herbstreit Thinks 1 College Football Program Had "Unwarranted Preseason Hype"
On the latest edition of ESPN's College GameDay, Kirk Herbstreit put an SEC program on blast for the way it has started this season. Herbstreit said Texas A&M has "no identity" heading into Week 3. That was on clear display when Jimbo Fisher's squad lost to Appalachian State at home last weekend.
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 poll after Week 3
College football's unpredictability during the regular season continued on Saturday as several nationally-ranked teams were pushed to the brink coming off a scintillating weekend that included three Sun Belt teams beating favored opponents. Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 3 includes shakeup inside the top 15 after Michigan State's road loss to Washington and Penn State's win at Auburn, which should vault the unbeaten Nittany Lions past several programs in Sunday's new poll.
D.J. Lagway, 2024 5-star quarterback, trims list to 10
In the world of college football recruiting the quarterback position seems to take shape earlier than any other every year. Taking a major step forward, Willis High School (Texas) five-star quarterback D.J. Lagway trimmed his list from over 30 scholarship offers to to 10 suitors Sunday - Alabama, ...
Touted 2025 QB Ryan Montgomery locks in four college visits
Findlay (Ohio) High 2025 quarterbackRyan Montgomery has four visits locked in as the college season picks up. Montgomery’s father reiterated they’ll be back at Tennessee this coming weekend. From there they’ll hit Georgia on Oct. 8, Michigan on Oct. 15 and Penn State on Oct. 22. All...
Lee Corso Calling For 4 Significant Upsets Today
On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Boone, North Carolina - home of Appalachian State. Before the show went on air, though, Kirk Herbstreit continued his pre-show interviews with Lee Corso. During the brief conversation, Herbie asked Corso if he had any upsets in mind for today. Coros...
On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 18, CB Cormani McClain
With the high school football season fully underway, On3 has released its latest rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Following the most recent release in mid-July, prospects have attended camps and now put multiple games worth of performances on tape. Checking as the No. 18 prospect in the 2023 class and earning five-star status is Lakeland (Fla.) cornerback Cormani McClain, a Five-Star Plus+ recruit. He jumped from No. 19 in the previous ranking.
Texas A&M opens as the favorite over top-10 Arkansas
No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0 SEC) is coming off a win at Kyle Field against then-No. 13 Miami, 17-9. But, things do not get any easier this coming weekend. The Aggies leave College Station for the first time and will face No. 10 Arkansas (3-0, 1-0) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, next Saturday night.
Tim Tebow reveals advice he would give Urban Meyer regarding openings at Nebraska, Arizona State
A blue blood College Football team has a head coach opening, so naturally, Urban Meyer is rumored as a name in the mix for the job. Despite the controversy during his short stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Meyer still isn’t counted out of the job. In Tim Tebow’s appearance...
Herm Edwards Fired: College Football Hot Seat Coaches Top 10 Ranking Week 3
Now that Herm Edwards is out at Arizona State, who are ten other coaches on the hot seat after Week 3 of the college football season?. Herm Edwards Fired: College Football Coaches Hot Seat Top 10. College Football Week 3 Roundup. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. Week 3 Scoreboard...
Georgia's Todd Monken Named Candidate for Head Coach Opening
Could Todd Monken be on the move following his third season in Athens?
ESPN releases updated projections for every bowl game, College Football Playoff after Week 3
Week 3 has come and gone, and the page has now turned to Week 4 in college football. The first few weeks of the season have already featured plenty of upsets and surprises throughout the nation, leading to major changes in the latest bowl projections from ESPN. During Week 3,...
AP Poll: Texas A&M moves up to No. 23
There was not a ton of movement in the major college football polls this week as there were not many upsets. But, when Texas A&M (2-1) took down then-No. 13 Miami on Saturday night, 17-9, it got the attention of some of the voters. In this week's new Associated Press...
