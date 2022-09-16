Read full article on original website
Nevada Wolf Pack football falls to Iowa, 27-0, in lightning-delayed affair
Lighting delays only delayed the inevitable Saturday night. After three separate weather delays due to lightning strikes and almost seven hours, the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-2) lost a one-sided affair to the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1), 27-0. ...
Iowa trounces Nevada in game marred by weather
Freshman Kaleb Johnson rushed for a career-high 103 yards with two touchdowns to lead Iowa to a 27-0 win over visiting Nevada in a game that extended into Sunday morning at Iowa City, Iowa, because of three weather delays. The game ended at 1:40 a.m. local time. The contest was...
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's 27-0 win over Nevada
KIRK FERENTZ: We got off the mat and got back in the fight and did a good job in unusual circumstances tonight. So to stay focused, that was good to see. Just really pleased. We showed some progress in certain areas. Happy about that. Obviously, it was good to get Nico back and Keagan back and then Brody was able to get involved a little bit too at the receiver position. So gave us a few more guys to throw to.
Iowa vs. Nevada live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
After a two-game homestand, the Nevada Wolf Pack will be on the road. They will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. The Wolf Pack came up short against the Incarnate Word Cardinals last week, falling 55-41. There was early excitement for Iowa...
Weapons-grade plutonium secretly sent to Nevada removed
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Weapons-grade plutonium that secretly was sent to Nevada over objections from the state has been removed ahead of schedule. U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto says she received word Friday that the material has been removed. The work had been expected to wrap up by...
Plane crash on last day of Reno Air Races leaves 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A plane crash during the Reno Air Races left one person dead, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The event began on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and was scheduled until Sunday, Sept. 18. The crash occurred on the third lap of the Jet Gold Race....
Ex-Nevada deputy AG arrested in 1972 Hawaii homicide
RENO, Nev. — (AP) — A former deputy Nevada attorney general who ran for the state Supreme Court and was later affiliated with the infamous Mustang Ranch brothel has been arrested in Reno as a suspect in a 1972 homicide in Hawaii. Tudor Chirila Jr., 77, was being...
Douglas County Republican Heritage Day Barbeque
Many of Nevada's Republican candidates running in this years election were there to speak to voters. Besides a huge barbeque buffet of food, they also held a silent and live auction to help fundraise for their campaign season.
Northern Nevada: smoke from California wildfires closes schools in Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Smoke from wildfires in Northern California has most public schools closed in the Reno and Sparks area. Washoe County School District officials on Wednesday cited hazardous air quality, National Weather Service projections and the potential for harm to students who walk or bike to school. The University of Nevada, Reno and Truckee Meadows Community College also canceled classes for the day but said online classes and essential services would continue. More than 3,000 firefighters are battling a wildfire that has charred more than 91 square miles in rugged mountains east of Sacramento.
Your 2022 Nevada Day Weekend Getaway Cheat Sheet
Copy This Itinerary: Your 2022 Nevada Day Weekend Getaway Cheat Sheet. I was sitting on my patio a couple of weeks ago sipping iced coffee when it happened. First of all, it was the risky 3 pm iced coffee that may or may not wear off in time for bed, but it’s summer in Carson City. Memories to be made – no regrets. Anyway, the calendar still said “August” at this moment, when time itself slowed down and my sights zeroed in on a single yellow leaf falling from above.
One killed in crash at Reno Air Races
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after a plane went down during the championship round of the Reno Air Races on Sunday afternoon. Organizers say only one plane was involved, and the National Championship Air Races has suspended all operations for the 2022 event. The NTSB and FAA...
Statue of Historical Figure Unveiled in Virginia City
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Wind will increase this weekend, ahead of a trough of low pressure. Expect cooler, showery weather Sunday evening through Tuesday, as this system slowly moves inland and through our region. Snow levels could dip as low as 7,500'. -Jeff.
Wildlife officials confirm highly contagious bird flu found in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife has confirmed a highly contagious bird flu in wild bird populations in the state. The highly contagious virus circulates in wild waterfowl without any signs of illness and low mortality rates. Due to contagious nature, wildlife officials believe it likely already exists in wild waterfowl populations throughout the state.
Rain Chances, Cooler Temperatures, and Less Smoke
After several days of poor air quality from the Mosquito Fire, Reno’s air quality will be much better on Sunday. An area of low pressure will drop into northern California Saturday night, and give the region a chance for rain through Wednesday. The majority of the rain will fall along the western side of the Sierra, but some light to moderate rain will fall in the valley too. A change in wind direction will also help to clear the air. Places like Stead, Cold Springs, and the North Valleys could still see some haze Sunday, but the air quality will be much better in the majority of the region, including around Lake Tahoe. Enough rain will fall over the Mosquito Fire to help fire fighting efforts, but it won’t be enough to put it out completely.
History: Floriston Paper Mill
In the early days of the Transcontinental Railroad there were many bustling towns that focused on lumbering, ice, and even more ambitious industries. Only a few of these communities have survived with one being Floriston. Floriston is located between Truckee and Reno and today it is a minor exit off Interstate 80 but at one time it was a lively town.
Carson High School crowns Homecoming King & Queen
Carson High School (CHS) crowned Sydney King and Kaden Brown as the 2022 Homecoming Queen and King. A short coronation ceremony was held during the Homecoming Dance Saturday evening due to the poor air quality and cancelation of Friday’s football matchup against the Reed High School Raiders. Candidates making...
FAA to investigate fatal single-jet crash at Reno Air Races; pilot's name not released
5:37 p.m. update: Fred Telling, CEO and chairman of the Reno Air Racing Association, provided a brief update Sunday at the terminal at Stead Airport on the fatal jet crash. ...
Kelly Bullis: Actual tax impact of Democrats’ recent act
They call it the “Inflation Reduction Act.” When you read it, it has NOTHING to do with reducing inflation. Does that bother you? It bothers me. A little honesty is all I ask. They should have called this the “Biden Green Energy Junior Act.” So here are some of the actual tax related provisions in this bill.
Mosquito Fire smoke returns to Carson Valley
Air quality started to degrade in Carson Valley as smoke drifted south from Reno. As of 11 a.m., the air quality index for Minden was at 128 going from good, right past moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups. Conditions further north were unhealthy and very unhealthy for the last two...
Hot, smoky September gives way to cool temps and early-season snow showers in Reno, Tahoe area
Remember those hot, record-breaking temperatures in Reno earlier this month? The temperature gauge has shifted, and going into the weekend Northern Nevada is expected to see much cooler than normal temperatures and even some mountain snow. ...
