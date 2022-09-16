ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Yardbarker

Iowa trounces Nevada in game marred by weather

Freshman Kaleb Johnson rushed for a career-high 103 yards with two touchdowns to lead Iowa to a 27-0 win over visiting Nevada in a game that extended into Sunday morning at Iowa City, Iowa, because of three weather delays. The game ended at 1:40 a.m. local time. The contest was...
AMES, IA
247Sports

Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's 27-0 win over Nevada

KIRK FERENTZ: We got off the mat and got back in the fight and did a good job in unusual circumstances tonight. So to stay focused, that was good to see. Just really pleased. We showed some progress in certain areas. Happy about that. Obviously, it was good to get Nico back and Keagan back and then Brody was able to get involved a little bit too at the receiver position. So gave us a few more guys to throw to.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Weapons-grade plutonium secretly sent to Nevada removed

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Weapons-grade plutonium that secretly was sent to Nevada over objections from the state has been removed ahead of schedule. U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto says she received word Friday that the material has been removed. The work had been expected to wrap up by...
CARSON CITY, NV
8newsnow.com

Plane crash on last day of Reno Air Races leaves 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A plane crash during the Reno Air Races left one person dead, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The event began on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and was scheduled until Sunday, Sept. 18. The crash occurred on the third lap of the Jet Gold Race....
RENO, NV
KDWN

Northern Nevada: smoke from California wildfires closes schools in Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Smoke from wildfires in Northern California has most public schools closed in the Reno and Sparks area. Washoe County School District officials on Wednesday cited hazardous air quality, National Weather Service projections and the potential for harm to students who walk or bike to school. The University of Nevada, Reno and Truckee Meadows Community College also canceled classes for the day but said online classes and essential services would continue. More than 3,000 firefighters are battling a wildfire that has charred more than 91 square miles in rugged mountains east of Sacramento.
RENO, NV
visitcarsoncity.com

Your 2022 Nevada Day Weekend Getaway Cheat Sheet

Copy This Itinerary: Your 2022 Nevada Day Weekend Getaway Cheat Sheet. I was sitting on my patio a couple of weeks ago sipping iced coffee when it happened. First of all, it was the risky 3 pm iced coffee that may or may not wear off in time for bed, but it’s summer in Carson City. Memories to be made – no regrets. Anyway, the calendar still said “August” at this moment, when time itself slowed down and my sights zeroed in on a single yellow leaf falling from above.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

One killed in crash at Reno Air Races

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after a plane went down during the championship round of the Reno Air Races on Sunday afternoon. Organizers say only one plane was involved, and the National Championship Air Races has suspended all operations for the 2022 event. The NTSB and FAA...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Statue of Historical Figure Unveiled in Virginia City

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Wind will increase this weekend, ahead of a trough of low pressure. Expect cooler, showery weather Sunday evening through Tuesday, as this system slowly moves inland and through our region. Snow levels could dip as low as 7,500'. -Jeff.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Wildlife officials confirm highly contagious bird flu found in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife has confirmed a highly contagious bird flu in wild bird populations in the state. The highly contagious virus circulates in wild waterfowl without any signs of illness and low mortality rates. Due to contagious nature, wildlife officials believe it likely already exists in wild waterfowl populations throughout the state.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Rain Chances, Cooler Temperatures, and Less Smoke

After several days of poor air quality from the Mosquito Fire, Reno’s air quality will be much better on Sunday. An area of low pressure will drop into northern California Saturday night, and give the region a chance for rain through Wednesday. The majority of the rain will fall along the western side of the Sierra, but some light to moderate rain will fall in the valley too. A change in wind direction will also help to clear the air. Places like Stead, Cold Springs, and the North Valleys could still see some haze Sunday, but the air quality will be much better in the majority of the region, including around Lake Tahoe. Enough rain will fall over the Mosquito Fire to help fire fighting efforts, but it won’t be enough to put it out completely.
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

History: Floriston Paper Mill

In the early days of the Transcontinental Railroad there were many bustling towns that focused on lumbering, ice, and even more ambitious industries. Only a few of these communities have survived with one being Floriston. Floriston is located between Truckee and Reno and today it is a minor exit off Interstate 80 but at one time it was a lively town.
TRUCKEE, CA
Nevada Appeal

Carson High School crowns Homecoming King & Queen

Carson High School (CHS) crowned Sydney King and Kaden Brown as the 2022 Homecoming Queen and King. A short coronation ceremony was held during the Homecoming Dance Saturday evening due to the poor air quality and cancelation of Friday’s football matchup against the Reed High School Raiders. Candidates making...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Kelly Bullis: Actual tax impact of Democrats’ recent act

They call it the “Inflation Reduction Act.” When you read it, it has NOTHING to do with reducing inflation. Does that bother you? It bothers me. A little honesty is all I ask. They should have called this the “Biden Green Energy Junior Act.” So here are some of the actual tax related provisions in this bill.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

Mosquito Fire smoke returns to Carson Valley

Air quality started to degrade in Carson Valley as smoke drifted south from Reno. As of 11 a.m., the air quality index for Minden was at 128 going from good, right past moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups. Conditions further north were unhealthy and very unhealthy for the last two...
MINDEN, NV

