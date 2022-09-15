ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 1970s-Style Bathroom Gets a Fresh Look — And Its 100-Year-Old Floors Back

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Perhaps you might be familiar with decade dabblers, people and homes with decor and accessories pulled from their favorite decades. A decade dabbler might, for instance, sit on a blowup chair from the ’90s in front of a mid-century coffee table with tapered legs they scored at a local vintage shop atop a shag rug from the ’70s all while wearing some ’80s-style dolphin shorts.
hypebeast.com

A Vaulted Infinity Pool Runs Throughout the "Casa To" Hotel in Mexico

References are rich throughout the “Casa To” hotel, located on Mexico’s Pacific coast in an town named Puerto Escondido. Architect Ludwig Godefroy drew upon a number of visual and conceptual cues when crafting the building, while also calling upon local craftspeople to create its furniture. Surrounded by...
yankodesign.com

This sleek collection of sophisticated outdoor furniture is more than just your ordinary street bench

Outdoor furniture is a genre that has slowly but surely been getting a lot more attention. Designers are focusing on creating functional, and aesthetic pieces, that are not only super practical for public use but can also contribute to the beautification of streets and public places. One such design, which also happens to be, the Top Design Winner of European Product Design Award 2022 is ‘Plint’.
SheKnows

Shoppers Swear These Comfortable Walking Shoes With 47,000 Perfect Ratings ‘Changed My Life’ — & They’re on Sale

There are many shoe brands on the market that claim they have the most comfortable pairs ever. But finding ones that hold up to their benefits isn’t so easy. If you’re constantly on your feet at work, chasing after kids, or perhaps you live in a walkable city, then a good pair of walking shoes is a necessity. If you don’t already own a pair that you love, then you’re in luck because Amazon shoppers just found the most comfortable pair of shoes that “changed their lives,” and it’s on sale now. The Skechers Go Walk Joy Sneaker has a rubber...
simphome.com

Tips to Keep Your Home Smelling Good

There’s nothing quite like coming home to an inviting house that smells good. Unfortunately, daily living can cause smells that aren’t inviting. One of the biggest culprits for foul smells is the drain, and it’s a good idea to practice drain clearing regularly. Another aspect that can cause uninviting smells is cooking with strong spices. Follow some more easy and inexpensive tips to keep your home smelling fresh.
CBS Minnesota

Young Joni chef Ann Kim featured on Neftlix's "Chef's Table: Pizza"

A Twin Cities chef is getting international accolades for her inspirational story of how she became one of the country's top chefs.Chef Ann Kim shares her journey of growing up in Minnesota as an immigrant from South Korea, pursuing a career in theater, and eventually finding her passion of cooking in Netflix's new season of "Chef's Table: Pizza."In fact, it's the first time a Minnesota chef has been featured on the show, highlighting our city and culinary community. "When I decided to pursue pizza I refused to stay in my lane," Kim said. "My food is bold, and loud, and spicy. I just played by my own game, sharing who I was through food.
msn.com

Make your best cookies ever with these genius tips

Slide 1 of 31: Baking is a great way to pass the time or entertain kids, and a classic cookie is the ultimate sweet treat. But how do you get the best chewy and crisp texture? Should you use chips or chunks? And can healthier cookies ever be delicious? We’ve got all your cookie questions answered, plus some of our favorite traditional and with-a-twist recipes.
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
