Connecticut State

Daily Mail

Most Chinese adults say the world should show the country more respect and the US 'regularly bullies' Beijing, study finds

More than half of Chinese adults believe the US is a 'bully' and say the world should show China more respect, according to a new survey. The poll conducted by business intelligence company Morning Consult across a nationally representative group of 1,000 people found 67 percent of those questioned felt their country was being disrespected by foreign powers.
Interesting Engineering

China lists nearly 9,000 “little-giants” to become a bigger tech powerhouse than the U.S.

The Chinese government has selected 8,997 little-known industrial enterprises that will enjoy preferential treatment from central and provincial governments as the country prepares to supersede the technological prowess of the U.S., South China Morning Post reported. The government has dubbed them "little giants". Who are little giants?. The term "little...
nationalinterest.org

Where India Fits Into U.S.-China Competition

By working to maintain a regional equilibrium, India can assert its interests while capitalizing on its geostrategic birthright. China’s economic and military modernization, which began in the late 1970s and early 1980s, has not only positioned it as a prominent actor in the international system but also focused attention on East Asia and the Asia-Pacific region in general. In short, in the last thirty or forty years, the global balance of power has shifted from the Atlantic to the Pacific region, led by China in particular. Naturally, the United States, the architect and leading actor of the current world order, has staked its future vision on the Asia-Pacific and the recently recognized Indo-Pacific region rather than the Atlantic, the Middle East, or any other region since the 2010s.
Markets Insider

Russia's isolation from global markets is withering its economy and will wreck its status as an energy superpower, experts say

Russia's isolation from the west is a disaster for the long-term health of its economy, experts told Insider. Trade isolation limits what Russia can import, making production more expensive. Russia's situation will also greatly decrease its status as an energy superpower. Russia's resilience in the face of sanctions surprised experts...
Fortune

‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide

Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
Markets Insider

Germany is reportedly working on a new trade policy to reduce dependence on China, as economy minister says the country can't allow itself to be 'blackmailed'

Germany is drafting a new trade policy to reduce dependence on China, according to Reuters. "We cannot allow ourselves to be blackmailed," German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said. China is Germany's top trade partners, with overall trade volume climbing to 245 billion euros last year. Germany is reportedly working on...
Daily Mail

NYC is the richest city on the planet with 59 billionaires and a staggering 345,600 millionaires: US captures half of the Top 10 list while longtime wealth leader London ranks fourth

New York has been named the wealthiest city on the planet, boasting 59 billionaires and 345,600 millionaires, including 737 people with a net worth of more than $100 million. That's according to a new report ranking the 20 richest cities in the world from consultancy Henley & Partners, which advises the ultra-wealthy on citizenship and residency issues.
Fortune

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine threw energy prices into chaos. Now the price of a key metal is surging

Water vapor rises rises from the cooling tower of a German nuclear power plant. Nuclear power is having something of a moment right now. After years of being called too expensive and too dangerous, a mounting energy crisis kickstarted by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is forcing countries to reconsider their plans to rid themselves of nuclear energy. Even nations like Japan, that were previously leading the charge to reduce nuclear energy use, have reneged on their prior commitments to phasing out nuclear energy.
24/7 Wall St.

The Housing Market Is About To Be Hammered

The housing market has made a remarkable recovery from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices have surged nationally year over year most months by 20%, affording to the carefully followed S&P Case Shiller price index. The move up was fired by low interest rates and the mobility of Americans helped by the “work from […]
americanmilitarynews.com

China runs illegal police operations on foreign soil via ‘overseas service centers’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China is carrying out illegal, transnational policing operations across five continents, targeting overseas critics of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for harassment, threats against their families back home and “persuasion” techniques to get them to go back, according to a recent report.
The Hill

Book: Trump wanted to trade Puerto Rico for Greenland

Former President Trump suggested to his aides that the United States could trade Puerto Rico to Denmark for Greenland while he was president, according to a new book from two reporters. The New York Times journalist Peter Baker and The New Yorker magazine journalist Susan Glasser revealed in their book,...
