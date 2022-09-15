Read full article on original website
Most Chinese adults say the world should show the country more respect and the US 'regularly bullies' Beijing, study finds
More than half of Chinese adults believe the US is a 'bully' and say the world should show China more respect, according to a new survey. The poll conducted by business intelligence company Morning Consult across a nationally representative group of 1,000 people found 67 percent of those questioned felt their country was being disrespected by foreign powers.
Three in 10 Americans Believe U.S. Will Be Invaded Within 10 Years: Poll
Respondents who identified as Republican voters were more pessimistic about America's future than their Democratic counterparts.
China lists nearly 9,000 “little-giants” to become a bigger tech powerhouse than the U.S.
The Chinese government has selected 8,997 little-known industrial enterprises that will enjoy preferential treatment from central and provincial governments as the country prepares to supersede the technological prowess of the U.S., South China Morning Post reported. The government has dubbed them "little giants". Who are little giants?. The term "little...
nationalinterest.org
Where India Fits Into U.S.-China Competition
By working to maintain a regional equilibrium, India can assert its interests while capitalizing on its geostrategic birthright. China’s economic and military modernization, which began in the late 1970s and early 1980s, has not only positioned it as a prominent actor in the international system but also focused attention on East Asia and the Asia-Pacific region in general. In short, in the last thirty or forty years, the global balance of power has shifted from the Atlantic to the Pacific region, led by China in particular. Naturally, the United States, the architect and leading actor of the current world order, has staked its future vision on the Asia-Pacific and the recently recognized Indo-Pacific region rather than the Atlantic, the Middle East, or any other region since the 2010s.
Russia's isolation from global markets is withering its economy and will wreck its status as an energy superpower, experts say
Russia's isolation from the west is a disaster for the long-term health of its economy, experts told Insider. Trade isolation limits what Russia can import, making production more expensive. Russia's situation will also greatly decrease its status as an energy superpower. Russia's resilience in the face of sanctions surprised experts...
‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide
Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
Norway has overtaken Russia as Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas - and vowed to keep output high as the energy crisis worsens: report
Norway now supplies Europe with more natural gas than Russia does after Moscow cut flows, per Reuters. Its gas production is set to rise 8% this year, on track for a record, as Europe shuns Russian imports. "I expect that we can maintain the production levels we are at now...
Germany is reportedly working on a new trade policy to reduce dependence on China, as economy minister says the country can't allow itself to be 'blackmailed'
Germany is drafting a new trade policy to reduce dependence on China, according to Reuters. "We cannot allow ourselves to be blackmailed," German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said. China is Germany's top trade partners, with overall trade volume climbing to 245 billion euros last year. Germany is reportedly working on...
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Connecticut
Connecticut is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
NYC is the richest city on the planet with 59 billionaires and a staggering 345,600 millionaires: US captures half of the Top 10 list while longtime wealth leader London ranks fourth
New York has been named the wealthiest city on the planet, boasting 59 billionaires and 345,600 millionaires, including 737 people with a net worth of more than $100 million. That's according to a new report ranking the 20 richest cities in the world from consultancy Henley & Partners, which advises the ultra-wealthy on citizenship and residency issues.
Putin’s invasion of Ukraine threw energy prices into chaos. Now the price of a key metal is surging
Water vapor rises rises from the cooling tower of a German nuclear power plant. Nuclear power is having something of a moment right now. After years of being called too expensive and too dangerous, a mounting energy crisis kickstarted by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is forcing countries to reconsider their plans to rid themselves of nuclear energy. Even nations like Japan, that were previously leading the charge to reduce nuclear energy use, have reneged on their prior commitments to phasing out nuclear energy.
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian strike at Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant but reactors not damaged – live updates
Reactors not damaged after Russian strikes at nuclear power plant in southern Mykolaiv region
Philippines Protests China's Moves in South China Sea Dozens of Times
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already signed off on 52 formal diplomatic protests against China in 72 days, according to reports.
Biden, again, says U.S. would help Taiwan if China attacks
In an interview with the CBS news show 60 Minutes that aired on Sunday, President Biden says White House policy remains unchanged.
The Housing Market Is About To Be Hammered
The housing market has made a remarkable recovery from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices have surged nationally year over year most months by 20%, affording to the carefully followed S&P Case Shiller price index. The move up was fired by low interest rates and the mobility of Americans helped by the “work from […]
CNBC
India's rice export ban: The Asian countries set to be hit hard — and those that’ll profit
In a bid to control domestic prices, the Indian government banned exports of broken rice and slapped a 20% export tax on several varieties of rice starting Sept. 9. The Philippines and Indonesia will be most vulnerable to the ban, according to Nomura. India accounts for approximately 40% of global...
South Africa’s farm exports are an economic lifeline – with weak spots
International trade has been at the core of South Africa’s agricultural progress since the early 2000s. Since 1994, the country has excelled in opening up new markets, as evidenced by several free trade agreements with critical regional and international markets. The country exports roughly half of its produce in...
Russian billionaire sues French customs for seizing his yachts
PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A Russian billionaire is suing French authorities in an effort to win back access to two of his yachts, arguing customs officials did not have the right to immobilise them despite him being on an EU sanctions list, his lawyer said on Thursday.
americanmilitarynews.com
China runs illegal police operations on foreign soil via ‘overseas service centers’
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China is carrying out illegal, transnational policing operations across five continents, targeting overseas critics of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for harassment, threats against their families back home and “persuasion” techniques to get them to go back, according to a recent report.
Book: Trump wanted to trade Puerto Rico for Greenland
Former President Trump suggested to his aides that the United States could trade Puerto Rico to Denmark for Greenland while he was president, according to a new book from two reporters. The New York Times journalist Peter Baker and The New Yorker magazine journalist Susan Glasser revealed in their book,...
