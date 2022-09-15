Read full article on original website
A lifelong advocate for nuclear's power
Seth Kanter | Steven Petersen IDAHO FALLS - Seth Kanter never suspected that his love of the ocean, and more than eight years in the Navy, would eventually lead him to a career in the high desert of eastern Idaho. But as the Radiological Engineering manager at Idaho National Laboratory,...
Family, friends and colleagues celebrate life of late Idaho legislator in Pocatello
Mark Nye | File photo The following is a news release from the Idaho House and Senate Democrats. POCATELLO - A bipartisan ensemble of the late Senator Mark Nye's family, friends and colleagues gathered Saturday, Sept. 17, to celebrate his remarkable life. Hundreds of admirers filled...
Idaho State Trooper 'making remarkable progress' on recovery (Video)
An Idaho State Trooper is "making remarkable progress" on his recovery after he was hit by a car over a week ago on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. Sergeant Mike Wendler was critically injured in the incident and has been recovering at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center ICU. According to a Facebook post from Idaho State Police (ISP), he was ...
Idaho unemployment bumps up to 2.7%, labor force grows
Stock image BOISE - Idaho's unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percent to 2.7% in August but remained below 3% for the seventh consecutive month, state officials said Friday. The Idaho Department of Labor said that more than 930,000 Idaho workers have jobs while about 26,000...
Winter 2020-21 brought record visits to Idaho ski areas
Ski IdahoIdaho is the fifth highest state in terms of skier days per capita, earning an index of 362, which means Idaho residents enjoy 3.62 times more skier days per capita than average. The only states with higher skier visit indexes are Vermont (655), Colorado (518), Utah (401),...
New partnership preserves Idaho folklife
Special Collections and Archives at Boise State University's Albertsons Library has partnered with the Folk and Traditional Arts program at the Idaho Commission on the Arts to create The Idaho Folklife Collection. The background The Idaho Folklife Collection was established through...
Air 4 Adventure: Let's take a look at the Centennial Trail (Video)
COEUR D'ALENE, ID. - Cooler temperatures and clean air make it the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the outdoors. One great spot to go for a run or bike ride is along the Centennial Trail. In this week's Air 4 Adventure, we are giving you a bird's eye view of a section of the trail in Idaho. Subscribe: https://...
Could crypto miners raise your electricity bills? Idaho Power says yes. What to know
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) - Cryptocurrency miners are flocking to Idaho for its cheap power. State authorities say the additional energy demand is placing a burden on the entire electrical grid. In fact, Idaho Power asked the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to create a new customer...
Don't forget the tenderloins when field dressing your elk or deer this fall
Hunting season in Idaho is already warming up. As the weeks go by we will make the final preparations for fall, hunters often find themselves asking critical questions like "Is my rifle or bow sighted in?" "Are my good knives...
Flood Advisory issued September 17 at 6:34PM MDT by NWS
..FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Idaho, including the following county, Boise. * WHEN...Until 930 PM MDT.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: South Fremont downs Jackson Hole to remain unbeaten
ST. ANTHONY- Hoping to improve on last week's win over Aberdeen, the South Fremont Cougars brought a balanced game plan into their game versus the Jackson Hole Broncs on Friday. South Fremont rushed for 217 yards and put up 173...
