Idaho State

A lifelong advocate for nuclear's power

Seth Kanter | Steven Petersen IDAHO FALLS - Seth Kanter never suspected that his love of the ocean, and more than eight years in the Navy, would eventually lead him to a career in the high desert of eastern Idaho. But as the Radiological Engineering manager at Idaho National Laboratory,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Trooper 'making remarkable progress' on recovery (Video)

An Idaho State Trooper is "making remarkable progress" on his recovery after he was hit by a car over a week ago on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. Sergeant Mike Wendler was critically injured in the incident and has been recovering at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center ICU. According to a Facebook post from Idaho State Police (ISP), he was ...
JEROME COUNTY, ID
Idaho unemployment bumps up to 2.7%, labor force grows

Stock image BOISE - Idaho's unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percent to 2.7% in August but remained below 3% for the seventh consecutive month, state officials said Friday. The Idaho Department of Labor said that more than 930,000 Idaho workers have jobs while about 26,000...
IDAHO STATE
Sandpoint, ID
Idaho State
Winter 2020-21 brought record visits to Idaho ski areas

Ski IdahoIdaho is the fifth highest state in terms of skier days per capita, earning an index of 362, which means Idaho residents enjoy 3.62 times more skier days per capita than average. The only states with higher skier visit indexes are Vermont (655), Colorado (518), Utah (401),...
IDAHO STATE
New partnership preserves Idaho folklife

Special Collections and Archives at Boise State University's Albertsons Library has partnered with the Folk and Traditional Arts program at the Idaho Commission on the Arts to create The Idaho Folklife Collection. The background The Idaho Folklife Collection was established through...
IDAHO STATE
Air 4 Adventure: Let's take a look at the Centennial Trail (Video)

COEUR D'ALENE, ID. - Cooler temperatures and clean air make it the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the outdoors. One great spot to go for a run or bike ride is along the Centennial Trail. In this week's Air 4 Adventure, we are giving you a bird's eye view of a section of the trail in Idaho. Subscribe: https://...
IDAHO STATE
Flood Advisory issued September 17 at 6:34PM MDT by NWS

..FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Idaho, including the following county, Boise. * WHEN...Until 930 PM MDT.
BOISE, ID

