COEUR D'ALENE, ID. - Cooler temperatures and clean air make it the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the outdoors. One great spot to go for a run or bike ride is along the Centennial Trail. In this week's Air 4 Adventure, we are giving you a bird's eye view of a section of the trail in Idaho. Subscribe: https://...

IDAHO STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO