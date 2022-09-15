Read full article on original website
Related
ArchDaily
Pine Bluff Main Library / Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects
Manufacturers : Endicott, Longboard, Interface, Sherwin-Williams, AmeriPolish Surelock System, American Fiber Cement, American Standard, Bega, Focal Point Lights, Gressco, Hubbell, Hunter Douglas Architectural, Johnson Manville TPO, KI, Kimball, Landcape Forms, Leland International, Metal Sales Manufacturing Corp., Milliken, OFS Brands, +6. MEP Engineers : Pettit and Pettit. Landscape Architect : Landscape...
magnoliareporter.com
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Union County, cases up in three South Arkansas counties
COVID-19 active cases rose in Columbia, Lafayette and Union counties on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were two new virus-related deaths in Union County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,214. Total Active Cases: 104, up eight since Tuesday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,011. Total Deaths: 99. COVID-19 Metrics for...
onlyinark.com
Go Big at Beech St. Bistro in Crossett
Ever been to Crossett? The town of about 5,000 folks sits two hours southeast of Little Rock (near the Louisiana border) and has been dubbed the “Forestry Capital of the South.” There is even a pair of trees in the town’s official logo, which might I add, is a pretty awesome logo.
Watson Chapel High School put on lockdown after 'false report'
PINE BLUFF, Ark — Watson Chapel High School was placed on lock-down on Friday after what Pine Bluff police are calling a 'false report' of an active shooter. According to police, authorities with the Pine Bluff Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, and Arkansas State Police all responded to the report and swept the entire school, ultimately finding nothing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATV
Jefferson County judge and 12 quorum court members found liable for FOIA violation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jefferson County judge and 12 members of the county's quorum court were found liable for violating the Freedom of Information Act, according to a Sunday news release. A lawsuit was filed in January against the county judge and quorum court members seeking declaratory relief...
salineriverchronicle.com
Weevils come up just short on the road at Henderson State
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Monticello football team played their third match-up of the 2022 season on Saturday evening. The Boll Weevils traveled to Arkadelphia, Arkansas to take on in-state, Great American Conference rival Henderson State University, taking a 37-27 loss from the Reddies. The loss on the day drops the Weevils to a 2-1 record on the season.
Eudora man dies in fatal shooting; Arkansas State Police to investigate
EUDORA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas State Police are investigating after a Eudora man died in a deadly shooting. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, the Eudora Police Department was dispatched to a residence on the 1500 block of Pine Street in Eudora, Ark. due to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 22-year-old Clifford Griffin […]
salineriverchronicle.com
Rhett Clanton wins Warren Country Club Junior Club Championship
The Warren Country Club recently held its 2022 Junior Club Championship. Rhett Clanton won the title. In second place was Carson Slaughter. Finishing in third place was Rhett McGaha. A number of these young men are members of the Warren High School Golf team as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pine Bluff police: 1 dead, 2 injured in early morning shooting
Pine Bluff police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting that left one man dead and two people injured.
Pine Bluff police investigating deadly overnight shooting on S. Elm Street
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday morning, leaving one person dead around 2:00 a.m. According to reports, authorities arrived at S. Elm Street, which is where they found two people victims outside of the home, suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities...
Comments / 1