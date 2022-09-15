ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, AR

ArchDaily

Pine Bluff Main Library / Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects

Manufacturers : Endicott, Longboard, Interface, Sherwin-Williams, AmeriPolish Surelock System, American Fiber Cement, American Standard, Bega, Focal Point Lights, Gressco, Hubbell, Hunter Douglas Architectural, Johnson Manville TPO, KI, Kimball, Landcape Forms, Leland International, Metal Sales Manufacturing Corp., Milliken, OFS Brands, +6. MEP Engineers : Pettit and Pettit. Landscape Architect : Landscape...
PINE BLUFF, AR
onlyinark.com

Go Big at Beech St. Bistro in Crossett

Ever been to Crossett? The town of about 5,000 folks sits two hours southeast of Little Rock (near the Louisiana border) and has been dubbed the “Forestry Capital of the South.” There is even a pair of trees in the town’s official logo, which might I add, is a pretty awesome logo.
CROSSETT, AR
THV11

Watson Chapel High School put on lockdown after 'false report'

PINE BLUFF, Ark — Watson Chapel High School was placed on lock-down on Friday after what Pine Bluff police are calling a 'false report' of an active shooter. According to police, authorities with the Pine Bluff Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, and Arkansas State Police all responded to the report and swept the entire school, ultimately finding nothing.
PINE BLUFF, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Weevils come up just short on the road at Henderson State

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Monticello football team played their third match-up of the 2022 season on Saturday evening. The Boll Weevils traveled to Arkadelphia, Arkansas to take on in-state, Great American Conference rival Henderson State University, taking a 37-27 loss from the Reddies. The loss on the day drops the Weevils to a 2-1 record on the season.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
KARK 4 News

Eudora man dies in fatal shooting; Arkansas State Police to investigate

EUDORA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas State Police are investigating after a Eudora man died in a deadly shooting. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, the Eudora Police Department was dispatched to a residence on the 1500 block of Pine Street in Eudora, Ark. due to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 22-year-old Clifford Griffin […]
EUDORA, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Rhett Clanton wins Warren Country Club Junior Club Championship

The Warren Country Club recently held its 2022 Junior Club Championship. Rhett Clanton won the title. In second place was Carson Slaughter. Finishing in third place was Rhett McGaha. A number of these young men are members of the Warren High School Golf team as well.
WARREN, AR
