Bradley County, AR

magnoliareporter.com

Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam

The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas Advocate : Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief

Arkansas legislators on Friday approved a request from the state Department of Human Services for up to $6 million in federal pandemic relief funding to support a Camden hospital at risk of closing. However, the Arkansas Legislative Council also sent three of four committee-approved projects back to its Performance Evaluation...
ARKANSAS STATE
ArchDaily

Pine Bluff Main Library / Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects

Manufacturers : Endicott, Longboard, Interface, Sherwin-Williams, AmeriPolish Surelock System, American Fiber Cement, American Standard, Bega, Focal Point Lights, Gressco, Hubbell, Hunter Douglas Architectural, Johnson Manville TPO, KI, Kimball, Landcape Forms, Leland International, Metal Sales Manufacturing Corp., Milliken, OFS Brands, +6. MEP Engineers : Pettit and Pettit. Landscape Architect : Landscape...
PINE BLUFF, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Rhett Clanton wins Warren Country Club Junior Club Championship

The Warren Country Club recently held its 2022 Junior Club Championship. Rhett Clanton won the title. In second place was Carson Slaughter. Finishing in third place was Rhett McGaha. A number of these young men are members of the Warren High School Golf team as well.
WARREN, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Weevils come up just short on the road at Henderson State

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Monticello football team played their third match-up of the 2022 season on Saturday evening. The Boll Weevils traveled to Arkadelphia, Arkansas to take on in-state, Great American Conference rival Henderson State University, taking a 37-27 loss from the Reddies. The loss on the day drops the Weevils to a 2-1 record on the season.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
Kait 8

Beatles at the Ridge returns to Northeast Arkansas

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - During the 1960s, the Beatles had to make an emergency landing while traveling between Dallas and New York, and Walnut Ridge was the closest airport. Beatles at the Ridge returned to Lawrence County on Saturday. The Liverpool Legends, who mainly perform in Branson, bring the...
WALNUT RIDGE, AR
THV11

Watson Chapel High School put on lockdown after 'false report'

PINE BLUFF, Ark — Watson Chapel High School was placed on lock-down on Friday after what Pine Bluff police are calling a 'false report' of an active shooter. According to police, authorities with the Pine Bluff Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, and Arkansas State Police all responded to the report and swept the entire school, ultimately finding nothing.
PINE BLUFF, AR
ocolly.com

Trojan Horse: What Arkansas-Pine Bluff had to say following the loss

Here is what Arkansas-Pine Bluff coach Doc Gamble and the Golden Lions had to say after their 63-7 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday. "I thought we did more damage to ourselves than what they did. I thought man-to-man we were alright for a while, but you can't start out by shooting yourself in the foot. They bottled us up; I thought we had a good plan, but our focus wasn't so much with their defensive guys, but their offense and how explosive their offense is. We tried to slow the game down a little bit to limit.
STILLWATER, OK
onlyinark.com

Go Big at Beech St. Bistro in Crossett

Ever been to Crossett? The town of about 5,000 folks sits two hours southeast of Little Rock (near the Louisiana border) and has been dubbed the “Forestry Capital of the South.” There is even a pair of trees in the town’s official logo, which might I add, is a pretty awesome logo.
CROSSETT, AR
MyArkLaMiss

2 charged after pregnant woman shot in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested after a pregnant woman was shot and critically injured in Wynne, Arkansas. The Wynne Police Department says Kaila Henry and Darian Nauden have been formally charged. The shooting happened Monday, September 12, in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Street in Wynne. Officers reportedly found a […]
WYNNE, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas man caught with 10 pounds of marijuana

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas man is facing serious charges after he was reportedly caught with 10 pounds of marijuana Thursday evening. According to the West Memphis Police Department, agents with the Second Judicial Drug Task Force arrested 37-year-old Marcus Pulliam at around 5 p.m. Thursday. Pulliam was pulled over at College Boulevard near Hino […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
whiterivernow.com

Over 1,100 fentanyl pills and more discovered after Searcy stop

A late-morning traffic stop by Searcy Police last Tuesday uncovered over 1,100 fentanyl pills and almost four ounces of methamphetamine, according to the White County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department said Searcy officers made the stop on a white Cadillac Escalade at S. Main and W. Beebe-Capps Expressway and...
SEARCY, AR
Kait 8

Woman accused of trying to run over grandson’s wife

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a 65-year-old Batesville woman Friday after they said she tried to run over her grandson’s wife multiple times. Judge Tim Weaver found probable cause to arrest 65-year-old Janis L. Rose on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member, a Class D felony.
BATESVILLE, AR
KTLO

Police: 19-year-old dead after Jonesboro shooting

A Jonesboro teen died in surgery after officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound on Saturday evening, according to police. Officers were responding to a call about a man laying in the road just before 8 p.m. on Saturday when they found Derrick Leonard, 19, in the 1100 block of Links Circle, according to a Facebook post from the Jonesboro Police Department.
JONESBORO, AR

