magnoliareporter.com
Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam
The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Advocate : Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief
Arkansas legislators on Friday approved a request from the state Department of Human Services for up to $6 million in federal pandemic relief funding to support a Camden hospital at risk of closing. However, the Arkansas Legislative Council also sent three of four committee-approved projects back to its Performance Evaluation...
ArchDaily
Pine Bluff Main Library / Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects
Manufacturers : Endicott, Longboard, Interface, Sherwin-Williams, AmeriPolish Surelock System, American Fiber Cement, American Standard, Bega, Focal Point Lights, Gressco, Hubbell, Hunter Douglas Architectural, Johnson Manville TPO, KI, Kimball, Landcape Forms, Leland International, Metal Sales Manufacturing Corp., Milliken, OFS Brands, +6. MEP Engineers : Pettit and Pettit. Landscape Architect : Landscape...
salineriverchronicle.com
Rhett Clanton wins Warren Country Club Junior Club Championship
The Warren Country Club recently held its 2022 Junior Club Championship. Rhett Clanton won the title. In second place was Carson Slaughter. Finishing in third place was Rhett McGaha. A number of these young men are members of the Warren High School Golf team as well.
salineriverchronicle.com
Weevils come up just short on the road at Henderson State
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Monticello football team played their third match-up of the 2022 season on Saturday evening. The Boll Weevils traveled to Arkadelphia, Arkansas to take on in-state, Great American Conference rival Henderson State University, taking a 37-27 loss from the Reddies. The loss on the day drops the Weevils to a 2-1 record on the season.
Kait 8
Beatles at the Ridge returns to Northeast Arkansas
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - During the 1960s, the Beatles had to make an emergency landing while traveling between Dallas and New York, and Walnut Ridge was the closest airport. Beatles at the Ridge returned to Lawrence County on Saturday. The Liverpool Legends, who mainly perform in Branson, bring the...
magnoliareporter.com
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Union County, cases up in three South Arkansas counties
COVID-19 active cases rose in Columbia, Lafayette and Union counties on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were two new virus-related deaths in Union County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,214. Total Active Cases: 104, up eight since Tuesday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,011. Total Deaths: 99. COVID-19 Metrics for...
Kait 8
Police, parents speak about student suspected of murder arrested during school
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The search for a suspect in a Sunday, Sept. 11 shooting in Blytheville had the community on edge, but when parents found one of those suspects was arrested at school, many had safety concerns. The Blytheville Police Department arrested a Blytheville High School student Wednesday, Sept....
Watson Chapel High School put on lockdown after 'false report'
PINE BLUFF, Ark — Watson Chapel High School was placed on lock-down on Friday after what Pine Bluff police are calling a 'false report' of an active shooter. According to police, authorities with the Pine Bluff Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, and Arkansas State Police all responded to the report and swept the entire school, ultimately finding nothing.
ocolly.com
Trojan Horse: What Arkansas-Pine Bluff had to say following the loss
Here is what Arkansas-Pine Bluff coach Doc Gamble and the Golden Lions had to say after their 63-7 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday. "I thought we did more damage to ourselves than what they did. I thought man-to-man we were alright for a while, but you can't start out by shooting yourself in the foot. They bottled us up; I thought we had a good plan, but our focus wasn't so much with their defensive guys, but their offense and how explosive their offense is. We tried to slow the game down a little bit to limit.
onlyinark.com
Go Big at Beech St. Bistro in Crossett
Ever been to Crossett? The town of about 5,000 folks sits two hours southeast of Little Rock (near the Louisiana border) and has been dubbed the “Forestry Capital of the South.” There is even a pair of trees in the town’s official logo, which might I add, is a pretty awesome logo.
2 charged after pregnant woman shot in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested after a pregnant woman was shot and critically injured in Wynne, Arkansas. The Wynne Police Department says Kaila Henry and Darian Nauden have been formally charged. The shooting happened Monday, September 12, in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Street in Wynne. Officers reportedly found a […]
Arkansas man caught with 10 pounds of marijuana
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas man is facing serious charges after he was reportedly caught with 10 pounds of marijuana Thursday evening. According to the West Memphis Police Department, agents with the Second Judicial Drug Task Force arrested 37-year-old Marcus Pulliam at around 5 p.m. Thursday. Pulliam was pulled over at College Boulevard near Hino […]
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Scene cleared on highway following multi-vehicle crash
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A major highway is back open after a multi-vehicle crash caused a slowdown. According to IDrive Arkansas, Highway 67 near Elnora was experiencing a heavy slowdown around 8:45 p.m. That’s about 2.3 miles north of Walnut Ridge. Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell told...
KATV
Jefferson County judge and 12 quorum court members found liable for FOIA violation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jefferson County judge and 12 members of the county's quorum court were found liable for violating the Freedom of Information Act, according to a Sunday news release. A lawsuit was filed in January against the county judge and quorum court members seeking declaratory relief...
whiterivernow.com
Over 1,100 fentanyl pills and more discovered after Searcy stop
A late-morning traffic stop by Searcy Police last Tuesday uncovered over 1,100 fentanyl pills and almost four ounces of methamphetamine, according to the White County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department said Searcy officers made the stop on a white Cadillac Escalade at S. Main and W. Beebe-Capps Expressway and...
Union Parish Sheriff’s deputies searching for driver allegedly involved in hit-and-run crash
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash near Farmerville, La. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. According to deputies, the crash took place on Highway 2 near Brantley Road, east of Farmerville. The driver’s black pickup truck should […]
Kait 8
Woman accused of trying to run over grandson’s wife
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a 65-year-old Batesville woman Friday after they said she tried to run over her grandson’s wife multiple times. Judge Tim Weaver found probable cause to arrest 65-year-old Janis L. Rose on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member, a Class D felony.
KTLO
Police: 19-year-old dead after Jonesboro shooting
A Jonesboro teen died in surgery after officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound on Saturday evening, according to police. Officers were responding to a call about a man laying in the road just before 8 p.m. on Saturday when they found Derrick Leonard, 19, in the 1100 block of Links Circle, according to a Facebook post from the Jonesboro Police Department.
Pine Bluff police investigating deadly overnight shooting on S. Elm Street
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday morning, leaving one person dead around 2:00 a.m. According to reports, authorities arrived at S. Elm Street, which is where they found two people victims outside of the home, suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities...
