Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Region Accountant Joins Valpo Chamber Leadership AcademyBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
wbiw.com
Arkansas man arrested in Lake County on nationwide warrants Friday morning
LAKE COUNTY – Friday morning, Trooper Smith and Trooper Galvan were investigating a vehicle crash on I-80/94 near Indianapolis Blvd. During that investigation, a routine license check was done on the drivers, during which it was discovered a nationwide extradition warrant was active on one of them. Myron L. Jones, 26, from Moro, Arkansas, was wanted on a full extradition warrant from Memphis, TN.
abc57.com
School bus involved in crash in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A school bus was involved in a crash in Marshall County on Monday, according to Marshall County dispatch. Just before 4 p.m., dispatch confirmed the crash happened on State Road 331 near 11A Road. According to dispatch, no one was injured in the incident. Crews are...
abc57.com
Driver accused of hit and run, driving without having a license
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A driver was arrested after he allegedly left the scene of a crash and was found to be driving without a license, according to the Plymouth Police Department. At 4:33 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the area of Michigan and Washington streets for a hit and run crash.
abc57.com
Police: man follows victim home from casino before robbing her
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was accused of robbing a woman he had followed from a casino in Gary to her home in South Bend, according to the probable cause affidavit. Solomon Evans Jr., 54, was arrested on one count of robbery resulting in bodily injury and one count of armed robbery.
wfyi.org
This special education school’s classrooms are so understaffed parents say it’s unsafe
Carmen Gober never planned to homeschool. But in the final days of this summer break, she worried that her son AJ’s school had a dire staff shortage — so bad, it might not be able to function. Five-year-old AJ has cerebral palsy and he doesn’t speak. His northwestern...
WNDU
Stevensville man charged with possession of cocaine, marijuana after Indiana traffic stop
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Stevensville man was arrested in Porter County this past weekend after troopers with the Indiana State Police Lowell Post participated in a marijuana and criminal patrol blitz that spanned six states. The blitz involved troopers from Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, and West Virginia....
abc57.com
Six arrested in Elkhart narcotics investigation
ELKHART, Ind. - Six people were arrested on drug charges Friday as a result of a narcotics investigation, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 5:31 a.m., Elkhart Police officers and the Elkhart County Regional SWAT Team performed a search warrant in the 200 block of Middlebury Street. Investigators removed...
WNDU
13-year-old dies, 5 others hurt in LaGrange County crash
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 13-year-old girl is dead, and five others were hurt after a crash this past weekend in LaGrange County. It happened on Friday, Sept. 16, just after 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 5 and County Road 700 South. Police say a Pontiac...
abc57.com
Stevensville man accused of cocaine possession
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. - A Stevensville man was arrested on drug charges following a criminal patrol blitz in six states over the weekend, according to Indiana State Police. Jamie Dines, 42, was arrested on the charges of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana. Indiana State troopers seized 27...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Three Northwest Indiana schools get national Blue Ribbon designation
Three Northwest Indiana schools have gotten a National Blue Ribbon designation from the U.S. Department of Education. James B. Eads Elementary School in Munster, Central Elementary School in Valparaiso and Saint Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso were among just 297 nationwide to earn the distinction this year. The Indiana Department...
Times-Union Newspaper
Motorcycle Forced Into Ditch
The patient is transported to an ambulance after Friday afternoon's motorcycle accident on CR 75N, west of CR 175E, Warsaw. According to the Warsaw Police Department accident report, at approximately 4 p.m. Friday, Bert L. Gibson, 68, East Burkhart Drive, Warsaw, was driving a 2004 Honda FSC motorcycle, going westbound on North CR 175E, approximately 100 feet west of CR 175E. A witness said a white SUV, driving eastbound, veered into Gibson’s lane. Gibson attempted to avoid the SUV, lost control and went into a ditch. Gibson fell off the motorcycle and was laying in the roadway. Gibson suffered multiple abrasions and a compound fracture to his ankle.
wbiw.com
Merrillville man arrested after pursuit with a semi-truck
TIPPECANOE COUNTY – Friday morning, Indiana State Troopers were patrolling US 231 near County Road 600 North, where they attempted to stop a 2015 Kenworth being driven by Dimitri Robinson, 43, from Merrillville, IN, for a traffic violation. Robinson failed to stop, and troopers initiated a pursuit northbound on US 231.
abc57.com
Five injured following two-vehicle crash in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash that injured a total of five people at the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 40 at 6:48 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The first vehicle involved was a 2019 Nissan Sentra, driven by...
Indiana steelworker dies after industrial accident at steel mill in Chicago
A steelworker who was injured last week in an industrial accident at a northwest Indiana steel mill has died at a Chicago hospital, officials said. Michael Osika, 44, of Schererville died Saturday after being injured Thursday at the Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
WNDU
Professional eaters take on 9-pound food challenge at Winamac restaurant
14-year-old suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer appears in court. The teen was taken into custody on Aug. 19, stemming from the June 26 shooting death of St. Joseph County Corrections Officer Rhema Harris. Updated: 1 hour ago. The boil order came earlier this week after the...
hometownnewsnow.com
Details of Walorski Accident Revealed
(Elkhart County, IN) - More light has been shed on the cause of the August 3 crash in Elkhart County that claimed the lives of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and three others. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has wrapped up the investigation of the accident. According to an eyewitness, police say...
95.3 MNC
Memorial Hospital, patient tower groundbreaking set
A new patient tower is being built at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. And the groundbreaking ceremonies are set. The $232-million expansion project is creating 500 new jobs. Officials say that the new tower will have rooms that are 50 percent larger than the old ones. Memorial’s current patient towers...
WNDU
Nearly 200 layoffs planned for manufacturing plant in Warsaw
According to organizers more than 200 took part in the walk. New handbell choir in St. Joseph County getting ready for first performance. Started by ladies that share a love for music and making it, The Prairie Bells are excited to showcase their talent. 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps...
Indiana man arrested after leading ISP on chase with semi-truck
Tippecanoe County, Ind. — An Indiana man is now facing charges after failing to stop for a traffic violation, then leading police on a pursuit while driving a semi-truck. Just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, Indiana State Police troopers patrolling US 231 near County Road 600 North attempted to stop a truck being driven by 43-year-old […]
cwbchicago.com
18-time felon tells authorities his electronic monitoring bracelet got cut by CTA train tracks
An 18-time felon who failed to return home after being given permission to leave the house for eight hours while on electronic monitoring allegedly had a unique response when authorities tracked him down in Chicago and asked why his ankle monitor had been badly cut: He allegedly claimed that it became entangled on CTA train tracks.
