9/15/22 Northern Kentucky, Megan Renner

By Todd McKechnie
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gWNKT_0hxiJdMN00
Junior setter Megan Renner sets the ball in a 3-0 victory over Northern Kentucky on Thursday night. Todd McKechnie | Staff Photographer

Purdue ousts Northern Kentucky in 3 sets

Purdue volleyball started its two-game Holloway Gymnasium homestand with a win over Northern…

The Exponent

Road to Big Ten Champs

Purdue volleyball is on a roll. The team, which swept its last three opponents, is off to a 9-1 start to the season. It wrapped up non-conference play on Saturday by winning the Stacey Clark Classic in front of a sold-out home crowd. In fact, Holloway Gymnasium is sold out...
The Exponent

Boilers blow by Ball State

Purdue volleyball remains undefeated at home, outing Ball State in three sets Saturday evening and picking up its third sweep in a row. The third and final set was a back-and-forth battle. Teams took turns serving, and trading 1-point leads until the Boilermakers (9-1) finally mounted two consecutive attacks in the form of an Eva Hudson kill and block respectively, ending the set and match against Ball State (8-3).
The Exponent

Boiler implosion: Purdue loses in last-minute fashion

Outside of its 25-yard touchdown pass, Syracuse gained 0 yards during its game-winning drive. Two unsportsmanlike penalties enforced on the previous kickoff gave the Orange the ball at midfield. Two more penalties called on Purdue’s defense advanced the ball another 25 yards. Syracuse (3-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) defeated...
The Exponent

Boilers fall to Syracuse, 32-29

After taking the lead off of a late touchdown, two Purdue unsportsmanlike conduct penalties pushed the ensuing kickoff back, giving Syracuse the ball on the 50-yard line with 45 seconds remaining. Consecutive pass interference and a defensive holding call against the Boilers gave the Orange two first downs before Syracuse...
Sara B

The Legend of The Gaines Tavern

The Gaines Tavern, or The Abner Gaines House, is located in Walton, Kentucky. It is the oldest house in Walton. The location of the home was a tavern as far back as 1795. Abner Gaines purchased the tavern in 1813 and then replaced it with the house in 1814. The following year he opened a post office inside the tavern, known as the ¨Gaines Crossroads¨. He then started the first stagecoach line between Cincinnati and Lexington. He and his wife had 13 children.
WALTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Friday Football Report: Highlands wins shootout with Ryle after getting 24 points in second quarter

After falling behind early on the road, the Highlands Bluebirds surged past the Ryle Raiders with a 24-point second quarter and went on to post a 57-46 on Friday in Union. In addition to scoring a combined total of 103 points, the teams generated 850 total yards of offense in the game that took nearly three hours to complete. During the wild first half, there were eight touchdowns, two field goals, a pick-six, a fumble recovery for a touchdown and a blocked extra point.
UNION, KY
WKRC

Miami, Indiana, OSU, UC all make '2023 Top Party Schools in America' list

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Miami University, Indiana University, Ohio State University and University of Cincinnati all made the '2023 Top Party Schools in America' list. The annual review was compiled by Niche, which says the ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics -- that includes access to bars, Greek life and more.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 59

IN Focus: Mitch Daniels on Biden cabinet visit, future political plans

INDIANAPOLIS – As cabinet officials from the Biden Administration visit Purdue University, the school’s president Mitch Daniels is touting the Hoosier State as the nation’s next hub for technology, while also responding to questions about his own political future. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Secretary of State...
INDIANA STATE
linknky.com

Three NKY schools named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners

This article has been corrected. See note below. Two local public schools and one Catholic school were among only five in Kentucky named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners this year. The U.S. Department of Education recognized Longbranch Elementary School in Union, which is part of Boone County Schools, and Samuel...
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

Remke Markets in Hyde Park Plaza closing in October, leaving 5 Greater Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - One of the few remaining Remke Markets in Greater Cincinnati will close next month. Remke Markets’ Oakley location on Paxton Avenue in Hyde Park Plaza will close Oct. 14, according to a store employee who answered the phone. That will leave the grocery store chain with four locations in Northern Kentucky: Crescent Springs, Taylor Mill, Florence and Independence, and one Ohio location, in Harrison.
CINCINNATI, OH
WRBI Radio

Bonus antlerless quotas lowered in Franklin, three other counties

— Indiana DNR has reduced the County Bonus Antlerless Quoats (CBAQ) in Franklin, Union, Fayette and Wayne counties as a result of Epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) impacted the deer herd in those counties. DNR says Humans are not at risk for contracting EHD, which is a viral disease that may...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

