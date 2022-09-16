Read full article on original website
White cheddar garlic crusted chicken
There are so many delightful ways to create meals using chicken. Today, I prepared my white cheddar garlic chicken, and it is divinely delicious. With prep time combined with the amount of time that the drumsticks take to bake, this recipe can be made in less than one hour. Hope y'all will enjoy it as much as my family does.
thepioneerwoman.com
Chicken Gnocchi Soup
Creamy, comforting chicken gnocchi soup is one of those fall recipes that everyone will think took hours to cook—call it chicken and dumplings on the fly. The not-so-secret ingredient? Dried gnocchi! These pillowy potato dumplings are worth stocking in your pantry: They cook in five minutes and are a fun alternative to pasta. Plus, chicken thighs are another superstar ingredient here, staying tender and adding rich, chicken-y flavor as the soup simmers. You can also substitute 4 cups of shredded rotisserie chicken to save time; stir it in with the gnocchi in step three.
Easy Breakfast Sausage Recipe
If you are anything like us, you've probably never thought of making your own homemade breakfast sausage. Who knew you could easily whip up a batch at home, right? Well recipe developer, Kate Shungu, proves just how easy it can be with this incredibly simple recipe. With only 7 ingredients, most of which you likely already have in your kitchen, this recipe comes together in only 20 minutes. No fancy equipment or tools needed. So say "goodbye" to store bought breakfast sausage, and say "hello" to the homemade variety, because once you've tried this recipe, you'll never want to buy breakfast sausage again.
Pork stew
If you enjoy the creaminess of thick gravy paired with potatoes, carrots, onions, and chunks of pork, you might just fall for my pork stew. A couple of days ago, I prepared a pork shoulder roast in my crock-pot. If you haven't read that article, please do. For this recipe, I used part of that pork shoulder and I also saved the pork broth to use as an ingredient for the pork stew. That's right! Let nothing go to waste!
Ham and cheese casserole
It's almost fall y'all, and that means it's time to cozy up with some comfort food. Are you ready? Today, I am preparing a delightful ham and cheese casserole that you'll fall for.
How Long Do Hard-Boiled Eggs Last in the Fridge?
Dietitians often hail whole eggs as one of the most perfect foods on the planet because they contain all nine essential amino acids, which are the building blocks of protein. It’s no surprise that you’d want to keep healthy hard-boiled eggs on hand for snacks, quick sandwiches and even salad toppers!
Thrillist
Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Burgers on National Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day lands on September 18. You can count on the faux holiday to land you a whole lot of deals on burgers. Those discounts are going to come from restaurants all over the place. Fast food chains like McDonald's are going to have deals. Fast casual spots like Wayback Burgers will be slinging offers. And so will local restaurants. Whatever you're looking for, burger-wise, you're likely to find it on National Cheeseburger Day.
Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its New Dessert
Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the end of celebrations. In fact, millions of people are currently celebrating the return of all things pumpkin spice, and many others are anticipating the return of the holiday season. We are already one week into September and although it seems hard to believe, Thanksgiving is not that far off.
Aldi's Fall Flavored Butters Have Shoppers Freaking Out
Butter makes everything taste better, doesn't it? Bread and butter without the butter is, after all, just a dry slab of bread. Sure, there's always margarine, but as British chef James Martin told The Herald, that's "dreadful, dreadful stuff" that "should be banned." While Martin's take on margarine may seem harsh, there's no denying that for most diners, butter has the superior taste.
Classic Fried Pork Chop Recipe
Some entrées can be served with all sorts of sides and work just fine. Chicken breast? Super versatile! Others are a bit more rigid. Step into a steakhouse and you'll likely see the same sorts of sides accompanying their ribeye as the next establishment. When it comes to pork chops, you'd think they fall in the latter category, right? The less flexibly paired?
Is Subway Getting Rid Of A Fan-Favorite Bread?
Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
5 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Spike Your Blood Sugar
Ah, sugar—most of us would probably agree it makes food taste incredible. Unfortunately for those of us cursed with a serious sweet tooth, though, eating too much of it can cause some serious damage to our health and lead to issues like inflammation, weight gain, diabetes, and serious disease over time. Of course, a little bit of dessert now and then won’t kill you, but there are a few less obvious options that may have worked their way into your daily diet and could be causing major blood sugar spikes, making it difficult for you to lose weight.
How to Make Instant Mashed Potatoes Taste Better
Instant mashed potatoes are so easy and convenient. You don't need any special tools, and there's no peeling potatoes! Even better, they don't have to taste like they came from a box if you follow these methods for how to make instant mashed potatoes better. 1 / 10. Use Good...
Doctors Swear By This One Fruit To Beat Bloating Fast Every Morning
If you’re frequently waking up bloated or experiencing other signs of indigestion in the morning, a doctor visit is vital. Before then, however, it’s important to keep track of what you do eat on a daily basis and your meal schedules. We checked in with doctors and other health experts for one fruit suggestion to not only beat morning bloat, but to also promote gut health and help you start your day with energy, all at the same time. Read on for tips and insight from Dr. Daniel Boyer, MD, health and nutrition expert at Farr Institute, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
Trader Joe's Announced The Comeback Of An Exciting Fall Item
There are lots of amazing things that happen when late summer finally starts transitioning into fall. The leaves start changing colors, we can finally take our favorite sweaters out of storage, and, best of all, local coffee shops, restaurants, and stores start filling up with delicious fall treats. But here's the thing about fall treats: if you're vegan or just can't do dairy, then lots of the best seasonal options are unfortunately off the table. If this sounds familiar, you're not alone. It's estimated that there are about 1 million people in the U.S. who stick to a vegan diet (via Vegetarian Times), and according to MedlinePlus, there are about 30 million Americans who are lactose intolerant.
Healthline
Can You Eat Eggs If You Have Diabetes?
Eggs are a versatile food and a great source of protein. In the past, healthcare providers advised limiting egg consumption due to their cholesterol content. People living with diabetes have a higher risk of cardiovascular disease so you may wonder if the cholesterol in eggs should be avoided. Your healthcare...
The Aldi Potato Chips That Won Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day is a bit of a bittersweet holiday when you think about it. Not only does the celebration of America's workers promise a three-day weekend and a short workweek, but it also serves as many peoples' green light to start gearing up for fall, and therefore likely provides a big serotonin boost to the 56% of Americans who claimed in a 2020 One Poll survey that they felt the happiest during leaf-peeping season (via People). And while that makes us happy for the autumn lovers of the country, there's also a hint of sadness in the holiday, as many view it as the final hurrah for the grilling season until next year. As such, WalletHub reports that over 150 million Americans were expected to either host or attend a cookout this past weekend to commemorate summer's final days.
The Pioneer Woman Pasta Dish So Easy You'll Barely Have To Move
Ree Drummond is a wife, mother, food blogger, cookbook author, lifestyle entrepreneur, and host of one of TV's favorite down-home cooking shows, "The Pioneer Woman." The former city slicker is now the most famous resident of Pawhuska, Oklahoma — so well known that Travel Oklahoma has designed a Pioneer Woman road trip for her legions of adoring fans.
12tomatoes.com
One – Pan Mediterranean Chicken
I love quick dinners. Chicken dinners always make me feel good. This recipe has all the parts of a delicious chicken dinner wrapped in a couple of easy time-saving steps. The bone-in chicken thighs lend their delicious fatty flavor to the potatoes while the skin gets nice and crispy. Using just a little chicken broth, the potatoes have the opportunity to fully cook while also thickening the broth to create a sauce. This is my favorite recipe to cook on a budget and when I’m not feeling like cooking. Only requires a quick chop and then an hour to bake. Top it off with some fresh lemon juice and salty feta. Let’s do Mediterranean tonight.
Zucchini, Corn, and Shrimp Flatbread
Store-bought naan flatbreads get toasty on the grill, layered with mascarpone cheese, sweet shrimp, juicy corn, and tender ribbons of fresh zucchini. Don't skimp on the garnish of smoked paprika — it adds a dash of vibrant color and enhances the smoky flavor. This recipe was inspired by a favorite combination of Wine Director Mikayla Cohen of Starr Restaurant Group in Philadelphia and New York City, who loves to match toasty flatbreads with a white wine — specifically, with Keplinger Eldorado Sierra Foothills White Rhône Blend. "The creamy mascarpone base pairs perfectly with Keplinger Eldorado's blend of Viognier, Roussanne, and Grenache Blanc," she says.
Comments / 2