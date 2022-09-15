Read full article on original website
Homemade skillet puff bread
This bread recipe is not fried bread, although it is cooked in a hot skillet. It is very similar to pita bread, or perhaps Naan bread. However, it doesn't require yeast or baking soda. I make the skillet puff bread using self-rising flour instead of using all-purpose flour. The self-rising flour allows the bread to puff up once you begin cooking it in the skillet. So, there's no need to wait hours for the yeast reaction. I do allow the dough to rest for about ten minutes, but that's optional. It only takes about five minutes to cook each piece of puffed skillet bread and about ten to fifteen minutes to prepare the dough. The puffed bread turns out perfectly soft and delicious.
Easy Homemade Queso Recipe
Whether you're a diehard football fan, or you spend your year counting down the months 'til March Madness, the World Series, or really, any other big, party-worthy event, there's always a reason to have a menu of go-to party foods. We love trying out new recipes to make when hosting a crowd. Recipe developer and registered dietitian nutritionist, Jaime Shelbert RD, brings us a recipe for a crucial party treat: homemade queso.
Ham and cheese casserole
It's almost fall y'all, and that means it's time to cozy up with some comfort food. Are you ready? Today, I am preparing a delightful ham and cheese casserole that you'll fall for.
12tomatoes.com
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
If you’ve ever had a lemon cheesecake then you need no convincing that there’s something magical about lemon flavor when it’s combined with something creamy. In this case it’s ricotta instead of cream cheese and the 2 flavors are seamlessly combined in the fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes. If you’ve ever seen those thick, almost soufflé-like Japanese pancakes, just imagine a slightly shorter version but filled with lemon zest and with a delicate ricotta flavor. I can say without hesitation that these are hands down the best pancakes I’ve made.
How Long Do Hard-Boiled Eggs Last in the Fridge?
Dietitians often hail whole eggs as one of the most perfect foods on the planet because they contain all nine essential amino acids, which are the building blocks of protein. It’s no surprise that you’d want to keep healthy hard-boiled eggs on hand for snacks, quick sandwiches and even salad toppers!
Is Subway Getting Rid Of A Fan-Favorite Bread?
Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Processed Breakfast Food You Have To Stop Buying Immediately
This post has been updated since it was originally published on June 16, 2022. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for...
Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots
It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
5 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Spike Your Blood Sugar
Ah, sugar—most of us would probably agree it makes food taste incredible. Unfortunately for those of us cursed with a serious sweet tooth, though, eating too much of it can cause some serious damage to our health and lead to issues like inflammation, weight gain, diabetes, and serious disease over time. Of course, a little bit of dessert now and then won’t kill you, but there are a few less obvious options that may have worked their way into your daily diet and could be causing major blood sugar spikes, making it difficult for you to lose weight.
Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its New Dessert
Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the end of celebrations. In fact, millions of people are currently celebrating the return of all things pumpkin spice, and many others are anticipating the return of the holiday season. We are already one week into September and although it seems hard to believe, Thanksgiving is not that far off.
Dairy Queen Releases Fall Blizzard Menu Featuring 3 New Flavors
One of the seasonal flavors is inspired by a popular breakfast treat Dairy Queen is ready for the fall! The ice cream chain launched its official fall blizzard menu on Monday, and it includes three exciting new treats that capture the flavors of the season. The first new flavor is the Cinnamon Roll Centers blizzard, which is a frozen twist on the sweet breakfast item. It's made up of creamy soft serve blended with chewy cinnamon roll pieces and topped with a brown butter cinnamon topping. For a candy-packed treat,...
TODAY.com
I tried 11 potato chips and there’s one bag I’ll keep grabbing
A potato chip company has to really go out of its way to make its product taste awful. I mean, how hard is it to mess up a fried potato with salt and oil? Pretty darn difficult, if you ask me, which is why this ranking was a struggle bus for my palate and its ability to decipher the best of the best.
The Aldi Potato Chips That Won Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day is a bit of a bittersweet holiday when you think about it. Not only does the celebration of America's workers promise a three-day weekend and a short workweek, but it also serves as many peoples' green light to start gearing up for fall, and therefore likely provides a big serotonin boost to the 56% of Americans who claimed in a 2020 One Poll survey that they felt the happiest during leaf-peeping season (via People). And while that makes us happy for the autumn lovers of the country, there's also a hint of sadness in the holiday, as many view it as the final hurrah for the grilling season until next year. As such, WalletHub reports that over 150 million Americans were expected to either host or attend a cookout this past weekend to commemorate summer's final days.
Are Sweet Potatoes Good for People with Diabetes?
Don’t skip out on sweet potatoes! You’re missing a great opportunity to give your body a boost of stay-healthy nutrients. If you’re mindful about how you eat them, these colorful tubers (did you know they come in yellow and purple, too?) can be an easy-to-prep side dish or a low-calorie, high-fiber ingredient in recipes.
11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. See: 8...
Costco Shoppers Are Raving Over A Particular Ice Cream Treat
While Summer may be just behind us and we're starting to head into the cooler season of Fall, it doesn't mean there won't be some warm days, and, even without a warm day, we can still indulge in a tasty cold treat once in a while. That's where a Costco...
Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor
When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
How to Make Instant Mashed Potatoes Taste Better
Instant mashed potatoes are so easy and convenient. You don't need any special tools, and there's no peeling potatoes! Even better, they don't have to taste like they came from a box if you follow these methods for how to make instant mashed potatoes better. 1 / 10. Use Good...
Trader Joe's Announced The Comeback Of An Exciting Fall Item
There are lots of amazing things that happen when late summer finally starts transitioning into fall. The leaves start changing colors, we can finally take our favorite sweaters out of storage, and, best of all, local coffee shops, restaurants, and stores start filling up with delicious fall treats. But here's the thing about fall treats: if you're vegan or just can't do dairy, then lots of the best seasonal options are unfortunately off the table. If this sounds familiar, you're not alone. It's estimated that there are about 1 million people in the U.S. who stick to a vegan diet (via Vegetarian Times), and according to MedlinePlus, there are about 30 million Americans who are lactose intolerant.
Doctors Swear By This One Fruit To Beat Bloating Fast Every Morning
If you’re frequently waking up bloated or experiencing other signs of indigestion in the morning, a doctor visit is vital. Before then, however, it’s important to keep track of what you do eat on a daily basis and your meal schedules. We checked in with doctors and other health experts for one fruit suggestion to not only beat morning bloat, but to also promote gut health and help you start your day with energy, all at the same time. Read on for tips and insight from Dr. Daniel Boyer, MD, health and nutrition expert at Farr Institute, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
