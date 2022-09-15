Read full article on original website
Charleston Sweeps Spartans to Conclude Non-Conference Play
CHARLESTON, S.C. --- Anna Smith slammed down a match-high 14 kills and Sofie Vogel collected eight kills on 15 swings to lead College of Charleston to a straight-set sweep of UNC Greensboro to wrap up the weekend at the CSU Chucktown Throwdown. Charleston (5-8) won the match by scores of...
D’Ambrosio’s Four Points Power Cougars Past Monmouth
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – Leonardo D'Ambrosio had a goal and two assists to help keep College of Charleston undefeated in CAA play with a 3-1 win over Monmouth on Saturday at Ralph Lundy Field at Patriots Point. The Cougars (2-1-2, 2-0-1) are unbeaten in conference play for the first...
