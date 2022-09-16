Read full article on original website
Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett caught former teammate Russell Wilson using old signals during Broncos' 17-16 Week 1 loss
The Seattle Seahawks were ready for Russell Wilson and subsequently knocked off the heavily-favored Denver Broncos and they may have Tyler Lockett to thank. Wilson's former teammate was seen tipping off Seahawks defenders as to what the Broncos man was planning based upon hand signals he was using. It seems...
Ex-teammate catches Russell Wilson using old Seahawks signals
During a Monday night game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks, wide receiver Tyler Lockett caught onto something. His former teammate, quarterback Russell Wilson, was still using the same hand signals from his time in Seattle. Lockett, who was mic’d up for the game, could be heard telling Seattle...
Dallas Cowboys star Michael Gallup could return from ACL tear in Week 3
The Dallas Cowboys could finally get star wide receiver Michael Gallup back in the mix after he suffered a torn
Packers WR Allen Lazard shows off juggling skills before NFL game
Seahawks DC has perfect one-word summary of 49ers rivalry
It’s hard to put the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks rivalry into words. But that wasn’t the case for Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, who didn’t hesitate with his one-word summary of the rivalry. “Slugfest. It’s a slugfest,” Hurtt said on Thursday before the reporter could finish his...
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers odds, picks and predictions
The Seattle Seahawks (1-0) visit the San Francisco 49ers (0-1) Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Seahawks vs. 49ers, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. After week 1 there are more questions surrounding...
