With week two here, the Las Vegas Raiders will need to fix a lot after week one. The Raiders were overcome by the Las Angeles Chargers in week one, with Derek Carr throwing 22/37 with three interceptions and a QB rating of 69.1. Las Vegas’ offense, besides two touchdowns, was not good with the defense letting the Chargers roll over them. The Raiders have many issues that game and will need to improve for the season to be a success. Las Vegas will also need to fix the defense after giving up three touchdowns and 355 yards in their loss. Vegas will need to fix these week one errors, or this season will be a disaster and end in misery.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 21 HOURS AGO