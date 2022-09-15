Read full article on original website
Fans React to Cardinals’ Comeback Vs Raiders
Sunday was definitely one for the books — and surely a highlight for the Arizona Cardinals’ early season. After looking much like the Week 1 letdown that transpired against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cardinals stormed back against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. Fans and spectators...
Is Joe Woods To Blame For The Browns Loss To The Jets?
And the only question is whether it makes the defense more tenacious or dangerously tentative next time. It is probably a good week for the Browns to have a short turnaround. Pittsburgh will give the players something else to dwell on soon enough. But there has to be some concern...
Steelers Rivalry vs. Patriots has 3 Suspicious Details that Warrant an Asterisk
The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are two of the most successful NFL franchises of the millennium, with the Patriots getting the better of the Steelers more often than not. These outcomes would be enough to lead Steeler Nation to despise and loathe Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, but when one considers just how loaded with asterisks the Patriots’ victories truly are, one realizes that the Patriots had no business attaining their successes.
Watch: Frustrated Tom Brady throws tablet on sidelines
The Saints have been a big Achilles heel for Brady and the Buccaneers the past two seasons, winning each of the past four regular season games between the two teams. That trend continued through the first part of Sunday's game as Brady completed just 11 of his first 19 passes and did not break the 100-yard barrier. The Buccaneers were also scoreless at halftime.
Look: Tom Brady threw multiple tantrums against Saints
Tom Brady has had very little success against the New Orleans Saints since he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that theme continued during Sunday’s game between the two teams. To say Brady was irate about it would be an understatement. Brady could not hide his frustration as...
Raiders HC Josh McDaniels On Derek Carr, Entire Offense: We Have To Protect The Ball
One thing that needs to be addressed as the Las Vegas Raiders look to bounce back from a tough Week 1 loss is the turnovers. While speaking with J.T. Brick on the team’s YouTube channel, head coach Josh McDaniels spoke candidly about what his squad needs to clean up as they host the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday. In particular, last week’s turnovers, namely the three interceptions by quarterback Derek Carr, stand out.
Running back Nick Chubb made costly decision in Browns’ collapse
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb inadvertently hurt his team badly late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s collapse against the New York Jets. With the Browns up 24-17 and 2:02 left in the fourth quarter, Chubb took a carry for a 12-yard touchdown to extend the lead to two scores. The Browns missed the extra point, leaving the score at 30-17, but it certainly appeared to have put the game out of reach for the Jets.
What do the Las Vegas Raiders need to fix?
With week two here, the Las Vegas Raiders will need to fix a lot after week one. The Raiders were overcome by the Las Angeles Chargers in week one, with Derek Carr throwing 22/37 with three interceptions and a QB rating of 69.1. Las Vegas’ offense, besides two touchdowns, was not good with the defense letting the Chargers roll over them. The Raiders have many issues that game and will need to improve for the season to be a success. Las Vegas will also need to fix the defense after giving up three touchdowns and 355 yards in their loss. Vegas will need to fix these week one errors, or this season will be a disaster and end in misery.
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle make history in comeback win
Dolphins receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle came together to make history Sunday, becoming the first pair of teammates in the Super Bowl era to each post 170+ yards and 2+ touchdowns in the same game. In only his second game with the Dolphins, Hill erupted for 190 yards and...
The Steelers Should Absolutely Consider Firing OC Matt Canada After Week 2 Loss
The Pittsburgh Steelers promoted Matt Canada to be the team’s offensive coordinator after the 2020 season and it was originally thought to be an exciting move. Many of those high hopes have faded throughout the last year or so as the offense has performed extremely poorly on a consistent basis. The offensive line play is one of the biggest reasons for the lack of success, along with some other factors, but the play calling and overall predictability of the Steelers’ offensive unit has been hard to watch. The organization is not known for firing coaches during the regular season, but it may be time to break that trend and move on from Canada.
Report: Ex-Bills WR Cole Beasley drawing heavy free-agent interest
Cole Beasley remains a free agent, but a new report suggests that it is not down to a lack of interest from NFL teams. Beasley is drawing “serious interest” from a number of teams, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Beasley has even been personally recruited by head coaches, and it is seen as a matter of time until he joins a team.
Was Broncos' Russell Wilson 'tipping pitches' vs. Seahawks?
The phrase "tipping pitches" is usually associated with competitions such as MLB but is sometimes appropriate for describing an NFL occurrence. It seems the recent "Monday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that Seattle won 17-16 produced one of those times. As Michael David Smith noted...
Steelers' Mitch Trubisky addresses chants for rookie Kenny Pickett
Frustrated Pittsburgh Steelers fans chanted the name of rookie quarterback and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett during Sunday's 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots as starter Mitch Trubisky struggled to light the Acrisure Stadium scoreboard up. Trubisky completed 21-of-33 passes for 168 yards with a touchdown and an interception,...
Colts QB Matt Ryan after blowout loss to Jags: 'We are where we are'
After a disappointing tie with the Houston Texans to start the season, the Indianapolis Colts dropped another egg Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts fell to 0-1-1 on the young season after an embarrassing 24-0 shutout loss to the Jags from Duval County. Making matters worse, the Colts' shiny...
How Much Does Joe Buck Make With ESPN?
Joe Buck makes a pretty penny at ESPN. The post How Much Does Joe Buck Make With ESPN? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bucs' Mike Evans: Saints' Marshon Lattimore got 'too emotional' leading to on-field brawl
On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited the New Orleans Saints, and to no one's surprise, things got heated between the two NFC South rivals. With both teams tied 3-3 early in the fourth quarter, tempers flared between old pals, Saints' cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Bucs' wideout Mike Evans. After...
Analyst 'wouldn't be surprised' if Baker Mayfield re-signs with Panthers
The Carolina Panthers seemed lukewarm on Baker Mayfield for much of the offseason before ultimately trading for the quarterback late in training camp. Despite that apparent reluctance, Mayfield may actually have a future with the franchise. In a discussion about Mayfield and the Panthers, ESPN’s Dan Graziano speculated that Mayfield...
Kevin Durant Praises Lamar Jackson During Ravens - Dolphins Game: "No. 8 Has Gone To Another Level."
Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, capable of running the ball at a high level and throwing accurately as well. He has won a unanimous MVP award during the 2019 NFL season and has already led the Baltimore Ravens to a win over the Jets this season.
Report: NFL looking at possible involvement of Bruce Arians during Bucs-Saints brawl
Behind a dominant defensive effort, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers downed the New Orleans Saints 20-10 on Sunday. One of, if not the biggest story coming out of the game, however, was the on-field brawl between Bucs star wide receiver Mike Evans and Saints standout cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the fourth quarter.
Ja'Marr Chase Calls for Changes on Offense After Bengals' Loss to Cowboys
ARLINGTON, TX — The Bengals lost to the Cowboys 20-17 on Sunday. They're 0-2 and have struggled on offense in each of their losses. Ja'Marr Chase had five receptions for 54 yards, but was clearly frustrated after the game. "Gotta take some shots. I don’t think we took any...
