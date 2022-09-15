ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

IFLScience

The Biggest Human-Made Pyramid On Earth Isn't In Egypt

In Mexico sits the Great Pyramid of Cholula, also known as the Great Pyramid of Tepanapa, a 2,000-year-old human-made structure that went completely unnoticed by the Spanish army when they invaded in 1519. An impressive oversight when you consider that it’s the biggest pyramid on Earth. How did they miss it? Quite simply, it’s hidden inside a hill.
The Weather Channel

Typhoon Muifa Brings Massive Waves To China Coastline (PHOTOS)

Muifa, now a tropical storm, brought large waves to China's eastern coast. The storm made landfall early Thursday. Muifa brought heavy rain and winds to Shanghai, but no major damage has been reported. M​assive waves pounded the eastern Chinese coastline as Typhoon Muifa, now weakened to a tropical storm, approached...
Phys.org

Holocaust photos found in attics and archives are helping to recover lost stories and provide a tool against denial

The summer of 2022 marked the 80th anniversary of the first Nazi deportation of Jewish families from Germany to Auschwitz. Although the Nazis deported hundreds of thousands of Jewish men and women, for many places where those tragic events happened, no images are known to document the crime. Surprisingly, there's not even photographic evidence from Berlin, the Nazi capital and home to Germany's largest Jewish community.
ohmymag.co.uk

Remarkable discovery of buried treasure in a 6500-year-old tomb (PHOTOS)

It was an unprecedented find by an archaeologist in Bihor County in northwestern Romania, near the border with Hungary. In the grave of an ancient noblewoman, dozens of priceless gold objects were found, much to the delight of local researchers. A golden find in Romania. Did they expect to discover...
Jax Hudur

The Tribe with the Rarest Electric Blue Eyes in the World

Tribe with the rarest electric blue eyesGeo.rock888/ Instagram. Although blue eyes and blond hair are typical traits of people with European ancestry, the people of the Indonesian Island of Buton have the rarest electric blue eyes in the world. This is because the Islanders have Waardenburg Syndrome, caused by a rare genetic mutation. The condition affects 1 in 42000 people worldwide, making the Buton tribe unique.
DogTime

The Native Dogs of India: A Day in the Life

For domesticated dogs, life consists of chasing balls, waiting for the next meal, and a lot of resting. But for the native dogs of India, things are drastically different. A recent article in JSTOR chronicled the journey of three biologists as they set out to uncover the realities of life for these native dogs. Native Dogs […] The post The Native Dogs of India: A Day in the Life appeared first on DogTime.
sciencealert.com

Hidden Forests Found Deep Beneath The Ocean Cover Twice The Area of India

Amazon, Borneo, Congo, Daintree. We know the names of many of the world's largest or most famous rainforests. And many of us know about the world's largest span of forests, the boreal forests stretching from Russia to Canada. But how many of us could name an underwater forest?. Hidden underwater...
petpress.net

Pocket Size Powerhouses: 5 Smallest Cat Breeds in the World

Cats come in all sizes. They can be large and fluffy or petite too. When it comes to cats as pets, there are two camps: those who prefer big kitties, and those who go for the smaller varieties. If you’re in the latter group, you’re in luck – there are plenty of miniature cat breeds to choose from.
Washington Examiner

Slime trail leads German customs to nearly 100 giant snails at airport

A trail of slime led German customs officials to a stash of nearly 100 giant African land snails hidden inside bags at Duesseldorf Airport, authorities said Friday. Officials came across a giant 8-inch snail on a baggage truck and thought it was a toy until it started moving, authorities said. By following the snail's slime trail, officials found a bag with a hole that had another snail already looking out, which led them to five additional bags that contained a total of 93 snails, according to the Associated Press.
