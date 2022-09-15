Read full article on original website
Plague of Flesh-Eating Bugs Are Munching on People's Feet in California
Microscopic marine isopod lice have been biting and drawing blood from people wading on San Diego beaches.
Climber witnesses and films moment that left him ‘shaking in boots'
After mountain paths were closed in the Alps following a historic heat wave, those who came to scale the cliffs narrowly avoided another natural disaster. Climbers on Mont Blanc massif, a portion of the Alps that stretches from southeastern France into Italy and Switzerland, narrowly avoided a landslide while scaling the Aiguille du Midi mountain.
A Bony Fish Weighing an Impressive 2.5 Tons Was Caught Off the Coast of Japan
The ocean sunfish or common mola (Mola mola) is one of the heaviest bony fishes in the world weighing between 545 and 4,409 pounds. The name Mola means "millstone" in Latin and refers to the circular shape of the fish.
IFLScience
The Biggest Human-Made Pyramid On Earth Isn't In Egypt
In Mexico sits the Great Pyramid of Cholula, also known as the Great Pyramid of Tepanapa, a 2,000-year-old human-made structure that went completely unnoticed by the Spanish army when they invaded in 1519. An impressive oversight when you consider that it’s the biggest pyramid on Earth. How did they miss it? Quite simply, it’s hidden inside a hill.
A dangerous invasive species of giant lizard in Florida
Some very interesting animals are roaming in our world, one of which is this dog-sized lizard that has become an internet sensation. A new invasive species of dog-sized lizard called Tegus.
The Weather Channel
Typhoon Muifa Brings Massive Waves To China Coastline (PHOTOS)
Muifa, now a tropical storm, brought large waves to China's eastern coast. The storm made landfall early Thursday. Muifa brought heavy rain and winds to Shanghai, but no major damage has been reported. Massive waves pounded the eastern Chinese coastline as Typhoon Muifa, now weakened to a tropical storm, approached...
Phys.org
Holocaust photos found in attics and archives are helping to recover lost stories and provide a tool against denial
The summer of 2022 marked the 80th anniversary of the first Nazi deportation of Jewish families from Germany to Auschwitz. Although the Nazis deported hundreds of thousands of Jewish men and women, for many places where those tragic events happened, no images are known to document the crime. Surprisingly, there's not even photographic evidence from Berlin, the Nazi capital and home to Germany's largest Jewish community.
ohmymag.co.uk
Remarkable discovery of buried treasure in a 6500-year-old tomb (PHOTOS)
It was an unprecedented find by an archaeologist in Bihor County in northwestern Romania, near the border with Hungary. In the grave of an ancient noblewoman, dozens of priceless gold objects were found, much to the delight of local researchers. A golden find in Romania. Did they expect to discover...
Giant Dinosaur Not Seen for 70 Million Years Discovered in New Mexico
A new species of dinosaur, Bisticeratops froeseorum, has been confirmed after the in-depth study of a skull found in 1975.
The Tribe with the Rarest Electric Blue Eyes in the World
Tribe with the rarest electric blue eyesGeo.rock888/ Instagram. Although blue eyes and blond hair are typical traits of people with European ancestry, the people of the Indonesian Island of Buton have the rarest electric blue eyes in the world. This is because the Islanders have Waardenburg Syndrome, caused by a rare genetic mutation. The condition affects 1 in 42000 people worldwide, making the Buton tribe unique.
Teacher Walking Her Dog On Beach Finds Rare Unknown Fossil Older Than Dinosaurs
On Canada’s Prince Edward Island, a high school teacher’s daily dog walk turned into a spectacular find that has thrilled paleontologists across the world: a rare 300 million-year-old fossil. At first, Lisa St. Coeur Cormier saw what she thought was a tree root poking out of the sand...
The Native Dogs of India: A Day in the Life
For domesticated dogs, life consists of chasing balls, waiting for the next meal, and a lot of resting. But for the native dogs of India, things are drastically different. A recent article in JSTOR chronicled the journey of three biologists as they set out to uncover the realities of life for these native dogs. Native Dogs […] The post The Native Dogs of India: A Day in the Life appeared first on DogTime.
PETS・
Half-eaten elusive sea creature reveals ‘mysteries of the deep’ at New Zealand beach
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” a local guide said.
In Italy floods, mud tsunami swallowed victims alive
Adriana Pianelli called out to her husband and son as they disappeared under a sea of mud in the underground carpark, during a deadly storm that devastated villages in central Italy. "I saw them, I called Andrea!
Phys.org
Ancient human bloodsucker? Skeleton of female 'vampire' unearthed in Europe during dig
The remains of a female "vampire" have been unearthed by archaeologists at a cemetery in Europe, Polish researchers announced this week. A team from the Institute of Archaeology at the Nicolaus Copernicus University in Toruń, a city in north central Poland, found the body in late August, the school confirmed to U.S. TODAY on Thursday.
sciencealert.com
Hidden Forests Found Deep Beneath The Ocean Cover Twice The Area of India
Amazon, Borneo, Congo, Daintree. We know the names of many of the world's largest or most famous rainforests. And many of us know about the world's largest span of forests, the boreal forests stretching from Russia to Canada. But how many of us could name an underwater forest?. Hidden underwater...
Remains of a skeleton in shackles belonged to a Roman slave in ancient Britain
Roman slave shacklesCredit: portableantiquities; CC-BY-2.0 According to the British Museum, slavery in ancient Rome has been well-documented throughout the ages. Historians estimated that 10% - 20% of the population in the Roman Empire were enslaved.
petpress.net
Pocket Size Powerhouses: 5 Smallest Cat Breeds in the World
Cats come in all sizes. They can be large and fluffy or petite too. When it comes to cats as pets, there are two camps: those who prefer big kitties, and those who go for the smaller varieties. If you’re in the latter group, you’re in luck – there are plenty of miniature cat breeds to choose from.
Washington Examiner
Slime trail leads German customs to nearly 100 giant snails at airport
A trail of slime led German customs officials to a stash of nearly 100 giant African land snails hidden inside bags at Duesseldorf Airport, authorities said Friday. Officials came across a giant 8-inch snail on a baggage truck and thought it was a toy until it started moving, authorities said. By following the snail's slime trail, officials found a bag with a hole that had another snail already looking out, which led them to five additional bags that contained a total of 93 snails, according to the Associated Press.
Cannonball-Sized Dinosaur Eggs Filled With Crystals Discovered in China
The two fossilized eggs, which were filled with clusters of calcite crystals, are from a new species of dinosaur.
