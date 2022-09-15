Read full article on original website
Man Faces 52 Charges For $27 Million Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzValparaiso, IN
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Region Accountant Joins Valpo Chamber Leadership AcademyBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Terry L. Troth
Terry L. Troth, 75, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Hamilton Communities. Terry was born on June 10, 1947 in La Porte, IN, to Oliver J. and Mary Jayne (Corson) Troth. On August 23, 1969 he married his high school sweetheart, Patricia "Jeannie" Nutting who preceded him in...
Barbara Brown
Barbara Brown, 86, of La Porte, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Barbara was born on February 4, 1936, in La Porte, IN, to Harold and Mable Henning. On April 7, 1956, in La Porte, IN , she married Liston "Sonny" L. Brown who preceded her in death. Surviving are her children, Patricia (Mark) Rodgers, Pamela (Jeffrey) Sobczyk of San Diego, CA, Kimberly (Mike Wallin) Brown; 5 grandchildren, Jeffrey Rodgers and Angela Lu of San Diego, CA, Christopher and Megan Rodgers of La Porte, Michael Sobczyk of San Diego, CA; 1 great-granddaughter, Luna Lu Rodgers of San Diego, CA; 1 sister-in-law, Jeri Henning; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Robert Miller
Robert Miller, 73, of New Buffalo, Michigan, passed away Wednesday September 14, 2022 at University Medical Center, Chicago, surrounded by his family. He was born April 2, 1949 in La Porte, Indiana, the son of Henry Miller and Vena F. (Herron) Miller. Robert was a resident of New Buffalo, MI...
Christy L. Sandberg
Christy L. Sandberg, 49, Valparaiso, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 7:40 pm in VNA Hospice Center, Valparaiso, IN. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN with Tim Murphy officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm Friday in the funeral chapel.
Timothy A. Korn
Timothy A. Korn, 64, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 1:20 pm in Franciscan Health - Michigan City, surrounded by his family. A celebration of life gathering will be from 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, Saturday, September 24, 2022 the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN.
New Path Could Be Laid for Mall
(Michigan City, IN) - The long-struggling Marquette Mall in Michigan City could have a different but similar future use. The city has hired Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative to create a vision for the property. City officials believe the mall property has excellent potential to become a residential neighborhood...
Goal is Michigan City Being First Stop from Chicago
(Michigan City, IN) - A developer wants Michigan City to be the destination for Illinois residents now driving past the community while on their way to New Buffalo and other parts of southwest Michigan. Tom Dakich of YAB Development Partners told "Inside Indiana Business" he believes plans for a 12-story...
Medical Episode Suspected in Wild Ride
(La Porte County, IN) - Last week, a medical episode was cited for a driver forcing other motorists off the road in La Porte County. According to La Porte County Police, officers were notified about noon Wednesday about a reckless driver in the area of 600 East and Division Road.
Golf Cart Travel Now Legal
(La Porte, IN) - Driving a golf cart on city streets in La Porte is now legal. Last night, the La Porte City Council adopted an ordinance allowing golf carts under specific provisions to be used for travel. To be street legal under the ordinance, a golf cart must have...
Fiery Crash Linked to Alcohol Consumption
(La Porte County, IN) - A man injured in a fiery motor vehicle accident in La Porte County over the weekend was intoxicated, according to La Porte County Police, who arrested Richard Jones, 61, of Westville. Police said a pick-up truck Jones was operating wound up in a ditch Sunday...
Cause of House Fire Under Investigation
(La Porte, IN) - The cause of a fire that heavily damaged a house last week in La Porte remains under investigation. The single-story home caught fire Thursday at about 6 p.m. at 1325 Federal Avenue. Though heavy smoke was coming from the structure when firefighters arrived, Assistant Fire Chief...
Pig Death Toll from Crash Released
(Bristol, IN) - We now know how many pigs were killed when the truck hauling them overturned in northern Indiana. The accident happened Thursday near Bristol. Indiana State Police said 165 pigs were in the semi-trailer. Fifty of the pigs were killed. Another 13 pigs had to be euthanized due to injury under figures released Monday.
The SOUND OFF Podcast: LaPorte County Council District One Candidates
(LAPORTE, IN) - LaPorte County Council District One Candidates (R) Justin Kiel and (D) Mike Kellems visited the WCOE Studios to discuss their campaigns. They discussed their opinions on a new county jail, a corridor/bypass around the city of LaPorte, tax cuts, economic development, and more. Listen to the full...
