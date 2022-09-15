Barbara Brown, 86, of La Porte, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Barbara was born on February 4, 1936, in La Porte, IN, to Harold and Mable Henning. On April 7, 1956, in La Porte, IN , she married Liston "Sonny" L. Brown who preceded her in death. Surviving are her children, Patricia (Mark) Rodgers, Pamela (Jeffrey) Sobczyk of San Diego, CA, Kimberly (Mike Wallin) Brown; 5 grandchildren, Jeffrey Rodgers and Angela Lu of San Diego, CA, Christopher and Megan Rodgers of La Porte, Michael Sobczyk of San Diego, CA; 1 great-granddaughter, Luna Lu Rodgers of San Diego, CA; 1 sister-in-law, Jeri Henning; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

