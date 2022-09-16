Read full article on original website
Related
LIV chief Greg Norman will meet with lawmakers at Capitol Hill 'to educate' on the Saudi-backed league and 'counter the PGA Tour's anti-competitive efforts' as golf's civil war continues
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman will visit Capitol Hill later this week to meet with members of congress amid the rebel series' ongoing battle with the PGA Tour. The LIV Golf Invitational Series launched earlier this year and has remained in the news for the legal battle with the PGA Tour and criticism it continues to receive for its use of Saudi financing.
GOLF・
Comments / 0