A British couple have made the discovery of a lifetime after finding a stash of gold coins underneath their kitchen worth $290,000. The couple was renovating the floor of their kitchen in Ellerby, North Yorkshire, when they discovered a can full of 264 gold coins under six inches of concrete. The cans, discovered in an 18th century detached property, are up to 400 years old, the Daily Mail reports, dating back to some time between 1610 and 1727, during the reigns of James I and Charles I through to George I. Auctioneer Gregory Edmund told the Mail: “This is a fascinating and highly important discovery. It is extraordinarily rare for hoards of English gold coins to ever come onto the marketplace. This find of over 260 coins is also one of the largest on archaeological record from Britain.” The couple made the find in 2019 but the coins are only now “officially disclaimed and can go to auction.” The coins are set to go under the hammer in October.Read it at Daily Mail

