racedayct.com
Woody Pitkat Wins Rain Shortened Modified Racing Series Event At Star Speedway
It’s a big week for Woody Pitkat, and he kicked off the right way Sunday in Epping, N.H. The Modified veteran heads to Stafford Speedway Saturday looking to keep streaking his way to a $15,000 payday in the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series NAPA Fall Final 80 at the historic half-mile. Pitkat has won the last three Tour Type Modified events at Stafford.
Does New Hampshire’s $5.7 Million Lottery Winner Live in Your Town?
Lady luck struck again in New Hampshire on Friday night, when someone in Auburn took home the grand prize in the Lucky for Life lottery drawing. The winner takes home a $5.75 million payout overall, after picking the numbers 23-33-34-35-42, and Lucky Ball 14. And after noticing they went with...
WMUR.com
Winning Lucky For Life ticket bought in Auburn
AUBURN, N.H. — A player who won the top prize in Friday night's Lucky for Life drawing bought their ticket in Auburn. The New Hampshire Lottery told News9 that New Hampshire had the top prize winner for the Lucky For Life game on Friday. The player bought the winning...
WATCH: Spose Learned a Painful Lesson While Performing in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire
Any artist that performs on the road will tell you that every tour comes with its ups and downs. Whether those be travel woes, venue issues, or something as simple as not having enough time to soundcheck before their set, making your living on the road can be taxing. Lessons are learned along the way by veteran musicians, and no matter how experienced you think you may be, every concert can be proof that there's still more to learn. One of Maine's most famous musicians, Spose, shared a hard lesson he recently learned in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.
WMUR.com
Fans gather for 20th Granite State Comicon
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite State Comicon kicked off at the Manchester Doubletree for its 20th year. The convention hosted comic book vendors, merchandise and celebrities to meet. Granite State Comicon is the biggest comic convention in New Hampshire. Organizer Scott Proulx said people from around the world fly in...
The Historic Library Restaurant in New Hampshire Could Be Yours for $3.4M
A popular restaurant and historic landmark in Portsmouth, NH, is on the market. The Library Restaurant is located within the Rockingham House at 401 State Street #103, just a short walk away from downtown. According to the Restaurant's website, they call themselves "one of the finest steak houses in New Hampshire" and offer "traditional New England fare, while surrounded by architectural treasures of an era gone by."
I Recommended Movies to ‘Da Vinci Code’ Author Dan Brown at Hampton Cinemas Six in New Hampshire
When writing about the late, great Hampton Cinemas Six, I thought about many of the regular customers who’d come in throughout the week. We had parents who’d bring the kids every weekend. There were couples that made every Thursday “date night” and would check out the latest rom-com. And there were some who’d just come alone on a Tuesday, buy a coffee, and just sit back and enjoy a movie, distraction-free.
WMUR.com
Kelly's Roast Beef plans to open more locations in New Hampshire
Kelly's Roast Beef is planning to expand to more locations in New Hampshire before it opens its first Granite State restaurant. The restaurant on North Broadway in Salem is set to open in October. Now, Kelly's says it wants to open 12 more locations in New Hampshire in the next six years. There is no word yet on where those locations will be.
$1.3M Mountaintop Estate in New Hampshire Has Breathtaking Views and Its Own Arcade
This place is nothing short of breathtaking. Imagine waking up on a Saturday morning at the end of a long work week, stretching your legs, and going out to your own quiet, private deck. As you step out and take in your surroundings, you overlook the treetops, lake, and mountains in the distance, hear the twittering of birds and the sounds of nature all around you, and take in a deep breath of fresh air.
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Hidden gems around the Manchester Airport
It was almost 100 years ago that planes started taking off from the Manchester Airport. Tonight, we put the focus just beyond the runway to some unique stops you may want to check out. Plus, Bill Rogers is an inspiration to all who meet him. He's 88-years-old and he skydives,...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Airman receives medal for help saving life during Pelham boating crash
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire Airman received the Air Force Commendation Medal for her quick actions during a boating crash in July on Long Pond in Pelham. Officials said Senior Airman Amy Granfield was on a boat with family and friends when a jet ski crashed into them.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple orchard in New Hampshire
With apple=picking season underway, we asked our viewers where to find the best apple orchards in New Hampshire. Fans of Windy Ridge Orchard say there's something there for all members of the family to enjoy. 4. Meadow Ledge Farm in Loudon. Some viewers describe Meadow Ledge Farm as a "hidden...
New Hampshire Couple’s 77-Year Marriage is a Heartwarming Story of Lasting True Love
Currently, I am on a mission to find the couple who has been married (or together) the longest in each New England state. During my quest, I had the pleasure of meeting the family of Gertrude and James Connor from Hooksett, New Hampshire. Gertrude and James married each other on April 14, 1945.
nbcboston.com
Audi Hits Tractor Trailer on I-93 in NH, Causing Diesel Spill: Troopers
Diesel spilled over multiple lanes and across a few hundred yards of Interstate 93 in New Hampshire Sunday evening, after an Audi crashed into a tractor trailer, according to State Police. New Hampshire State Police responded at around 8:15 p.m. to the crash in Hooksett, where an Audi hydroplaned and...
Is It Time to Make a Change at the Portsmouth, NH, Traffic Circle?
If you live in or around the Seacoast, I think we can all agree that the Portsmouth traffic circle is a tricky one. Even if you are confident in your ability to abide by the traffic laws at a traffic circle, rotary, roundabout, or whatever the heck you like to call them, we get a lot of visitors all year long who get confused.
penbaypilot.com
Whiskey, the missing Beagle lost after highway crash, found in York
For those who have been following the traumatic crash that involved 10 hunting beagles, there is happy news this morning. Whiskey, the beagle who had gone missing after the I95 crash, was found. The following arrived from the Maine Office of Public Safety Sept. 18:. On Saturday, September 17, 2022...
NHPR
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
NH Seacoast Region Motorcycle Crashes Seriously Injure 2, Kill 1
A motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries in a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Saturday in the second serious motorcycle crash in the region of the weekend. New Hampshire State Police said the driver of a 2016 Harley-Davidson was riding westbound on the Spauldng Turnpike Connector in Rochester near the northbound exit 16 off-ramp from Route 16 around 8:30 p.m. The driver and their passenger crossed the centerline and went off the road on the eastbound side.
Luxury Home of the Week: A palatial New Hampshire estate for $12 million
The estate has offers five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms. With its 16.3-acre lot, 14,559 square feet of living space, and 1,023 feet of frontage on the Cocheco River, this listing has the feel of a private waterside resort. Listed for $11,995,000, 32 Wisteria Drive offers five...
Maine Campus
The impact of Wells Dining closing and the university’s lack of transparency
When students came back to campus this fall, they learned that the Wells Dining Hall had been closed and the entire building was in the process of being transitioned into a conference center. However, many students didn’t know this until they stepped foot back onto the campus. Recorded in...
