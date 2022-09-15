ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

U.S. diets among the worst, with little improvement seen globally

Despite everything people have learned about good nutrition, folks around the world aren't eating much healthier than they were three decades ago, a new global review has concluded. Diets are still closer to a poor score of zero -- with loads of sugar and processed meats -- than they are...
FITNESS
The Hill

Here are the best places in America for teachers

New York is the best place in America to be a teacher, according to a new report published Monday. The report from the personal finance website WalletHub compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., along 24 metrics around opportunity, competition and academic and work environment. The publication factored in salaries, projected teacher turnover and public-school spending per student to determine the most teacher friendly places in the U.S.
EDUCATION

