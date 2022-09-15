Read full article on original website
Doris Shake, 74, Vincennes
Doris Shake, 74, passed away peacefully at Bridgepoint Health Campus in Vincennes, Indiana on September 15, 2022. Doris was born on January 18, 1948, the daughter of Harry and Dora (Langhein) Grady. She was married to Robert Shake who preceded her in death. Doris’s life revolved around her children. She...
Lane Restrictions Now in Place for U.S. 50 Near Illinois Border
Lane restrictions are in place now on U.S. 50 near the Indiana and Illinois border in Knox County. The east and west bound driving lanes of US 50 will be restricted near the Old State Road 67 bridge to allow for crews to work on the front slopes of the bridge. The work will help stabilize the banks and prevent erosion and is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.
Sports Recap for Tuesday, 9/20
The Lincoln Volleyball team picked up its 12th win of the year, downing Shakamak 3-0. Ari Gerkin 10 kills, Faith Fleetwood I added seven kills. Macy Taylor had 13 points while McKenna Henderson added 10 points and ten assists. Lincoln won the JV match 2-0. Hayden cox added 12 points.
OCU to Use $750,000 Grant for STEM Camps
Oakland City University will use a $750,000 Lilly Endowment grant for for STEM-based summer camps starting next year. The grant is to help train high school students across the area. The camps include a beginning coding camp, an advanced game design camp, and a two-week, intensive college course for college...
Sunday Morning Gas Prices
According to Gasbuddy, Gas Prices are as low as $3.49 in the Vincennes area this morning. Most stations in Lawrenceville are reporting gas around $3.65 a gallon. According to Triple-A, The national average gas price is just under 3-68 a gallon. Indiana’s Average is at 3-68 a gallon while the Illinois average is around 3-92 a gallon this morning.
Vincennes Christmas Parade Set for December 9th
The annual Vincennes Christmas Parade will be held this year on Friday, December 9th, in downtown Vincennes. The parade will take the traditional route from First and Main up to Tenth and Main. The City of Vincennes is teaming with downtown Vincennes merchants to put on the parade again this...
Sunday Sports Recap
Barr Reeve captured the Girls golf sectional. Lincolns Macy Sexton finished third with an 84 and will advance to the Regional along with Rivet’s Jacquelyn Steininger,. The South Knox girls captured the South Knox Cross Country Invitational. Top finishers for the Spartans. Were Aubrey Nowaski sixth, Ava Like 9th...
Hydrant Flushing Continues in Vincennes
Another week of hydrant flushing is underway in Vincennes, with Vincennes Water Utility crews in another part of the city. Tonight, crews will flush the area bordered by State Street, Willow Street, 10th Street, and 13th Street. The hydrant work will run from 8:00 tonight to 4:00 tomorrow morning. Those...
State Road 358 to Close Tomorrow for Culvert Replacement
State Road 358 west of Plainville in Daviess County is scheduled to close tomorrow for a culvert replacement project. The closure is expected to take a day to complete, depending on the weather. The official detour will be State Road 57 to State Road 58 to State Road 67. Local...
