Lane restrictions are in place now on U.S. 50 near the Indiana and Illinois border in Knox County. The east and west bound driving lanes of US 50 will be restricted near the Old State Road 67 bridge to allow for crews to work on the front slopes of the bridge. The work will help stabilize the banks and prevent erosion and is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.

KNOX COUNTY, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO