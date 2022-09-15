ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dancing with the Stars eliminates first couple of the season

The new season of Dancing with the Stars has officially begun, with a new line-up of celebrities and on a completely new platform. The debut episode of season 31 made history, as it became the first show to be live-streamed on Disney+. Despite the momentous occasion, it was the end...
Love Is Blind stars confirm their romance after show's end

Love Is Blind's Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati have confirmed their romance months after season 2 of the reality show ended. Kyle and Deepti finally debuted their relationship on Netflix's reunion special Love Is Blind: After the Altar after much speculation about the status of their close friendship. During the...
The Mandalorian star joins Magic Mike director's thriller show

The Mandalorian star Timothy Olyphant has signed up to join Steven Soderbergh's new HBO TV show Full Circle. Full Circle is a six-episode series that will air on HBO and follows an investigation into a kidnapping gone wrong. The investigation will uncover dark secrets that have been kept hidden for years and connect multiple characters and societies in present-day New York City.
NCIS finally makes big Mark Harmon change following his exit

It looks like Agent Gibbs is gone for good, and NCIS is acting accordingly. The procedural has changed its opening credits, removing series veteran Mark Harmon from it following his exit last year. The new opening credits for NCIS season 20, which debuted yesterday (September 19) in the US, doesn't...
Missed episodes CAN and OZ

My daughter just told me that it’s been said on Drag Race groups? (sorry I don’t do social media)that the Canadian final will be on Tuesday, Down Under on Wednesday though don’t know if that is both episodes and then as we know UK4 starts Thursday. Although I already know who wins DRCAN3 I still want to watch it.
EE - What is happening at Christmas?

Will it be a quiet one? They must be filming that now or finished the Christmas episodes. We have Micks exit, Is Janine/Linda reveal really that big for a Christmas Day reveal?. I think the run up to Christmas could be very "lovey dovey"there are a few couples who seem...
Home and Away launches big Marilyn story with newcomer Heather

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away fans will get their first look at a big new storyline for Marilyn Chambers next week. The fan favourite is about to take centre stage as the long-running soap teases a mystery connection between her and newcomer Heather Fraser.
EastEnders Episode Discussion 20.09.22 - Baby, baby, baby, oh

Frankie is faced with an unexpected offer, Janine is in for a shock, and Alfie has unfinished business in Walford. 2021 - Mick gives Rainie a taste of her own medicine as he tries to protect his family. Rocky defends Sonia’s honour, and Martin gets a huge reality check.
Cold openings (scenes before the opening titles) in soaps

EastEnders recently aired what's known as a cold opening in soapland where some scenes aired before the opening titles. I wondered what people think of this approach, particuarly for soaps? Is it worth doing for regular episodes?. I though it worked well on this occasion. and you can see the...
Celebrity Big Brother - Shilpa Shetty

Unpopular opinion here but after watching her time in the Big Brother house I have to admit I didn't like her very much at all. Snobby and self important who lasted longer in the house then likely expected solely due to the racist incident (which I do think was a disgusting thing to see on screen.)
🎇Emmerdale Sunday 18th September 2022🎇

Good evening Emmerdalians. The second half of Friday's episode 🤞🤞. Liam returns home with Leyla, but things are tense between the two of them. Meanwhile, Noah accepts a position as Marcus's apprentice. Elsewhere, Bernice confronts Rishi over ditching her at lunch. Dark and gloomy here. The lights are on...
What House of the Dragon's big death means for Rhaenyra

When Ser Criston Cole actor Fabien Frankel promised episode five was the one to watch, we had no idea what House of the Dragon could possibly have in store for fans. It seems the prequel is challenging Game of Thrones for the most gory television show of the franchise. Episode five's unexpected death was so gruesome, it makes Theon Greyjoy's botched beheading of Winterfell's master-of-arms Ser Rodrik Cassel look like soft play.
Corrie Discussion Sunday September 18th 7pm : The Jury Decides

Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread, this episode was originally due to air on Friday. Other changes this week are we have no episode on Monday but it will be shown on Tuesday at 8pm instead, we should then return to normal on Wednesday & Friday.
On The Buses TV Episodes coming to Blu-ray

This shows you a before and after shots with lines down the side to guide you. It would be nice if they could colourise the black and white episodes that were only done that way due to a strike. There are some colourised episodes on YouTube but they didn’t look very good as they were done with AI which still has a lot to learn.
