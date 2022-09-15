After the worst loss of his tenure in Tempe, Herm Edwards has “relinquished duties” as head coach. “We have made the decision to make a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately. By mutual agreement, Coach Edwards and I have determined that he will relinquish duties as our head coach. At the core of this is doing what is best for our current tea, staff and university. I understand the frustrations out there. We must do better and that starts with our decision today.”

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO