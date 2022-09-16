ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Who Is 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie Sajak? Get to Know the Show's Latest Addition

Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie Sajak has become a fixture on Wheel of Fortune in recent years. Maggie began on the show filling in turning letters for Vanna White while White took on Pat's hosting duties while Pat underwent emergency surgery in early 2020. From there, Maggie became a social correspondent, giving behind-the-scenes looks at the workings of the iconic game show.
TVLine

Pat Sajak Leaving Wheel of Fortune? Host Says the 'End Is Near'

Here’s one puzzle we never wanted to solve: How much longer will Pat Sajak host Wheel of Fortune? The TV icon is currently celebrating his 40th season of peddling vowels, and in a new interview with ET, he strongly suggests that those days could be numbered. “Years go by fast,” Sajak says. “We’re getting near the end. It’s been a long [time]. We’re not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near. … It’s an honor to have been in people’s living rooms for that long.” Sajak acknowledges, “In most television shows by this time, you would have said, ‘That’s...
Decider.com

Will Pat Sajak Get Canceled? ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Photographed With Marjorie Taylor Greene

As Pat Sajak‘s 41-year tenure as host of Wheel of Fortune winds down, the game show host has made his way into headlines for a very different reason. In a recent photo, which has been circulating on social media, Sajak can be seen smiling and posing with Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and RSBN reporter Bryan Glenn. While this may seem like an innocent photo opportunity to some, others assume his support for the Republican Congresswoman and have announced their boycott of Wheel of Fortune, vowing to “change the channel” if the show comes on. Could this mean that he might get...
Vanna White
Pat Sajak
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Made This Change That Irritated Some Fans

Criticism continues to plague Mayim Bialik as Jeopardy! fans become irritated with a thing that the game show host recently changed. According to Looper, fans of the game show are now irritated with Bialik after she’s been referring to the first round of the show as being “Single Jeopardy”. How it usually works is that the first one is simply “Jeopardy” and the second round is “Double Jeopardy”. Of course, this random moment has got the fans talking – and not in a good way.
tvinsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Who Should Take Over From Pat Sajak as Host? (POLL)

After 40 seasons fronting the show, Pat Sajak has teased that he may be ready to relinquish his hosting duties on ABC’s Wheel of Fortune. But if he does decide to leave, who could possibly replace him and what does it mean for his long-time cohost Vanna White? Could she take over from Sajak, or will the show’s producers look to bring in a new face, or possibly a whole new hosting team?
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: This November Episode Might ‘Break the Internet’

Season 39 of the popular gameshow Jeopardy! is back soon. An episode that is supposed to premiere in November may be a big one. Jeopardy! has been in the headlines quite a bit recently, from co-host news to a new podcast, the show has undergone many changes in the last few months. However, it seems that things are finally on-track, and fans are getting ready for the reruns to end and the new season to begin. Executive producer of the show, Michael Davies, hinted at an episode this season that might “break the internet” while on the Inside Jeopardy! podcast.
tvinsider.com

4 Things to Know About ‘Jeopardy!’ Boss Michael Davies

After a revolving door of guest hosts and a revolting scandal behind the scenes, Jeopardy! is finally stabilizing, with Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings splitting the hosting duties for the upcoming 39th season and Michael Davies entering his first season as the syndicated game show’s new executive producer. Michael...
