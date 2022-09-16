Read full article on original website
Related
Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White reveals most embarrassing but memorable blunder on TV show in 40-year hosting stint
WHEEL of Fortune's Vanna White has revealed her most embarrassing on-air blunder during the show's long history. The legendary game show is celebrating 40 years on the small screen as Vanna and host Pat Sajak sat down with Good Morning America to have a look back. Vanna was asked about...
Who Is 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie Sajak? Get to Know the Show's Latest Addition
Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie Sajak has become a fixture on Wheel of Fortune in recent years. Maggie began on the show filling in turning letters for Vanna White while White took on Pat's hosting duties while Pat underwent emergency surgery in early 2020. From there, Maggie became a social correspondent, giving behind-the-scenes looks at the workings of the iconic game show.
Pat Sajak Leaving Wheel of Fortune? Host Says the 'End Is Near'
Here’s one puzzle we never wanted to solve: How much longer will Pat Sajak host Wheel of Fortune? The TV icon is currently celebrating his 40th season of peddling vowels, and in a new interview with ET, he strongly suggests that those days could be numbered. “Years go by fast,” Sajak says. “We’re getting near the end. It’s been a long [time]. We’re not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near. … It’s an honor to have been in people’s living rooms for that long.” Sajak acknowledges, “In most television shows by this time, you would have said, ‘That’s...
Will Pat Sajak Get Canceled? ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Photographed With Marjorie Taylor Greene
As Pat Sajak‘s 41-year tenure as host of Wheel of Fortune winds down, the game show host has made his way into headlines for a very different reason. In a recent photo, which has been circulating on social media, Sajak can be seen smiling and posing with Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and RSBN reporter Bryan Glenn. While this may seem like an innocent photo opportunity to some, others assume his support for the Republican Congresswoman and have announced their boycott of Wheel of Fortune, vowing to “change the channel” if the show comes on. Could this mean that he might get...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Jeopardy!’: 1 Contestant Broke the Most Sacred Rule and Had His Prize Winnings Revoked
'Jeopardy!' contestants generally follow the show's most important rule, but 1 contestant had his prize winnings revoked after trying to get away with breaking it.
‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Made This Change That Irritated Some Fans
Criticism continues to plague Mayim Bialik as Jeopardy! fans become irritated with a thing that the game show host recently changed. According to Looper, fans of the game show are now irritated with Bialik after she’s been referring to the first round of the show as being “Single Jeopardy”. How it usually works is that the first one is simply “Jeopardy” and the second round is “Double Jeopardy”. Of course, this random moment has got the fans talking – and not in a good way.
tvinsider.com
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Who Should Take Over From Pat Sajak as Host? (POLL)
After 40 seasons fronting the show, Pat Sajak has teased that he may be ready to relinquish his hosting duties on ABC’s Wheel of Fortune. But if he does decide to leave, who could possibly replace him and what does it mean for his long-time cohost Vanna White? Could she take over from Sajak, or will the show’s producers look to bring in a new face, or possibly a whole new hosting team?
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Reveals Her All-Time Favorite Moments From Show
Vanna White has played a key part in Wheel of Fortune‘s success since earning her role in 1982. And although the beloved TV star has four decades invested in the long-running game show, the 65-year-old has nevertheless pinpointed some of her favorite moments in Wheel of Fortune history. See what some of those are in the clip below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jeopardy!’s legendary announcer Johnny Gilbert, 94, reveals an unexpected friendship with late A-lister
JEOPARDY!'s legendary announcer Johnny Gilbert, 94, has revealed an unexpected friendship with a late A-lister in a rare interview. He has voiced the game show's iconic intro since 1984. Season 38 of Jeopardy! wrapped on July 31st and will return with new episodes starting September 12th. When last season ended,...
‘Jeopardy!’: What Do Contestants Do During the Commercial Break?
The 'Jeopardy!' production has a very specific way of interaction with contestants over the course of each commercial break on the popular game show.
Jeopardy! fans think they spotted new ‘mega-champ’ after player has ‘huge payday’ in Ken Jennings-hosted season premiere
JEOPARDY!'s new season already has a potential "mega-champ," floored fans said after one player's "huge payday" during Monday's season premiere. Season 39 will be hosted by Ken Jennings - who seemed equally stunned - until January. Season 39 of Jeopardy! debuted tonight on Monday, September 12th after a summer of...
Wheel of Fortune fans furious over puzzle with ‘racist’ history after Pat Sajak is slammed for resurfaced tweets
WHEEL of Fortune has used a puzzle with a racist history in the United States but did not seem aware of it, furious fans slammed after Friday’s episode. Host Pat Sajak presented the children's nursery rhyme after backlash over his resurfaced tweets and a controversial photo. The solution to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Photos: Pat Sajak through the years
Pat Sajak through the years CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE - ABC's Celebrity Wheel of Fortune stars Pat Sajak. ((Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty Images) (Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty Images)
‘Jeopardy!’: This November Episode Might ‘Break the Internet’
Season 39 of the popular gameshow Jeopardy! is back soon. An episode that is supposed to premiere in November may be a big one. Jeopardy! has been in the headlines quite a bit recently, from co-host news to a new podcast, the show has undergone many changes in the last few months. However, it seems that things are finally on-track, and fans are getting ready for the reruns to end and the new season to begin. Executive producer of the show, Michael Davies, hinted at an episode this season that might “break the internet” while on the Inside Jeopardy! podcast.
tvinsider.com
4 Things to Know About ‘Jeopardy!’ Boss Michael Davies
After a revolving door of guest hosts and a revolting scandal behind the scenes, Jeopardy! is finally stabilizing, with Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings splitting the hosting duties for the upcoming 39th season and Michael Davies entering his first season as the syndicated game show’s new executive producer. Michael...
‘Jeopardy!’: ‘Extreme’ Lengths Contestants Go to for Preparation
'Jeopardy!' contestants all have their own mindset heading into their episode tapings, but some of their preparation techniques are best described as 'extreme.'
Quinta Brunson interrupts Jimmy Kimmel's show, finishing her Emmys speech days after his "dumb comedy bit"
During her Wednesday night appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "Abbott Elementary" star Quinta Brunson interrupted the host's monologue to complete her Emmy's acceptance speech. Kimmel was accused of distracting from Brunson's first Emmy win on Monday when he laid on the floor next to her for the duration of her speech.
Popculture
Queen Elizabeth Funeral: Morning Hosts Slammed for Skipping Line to View Coffin
People who skip ahead in lines may be the most hated individuals on the planet. Firstly, it could be anybody who does it, and at any event. Second, it's just thoughtless to those who decided to go to the back of the line and wait it out. Now, amplify this...
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for controversial Emmys bit: 'I stole your moment'
And the apology goes to ... Quinta Brunson. Jimmy Kimmel has apologized to the star of Abbott Elementary for a controversial bit during Monday's Emmy Awards. When Brunson accepted the award for best comedy writing, Kimmel was lying on the stage during her entire speech as part of a bit where he pretended to be passed out from drinking too much.
Grimes Posted A Post–Plastic Surgery Picture, And Fans Are Convinced She Has Gotten "Elf Ears"
She said she wanted it, and it appears she finally did it.
Comments / 0