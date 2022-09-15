Read full article on original website
Cheyenne Mountain vs Pueblo Centennial
Pueblo Centennial roared out to a 14-0 lead, but Cheyenne Mountain rallied for 16 straight points to steal a 16-14 win. KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking...
Final heat wave of summer abruptly ends mid-week
The transition between summer and fall is coming up this week and summer will go out with a surge of heat. On the Jetstream map we have a building ridge of hot high pressure backing into the front range of the Rockies. This will lift high temperatures over the state especially over the eastern half of Colorado.Temperatures over most of Colorado will be at least 10 degrees above normal including in the Denver metro area where at least 90 degrees is expected in most neighborhoods Monday afternoon.Tuesday will be almost as warm in most places and with some occasionally gusty wind, the fire danger will be elevated in many areas especially across the Eastern Plains.Tuesday night a cold front will swing thru the state with much cooler temperatures and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms moving in.High temperatures will be dropping below normal by mid week with more than a third of the state feeling the chill of fall on Wednesday.The Autumnal Equinox or First Day of Astronomical Fall is on Thursday at 7:03 pm.
Longtime Denver sports radio host announces retirement
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A voice of Colorado sports radio since 1979 is leaving the microphone. Sandy Clough is retiring from full-time hosting duties at KKFN-FM 104.3 The Fan after 25 years, Bonneville Denver announced Friday. "I've had a tremendous experience over the past 25 years sharing my opinions...
South Decon station closed indefinitely at Lake Pueblo State Park
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced the South Decon station at Lake Pueblo State Park is closed indefinitely. According to CPW, this closure is due to water issues. All watercraft, including boats, must go to the North Decon Station. CPW said the closure was caused...
Covington Homes, Santorini model, featured in Colorado Springs Parade of Homes
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Parade of homes is taking place Sep. 10-25 where you can see $500,000 homes all the way up to three million. Covington Homes, Santorini model, is part of their terrace series. The model is 3,693 square feet with four bedrooms, 3 and a half-bath, with the option of a three car garage. The price range for this model is 629,018 and it’s located in Peyton, Colorado.
Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't
According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
350-pound bear found living in dense Colorado residential area near grade school
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a 350-pound bear was found living in the heart of a dense residential area in Colorado Springs, near an elementary school. This prompted a rescue mission to remove the bear from this area, preventing the potential for a negative interaction that could have resulted in the euthanization of the bear.
Pedestrian hit by 2 cars in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was hit twice by a car while wandering through traffic Saturday night. Springs police tell 11 News the man was walking in the middle of Powers near Hancock Expressway as oncoming cars tried to swerve to avoid him. One driver was able to get around him, but the next two vehicles couldn’t and he was hit by both cars.
Several Colorado Springs homes damaged in shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was taken into custody after an overnight shooting Saturday. At 10:39 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department Stetson Hils Division responded to the 9100 block of Jasper Falls Place. There were reports of shots fired in the area. At the scene, CSPD says officers could hear The post Several Colorado Springs homes damaged in shooting appeared first on KRDO.
Porchfest returns this weekend with 3 bands in Colorado Springs
“Three Bands, Three Porches, One Great Community.” The annual Porchfest, with that motto, returns Sunday in the Patty Jewett neighborhood of Colorado Springs. The one-day grassroots music festival started in 2016, when it drew 500 people. In recent years, that number has jumped up to more than 4,000 people, according to one organizer.
Pedestrian hit early this morning in northern Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a crash in the northern part of Colorado Springs at sunrise this morning. CSP reports that a 62-year-old, man from Fountain stepped away from his dump truck into the active lane of traffic on Gleneagle at Huntington Beach Road and was struck by a vehicle traveling through the area.
Last Chance to See Patrick Marold's Incredible Windmill Project in Colorado Springs
The Windmill Project by Patrick MaroldPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) At the base of Austin Bluffs Open Space near Pulpit Rock, there is an outdoor art installation called The Windmill Project. This impressive array has 2000 eight-foot tall polycarbonate tubes with LED lights and wind-activated turbines.
Cafe Rio Plans More Colorado Expansion
The lauded Mexican grill is in the early stages of negotiation regarding more Centennial State locations
Former TV Anchor Jon Karroll announces retirement from Nonprofit, reflects on broadcast career
COLORADO SPRINGS — Former Colorado Springs TV Anchor, Jon Karroll and current Development & Communications Manager for Special Kids Special Families (SKSF), announced his official retirement from the nonprofit on Friday, Sept. 16, while discussing an upcoming event on FOX21 Morning News. Karroll spoke with Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister about his upcoming retirement, effective Friday, […]
Colorado forecast: How much snow analog years suggest Denver will see during the upcoming winter season
These kind of outlooks are always popular among social media channels when hype-driven terms and baseless projections scream for epic snowfall. There is a scientific basis that can and should be applied for a general understanding of where seasons are headed in terms of temperatures and precipitation. I explain more...
Watch a Comical Colorado Horse Completely Photobomb His Owner
This is one of my favorite horses ever and that's saying something. His name is Wesley. He's a 12-year-old Colorado horse who is known for comically photobombing his owner and I have new video to prove it. This fun moment was just shared out of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Here's the...
Man shot in front of family at Colorado Springs motel
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting victim is expected to survive after he was shot in the groin in front of his wife and kids Saturday. Police say they were called to a motel on North Chestnut Street at 4:30 p.m. on the reported shooting. “The victim was shot...
With Colorado “getting strange,” Michigan may be the place to be as climate changes
People who relocated during the pandemic favored areas at higher risk of disruption due to climate change, but they may come to regret those moves over the long term, futurist Greg Lindsay told a gathering of the Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors on Thursday morning. “Americans are moving in...
The 12 Best Hotels In Colorado Springs
Located an hour south of Denver, Colorado Springs is Colorado’s second-largest city. And while it might get overshadowed by its cool and youthful neighbor, Colorado Springs is well worth a visit in its own right. Home to the Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak, it’s no wonder why this place is a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts!
Trail access and road closures this weekend due to city events
Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, and Greater El Paso County will have certain road access limited this weekend due to certain events taking place around the city this weekend.
