Woodland Park, CO

KXRM

2022 Pawtoberfest, a day full of brews and barks

Dogs and beer! Join the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR), FOX21 Morning News Anchor Abbie Burke, and Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister at Bear Creek Regional Park Saturday for Pawtoberfest 2022! The event full of brews and barks kicks off September 17 and runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Bear Creek Regional […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Elizabeth, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Woodland Park, CO
Florissant, CO
Colorado Food & Drinks
Woodland Park, CO
Colorado Restaurants
Colorado Lifestyle
CBS Denver

Final heat wave of summer abruptly ends mid-week

The transition between summer and fall is coming up this week and summer will go out with a surge of heat. On the Jetstream map we have a building ridge of hot high pressure backing into the front range of the Rockies. This will lift high temperatures over the state especially over the eastern half of Colorado.Temperatures over most of Colorado will be at least 10 degrees above normal including in the Denver metro area where at least 90 degrees is expected in most neighborhoods Monday afternoon.Tuesday will be almost as warm in most places and with some occasionally gusty wind, the fire danger will be elevated in many areas especially across the Eastern Plains.Tuesday night a cold front will swing thru the state with much cooler temperatures and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms moving in.High temperatures will be dropping below normal by mid week with more than a third of the state feeling the chill of fall on Wednesday.The Autumnal Equinox or First Day of Astronomical Fall is on Thursday at 7:03 pm.
COLORADO STATE
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Hotels In Colorado Springs

Located an hour south of Denver, Colorado Springs is Colorado’s second-largest city. And while it might get overshadowed by its cool and youthful neighbor, Colorado Springs is well worth a visit in its own right. Home to the Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak, it’s no wonder why this place is a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs gets new Asian-American mochi doughnut shop

Sakeo Williams, owner of Thai Lily Cuisine and Yakitori 8, 319 N. Chelton Road, opened a second eatery Mochi Thai’m Donuts, 721 N. Academy Blvd., on Aug. 20. The doughnut shop was born of necessity during the pandemic shutdown. “I started making doughnuts to garner more business for Thai Lily since we had to close down our dining room for two years,” she said. “I wanted to be the first in Colorado Springs to open not just a mochi doughnut shop, but a gluten-free one.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Record

New Cañon City True Value owners pride themselves on friendly customer service

It has new owners, a new look, and some new products, but Cañon City True Value is committed to offering the same friendly service with the same experienced staff. Bob and Mel Smith purchased the Cañon City store June 8 at 1630 E. Main St. from Bob and Carol Fontana. Their daughter and son-in-law, Jeanne and Bill Garoutte, continue to own and operate the True Value stores in Florence in Penrose.
CANON CITY, CO
Westword

Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't

According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Former TV Anchor Jon Karroll announces retirement from Nonprofit, reflects on broadcast career

COLORADO SPRINGS — Former Colorado Springs TV Anchor, Jon Karroll and current Development & Communications Manager for Special Kids Special Families (SKSF), announced his official retirement from the nonprofit on Friday, Sept. 16, while discussing an upcoming event on FOX21 Morning News. Karroll spoke with Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister about his upcoming retirement, effective Friday, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
lamarledger.com

Winter is coming! Colorado mountains got their first dusting of snow Thursday

Denver’s weather may have broken heat records recently, but one of the first signs of the changing season has finally arrived. A few of Colorado’s ski resorts got their first dusting of snow Thursday, according to their excited social media accounts, and those resorts are now testing out snow-making equipment.
DENVER, CO

