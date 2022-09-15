Read full article on original website
2022 Pawtoberfest, a day full of brews and barks
Dogs and beer! Join the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR), FOX21 Morning News Anchor Abbie Burke, and Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister at Bear Creek Regional Park Saturday for Pawtoberfest 2022! The event full of brews and barks kicks off September 17 and runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Bear Creek Regional […]
Popular Colorado-based Mexican restaurant and brewery comes to Castle Rock
Los Dos Potrillos brewed beer and burritos.Los Dos Potrillos. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Jose Ramirez, owner of Los Dos Potrillos, is set to open the fifth and southernmost location of his popular restaurant this spring in Castle Rock.
Last Chance to See Patrick Marold's Incredible Windmill Project in Colorado Springs
The Windmill Project by Patrick MaroldPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) At the base of Austin Bluffs Open Space near Pulpit Rock, there is an outdoor art installation called The Windmill Project. This impressive array has 2000 eight-foot tall polycarbonate tubes with LED lights and wind-activated turbines.
Guy Fieri Visited This Iconic Colorado Diner, You Should Too
Sam's No. 3 Diner is an iconic Colorado restaurant that's been around since 1927. Their mouthwatering, award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit the renowned diner on an episode of Triple D. In 2022, Sam's is now serving hungry patrons at three...
Denver-based company to invest $225.5 million into upcoming "ski-in-ski-out" location
Concord Summit Capital, a Denver-based investment company, will be financing the total construction cost of the Keystone's upcoming Kindred Ski Resort, according to a news release. Construction for the project, which is located adjacent to the Keystone Ski Mountain River Run Gondola, is expected cost an astounding $225.5 million dollars.
Porchfest returns this weekend with 3 bands in Colorado Springs
“Three Bands, Three Porches, One Great Community.” The annual Porchfest, with that motto, returns Sunday in the Patty Jewett neighborhood of Colorado Springs. The one-day grassroots music festival started in 2016, when it drew 500 people. In recent years, that number has jumped up to more than 4,000 people, according to one organizer.
Final heat wave of summer abruptly ends mid-week
The transition between summer and fall is coming up this week and summer will go out with a surge of heat. On the Jetstream map we have a building ridge of hot high pressure backing into the front range of the Rockies. This will lift high temperatures over the state especially over the eastern half of Colorado.Temperatures over most of Colorado will be at least 10 degrees above normal including in the Denver metro area where at least 90 degrees is expected in most neighborhoods Monday afternoon.Tuesday will be almost as warm in most places and with some occasionally gusty wind, the fire danger will be elevated in many areas especially across the Eastern Plains.Tuesday night a cold front will swing thru the state with much cooler temperatures and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms moving in.High temperatures will be dropping below normal by mid week with more than a third of the state feeling the chill of fall on Wednesday.The Autumnal Equinox or First Day of Astronomical Fall is on Thursday at 7:03 pm.
The 12 Best Hotels In Colorado Springs
Located an hour south of Denver, Colorado Springs is Colorado’s second-largest city. And while it might get overshadowed by its cool and youthful neighbor, Colorado Springs is well worth a visit in its own right. Home to the Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak, it’s no wonder why this place is a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts!
Colorado Springs gets new Asian-American mochi doughnut shop
Sakeo Williams, owner of Thai Lily Cuisine and Yakitori 8, 319 N. Chelton Road, opened a second eatery Mochi Thai’m Donuts, 721 N. Academy Blvd., on Aug. 20. The doughnut shop was born of necessity during the pandemic shutdown. “I started making doughnuts to garner more business for Thai Lily since we had to close down our dining room for two years,” she said. “I wanted to be the first in Colorado Springs to open not just a mochi doughnut shop, but a gluten-free one.”
Watch a Comical Colorado Horse Completely Photobomb His Owner
This is one of my favorite horses ever and that's saying something. His name is Wesley. He's a 12-year-old Colorado horse who is known for comically photobombing his owner and I have new video to prove it. This fun moment was just shared out of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Here's the...
Mark your calendars for ‘Soup, Salad and Shopping’ fun in Cañon City
Beta Zeta chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha in Cañon City is once again presenting their annual “Soup, Salad and Shopping” luncheon auction. The event will be Oct. 1 at the United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 901 Main St. The doors will open at 11 a.m. with a...
Affordable Mountain Cabin Has Three Decks With Incredible Colorado Views
Here's breaking news. You don't have to spend $1 million to get a house with million-dollar views. Take a look at this mountain cabin near Divide, Colorado that's currently for sale. The mountain views from this home are truly amazing, yet the home is selling for less than $400K, It seems too good to be true, but this is legit.
New Cañon City True Value owners pride themselves on friendly customer service
It has new owners, a new look, and some new products, but Cañon City True Value is committed to offering the same friendly service with the same experienced staff. Bob and Mel Smith purchased the Cañon City store June 8 at 1630 E. Main St. from Bob and Carol Fontana. Their daughter and son-in-law, Jeanne and Bill Garoutte, continue to own and operate the True Value stores in Florence in Penrose.
The Famed Casa Bonita Seems to Be Making Headway
A new paint job to the building suggests promising progress after months of superficial stagnancy
Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't
According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
Former TV Anchor Jon Karroll announces retirement from Nonprofit, reflects on broadcast career
COLORADO SPRINGS — Former Colorado Springs TV Anchor, Jon Karroll and current Development & Communications Manager for Special Kids Special Families (SKSF), announced his official retirement from the nonprofit on Friday, Sept. 16, while discussing an upcoming event on FOX21 Morning News. Karroll spoke with Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister about his upcoming retirement, effective Friday, […]
Winter is coming! Colorado mountains got their first dusting of snow Thursday
Denver’s weather may have broken heat records recently, but one of the first signs of the changing season has finally arrived. A few of Colorado’s ski resorts got their first dusting of snow Thursday, according to their excited social media accounts, and those resorts are now testing out snow-making equipment.
Fire tears through Denver homeless camp
According to the Denver Fire Department, crews were called to the regulated homeless Safe Outdoor Space located near 8th Avenue and Elati Street where a fire had sparked up, destroying several tents.
With Colorado “getting strange,” Michigan may be the place to be as climate changes
People who relocated during the pandemic favored areas at higher risk of disruption due to climate change, but they may come to regret those moves over the long term, futurist Greg Lindsay told a gathering of the Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors on Thursday morning. “Americans are moving in...
350-pound bear found living in dense Colorado residential area near grade school
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a 350-pound bear was found living in the heart of a dense residential area in Colorado Springs, near an elementary school. This prompted a rescue mission to remove the bear from this area, preventing the potential for a negative interaction that could have resulted in the euthanization of the bear.
