Ukraine Just Captured Another Rare Russian Electronic Warfare Vehicle
The vehicle from the Taran-M signals intelligence, or SIGINT, system was captured after the rout of Russian forces in the Kharkiv region. The potential intelligence windfall from the electronic warfare battle in Ukraine continues, with the first confirmed capture of a vehicle from the Russian Taran-M signals intelligence, or SIGINT, system. The vehicle, captured by Ukrainian forces in the ongoing counter-offensive in the east of the country, is the latest addition to a growing collection of seized modern Russian electronic warfare (EW) equipment, which ranges from containerized components of vehicle-borne systems to airborne jamming pods.
Russian think tank offers $16,000 bounty for the capture 'by any means' necessary of a robotic vehicle deployed in Ukraine
A Russian think tank is offering a $16,000 bounty for the THeMIS robotic vehicle. It was recently delivered to Ukraine, where it's reportedly used to transport wounded civilians. The think tank, CAST, told Insider it wanted to produce such a system for the Russian military. A Moscow think tank with...
Chinese and Russian militaries share a potential weakness, new US report finds
Seoul, South Korea CNN — China’s military leaders share a potential weakness that has undermined their Russian counterparts in Ukraine and could hamper their ability to wage a similar war, according to a new report from the US National Defense University. The report identifies a lack of cross-training...
Ukraine Unveils Master Plan to Keep Putin Out Forever
A group of Ukrainian officials, ministers, and former prime ministers have been gathering behind closed doors for months, working to come up with ways to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from attacking Ukraine ever again. And as of Tuesday, they think they’ve got the solution. Ukraine wants to create...
Russia Suspends Sending New Units, Troops to Ukraine: Armed Forces Staff
On the heels of a significant military setback, new reports suggest that Russia has ceased plans to send further troops and units to Ukraine. The update emerged from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in an official Facebook post on Monday. The post said factors include the proliferation of Russian casualties and the large number of prospective volunteers who have refused service, with translation provided by the Pravda news outlet.
US hits more Russians with sanctions over Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday slapped sanctions on dozens of Russian and Ukrainian officials and a number of Russian companies for human rights abuses and the theft of Ukrainian grain. The State Department said it had imposed sanctions on at least 23 officials and 31 Russian...
nationalinterest.org
Navy and Marines at Odds Over the Light Amphibious Warship
One of the main points of contention is the ship's cost and survivability. The U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy are at loggerheads over the future of the Light Amphibious Warship. The vessel will form the cornerstone of the Marine Corps’ Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations. The operating concept...
Defense One
US Soldiers Provide Telemaintenance as Ukrainians MacGyver Their Weapons
A MILITARY BASE, Poland—Some four dozen U.S. troops here are helping their Ukrainian counterparts across the border fix and maintain 155mm howitzers, Javelin launders, HIMARS and other weapons. But since the Americans aren’t in Ukraine, they’re providing assistance via encrypted digital chats, sending replacement parts, and consulting on parts the Ukrainians make themselves. It’s vital work at an airbase that could be among the first targets if Russia expands the war beyond Ukraine.
EXPLAINER: What to know about the UN General Assembly
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — After two years of virtual and hybrid summits, the world’s leaders are reconvening on the river’s edge in New York this week at the U.N. General Assembly, an exercise in multilateralism born from the hope for lasting peace that followed World War II.
Her district has been represented by anti-LGBTQ+ legislators for decades. Now, Jasmine Beach-Ferrera hopes to make history.
Jasmine-Beach Ferrera, a Democrat, is trying to become the first lesbian woman North Carolina voters send to Congress. Beach-Ferrera, a minister and one of the founders of the Campaign for Southern Equality, says recent efforts to strip LGBTQ+ people of their rights “keeps me up at night.”. She is...
Poland opens new Vistula Spit canal to bypass Russia interference
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Poland opened a new canal Saturday linking the Vistula Lagoon to the Gdańsk Bay, allowing ships to visit the port of Elbląg without needing Russian permission to use its Baltiysk Strait. The country has been a strong ally to its neighbor, Ukraine, amid its...
Defense One
US Weighs Escalation Risk As Ukraine Asks for Longer-range Missiles
TALLINN, Estonia–While top U.S. administration and military officials praise Ukraine’s use of Western missiles, officials are showing no sign of fulfilling Kyiv’s requests for longer-range precision fires. The reason has to do with the Biden administration’s approach to escalation and even Russian threats. Ukraine has captured...
POLITICO
Visiting foreign lawmakers gang up on China
Hi, China Watchers. This week we measure the China fear factor among visiting foreign lawmakers to Washington, D.C. and take a close look at former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's and U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns’ video appeals to the Chinese internet. We’ll also kick the tires on the Biden administration’s moves to take the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework from slogan to strategy and profile the second in a series of books that assesses Xi Jinping’s hardline politics and personality.
Defense One
Army Wants to Double Or Triple Some Arms Production As Ukraine War Continues
Army leaders are working to dramatically increase the production of critical munitions and equipment drained from service arsenals to aid Ukraine in recent months. With Congress’ support, they are working to triple domestic production of the 155mm howitzer rounds and at least double production of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems launchers in the next few years, said Doug Bush, the Army’s acquisition chief.
Washington Examiner
The gore of war
Back in April, I wrote about attending an event for veterans-turned-authors where former Marine Cpl. Kacy Tellessen talked about his Iraq War book Freaks of a Feather: A Marine Grunt’s Memoir. Every service member, especially those who’ve served in war, has a book’s worth of stories. When I spoke with Tellessen, I immediately knew the book he wrote must be a good one.
Near the Russian border, bodies still lie on the battlefield
KOZACHA LOPAN, Ukraine — (AP) — There are still bodies on the battlefield, lying where they fell on farm fields or inside burned-out tanks as Ukrainian troops swept through Russian-occupied territory in a major counteroffensive this month. In this northeastern corner of Ukraine, the Russian army was pushed...
Defense One
Today's D Brief: $600M in more US aid to Ukraine; Army wants to triple artillery production; China’s anti-revolt police; Pope’s arms-export blessing; And a bit more.
The United States military is sending Ukraine another $600 million in rockets, radars, and supplies—including cold-weather apparel in advance of the harsh winter months ahead, the Pentagon announced Thursday evening. More artillery rounds for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems are coming; another 36,000 rounds of 105mm artillery and a...
nationalinterest.org
The Rise of the Rest: How Russia Views the Future World Order
What Russia seeks is new political leadership across the Western world that does not support a status quo that can isolate Russia from the capital and technology it needs to generate security and prosperity over the long term. Geopolitical forecasting is an imperfect art. Throughout the Cold War, the Soviets...
