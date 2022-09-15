ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Drive

Ukraine Just Captured Another Rare Russian Electronic Warfare Vehicle

The vehicle from the Taran-M signals intelligence, or SIGINT, system was captured after the rout of Russian forces in the Kharkiv region. The potential intelligence windfall from the electronic warfare battle in Ukraine continues, with the first confirmed capture of a vehicle from the Russian Taran-M signals intelligence, or SIGINT, system. The vehicle, captured by Ukrainian forces in the ongoing counter-offensive in the east of the country, is the latest addition to a growing collection of seized modern Russian electronic warfare (EW) equipment, which ranges from containerized components of vehicle-borne systems to airborne jamming pods.
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Unveils Master Plan to Keep Putin Out Forever

A group of Ukrainian officials, ministers, and former prime ministers have been gathering behind closed doors for months, working to come up with ways to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from attacking Ukraine ever again. And as of Tuesday, they think they’ve got the solution. Ukraine wants to create...
Newsweek

Russia Suspends Sending New Units, Troops to Ukraine: Armed Forces Staff

On the heels of a significant military setback, new reports suggest that Russia has ceased plans to send further troops and units to Ukraine. The update emerged from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in an official Facebook post on Monday. The post said factors include the proliferation of Russian casualties and the large number of prospective volunteers who have refused service, with translation provided by the Pravda news outlet.
nationalinterest.org

Navy and Marines at Odds Over the Light Amphibious Warship

One of the main points of contention is the ship's cost and survivability. The U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy are at loggerheads over the future of the Light Amphibious Warship. The vessel will form the cornerstone of the Marine Corps’ Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations. The operating concept...
Defense One

US Soldiers Provide Telemaintenance as Ukrainians MacGyver Their Weapons

A MILITARY BASE, Poland—Some four dozen U.S. troops here are helping their Ukrainian counterparts across the border fix and maintain 155mm howitzers, Javelin launders, HIMARS and other weapons. But since the Americans aren’t in Ukraine, they’re providing assistance via encrypted digital chats, sending replacement parts, and consulting on parts the Ukrainians make themselves. It’s vital work at an airbase that could be among the first targets if Russia expands the war beyond Ukraine.
Defense One

US Weighs Escalation Risk As Ukraine Asks for Longer-range Missiles

TALLINN, Estonia–While top U.S. administration and military officials praise Ukraine’s use of Western missiles, officials are showing no sign of fulfilling Kyiv’s requests for longer-range precision fires. The reason has to do with the Biden administration’s approach to escalation and even Russian threats. Ukraine has captured...
POLITICO

Visiting foreign lawmakers gang up on China

Hi, China Watchers. This week we measure the China fear factor among visiting foreign lawmakers to Washington, D.C. and take a close look at former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's and U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns’ video appeals to the Chinese internet. We’ll also kick the tires on the Biden administration’s moves to take the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework from slogan to strategy and profile the second in a series of books that assesses Xi Jinping’s hardline politics and personality.
Defense One

Army Wants to Double Or Triple Some Arms Production As Ukraine War Continues

Army leaders are working to dramatically increase the production of critical munitions and equipment drained from service arsenals to aid Ukraine in recent months. With Congress’ support, they are working to triple domestic production of the 155mm howitzer rounds and at least double production of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems launchers in the next few years, said Doug Bush, the Army’s acquisition chief.
Washington Examiner

The gore of war

Back in April, I wrote about attending an event for veterans-turned-authors where former Marine Cpl. Kacy Tellessen talked about his Iraq War book Freaks of a Feather: A Marine Grunt’s Memoir. Every service member, especially those who’ve served in war, has a book’s worth of stories. When I spoke with Tellessen, I immediately knew the book he wrote must be a good one.
960 The Ref

Near the Russian border, bodies still lie on the battlefield

KOZACHA LOPAN, Ukraine — (AP) — There are still bodies on the battlefield, lying where they fell on farm fields or inside burned-out tanks as Ukrainian troops swept through Russian-occupied territory in a major counteroffensive this month. In this northeastern corner of Ukraine, the Russian army was pushed...
Defense One

Today's D Brief: $600M in more US aid to Ukraine; Army wants to triple artillery production; China’s anti-revolt police; Pope’s arms-export blessing; And a bit more.

The United States military is sending Ukraine another $600 million in rockets, radars, and supplies—including cold-weather apparel in advance of the harsh winter months ahead, the Pentagon announced Thursday evening. More artillery rounds for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems are coming; another ​​36,000 rounds of 105mm artillery and a...
nationalinterest.org

The Rise of the Rest: How Russia Views the Future World Order

What Russia seeks is new political leadership across the Western world that does not support a status quo that can isolate Russia from the capital and technology it needs to generate security and prosperity over the long term. Geopolitical forecasting is an imperfect art. Throughout the Cold War, the Soviets...
