Read full article on original website
Related
KRDO
Cheyenne Mountain vs Pueblo Centennial
Pueblo Centennial roared out to a 14-0 lead, but Cheyenne Mountain rallied for 16 straight points to steal a 16-14 win. KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking...
saturdaytradition.com
Colorado AD issues statement on coach Karl Dorrell following blowout loss to Minnesota
Colorado football has not looked good in 2022, and that is definitely putting things mildly. The Buffs were drilled by Minnesota with the final score sitting at 49-7. That loss dropped Colorado to 0-3 on the season with the other two losses coming to TCU and Air Force, all by large margins. The Week 3 loss to the Gophers was not the final straw for head coach Karl Dorrell, but it did land a statement from Colorado AD Rick George.
Final heat wave of summer abruptly ends mid-week
The transition between summer and fall is coming up this week and summer will go out with a surge of heat. On the Jetstream map we have a building ridge of hot high pressure backing into the front range of the Rockies. This will lift high temperatures over the state especially over the eastern half of Colorado.Temperatures over most of Colorado will be at least 10 degrees above normal including in the Denver metro area where at least 90 degrees is expected in most neighborhoods Monday afternoon.Tuesday will be almost as warm in most places and with some occasionally gusty wind, the fire danger will be elevated in many areas especially across the Eastern Plains.Tuesday night a cold front will swing thru the state with much cooler temperatures and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms moving in.High temperatures will be dropping below normal by mid week with more than a third of the state feeling the chill of fall on Wednesday.The Autumnal Equinox or First Day of Astronomical Fall is on Thursday at 7:03 pm.
Longtime Denver sports radio host announces retirement
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A voice of Colorado sports radio since 1979 is leaving the microphone. Sandy Clough is retiring from full-time hosting duties at KKFN-FM 104.3 The Fan after 25 years, Bonneville Denver announced Friday. "I've had a tremendous experience over the past 25 years sharing my opinions...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRDO
South Decon station closed indefinitely at Lake Pueblo State Park
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced the South Decon station at Lake Pueblo State Park is closed indefinitely. According to CPW, this closure is due to water issues. All watercraft, including boats, must go to the North Decon Station. CPW said the closure was caused...
Last Chance to See Patrick Marold's Incredible Windmill Project in Colorado Springs
The Windmill Project by Patrick MaroldPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) At the base of Austin Bluffs Open Space near Pulpit Rock, there is an outdoor art installation called The Windmill Project. This impressive array has 2000 eight-foot tall polycarbonate tubes with LED lights and wind-activated turbines.
A stunning Manitou Incline record is claimed, sparking drama ahead of Pikes Peak Ascent
Not long after he arrived in Colorado Springs ahead of this weekend's Pikes Peak Ascent, a decorated mountain runner from Switzerland got busy on a proud, local record. On Wednesday, Rémi Bonnet claimed a new fastest time up the Manitou Incline: His Strava tracker showed a scorching 17 minutes, 21 seconds up the vertical set of ties gaining more than 2,000 feet in less than a mile. To put that in perspective, a finish under 40 minutes is generally well-respected.
Cafe Rio Plans More Colorado Expansion
The lauded Mexican grill is in the early stages of negotiation regarding more Centennial State locations
IN THIS ARTICLE
350-pound bear found living in dense Colorado residential area near grade school
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a 350-pound bear was found living in the heart of a dense residential area in Colorado Springs, near an elementary school. This prompted a rescue mission to remove the bear from this area, preventing the potential for a negative interaction that could have resulted in the euthanization of the bear.
weather5280.com
Colorado forecast: How much snow analog years suggest Denver will see during the upcoming winter season
These kind of outlooks are always popular among social media channels when hype-driven terms and baseless projections scream for epic snowfall. There is a scientific basis that can and should be applied for a general understanding of where seasons are headed in terms of temperatures and precipitation. I explain more...
Watch a Comical Colorado Horse Completely Photobomb His Owner
This is one of my favorite horses ever and that's saying something. His name is Wesley. He's a 12-year-old Colorado horse who is known for comically photobombing his owner and I have new video to prove it. This fun moment was just shared out of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Here's the...
Porchfest returns this weekend with 3 bands in Colorado Springs
“Three Bands, Three Porches, One Great Community.” The annual Porchfest, with that motto, returns Sunday in the Patty Jewett neighborhood of Colorado Springs. The one-day grassroots music festival started in 2016, when it drew 500 people. In recent years, that number has jumped up to more than 4,000 people, according to one organizer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KKTV
Pedestrian hit by 2 cars in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was hit twice by a car while wandering through traffic Saturday night. Springs police tell 11 News the man was walking in the middle of Powers near Hancock Expressway as oncoming cars tried to swerve to avoid him. One driver was able to get around him, but the next two vehicles couldn’t and he was hit by both cars.
Several Colorado Springs homes damaged in shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was taken into custody after an overnight shooting Saturday. At 10:39 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department Stetson Hils Division responded to the 9100 block of Jasper Falls Place. There were reports of shots fired in the area. At the scene, CSPD says officers could hear The post Several Colorado Springs homes damaged in shooting appeared first on KRDO.
Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day at your favorite burger joint
COLORADO SPRINGS — Sunday Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day, and whether your favorite burger comes from a national chain restaurant or a local mom-and-pop, you can’t go wrong by adding some gooey cheese. According to the Burger Index, a study on consumption preferences and trends in America conducted by market research Top Data, there has been […]
Fire tears through Denver homeless camp
According to the Denver Fire Department, crews were called to the regulated homeless Safe Outdoor Space located near 8th Avenue and Elati Street where a fire had sparked up, destroying several tents.
KKTV
Thousands gather in Southern Colorado for Fallen Firefighter Memorial
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Memorial service for fallen Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff 9/16/22. KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) 9/16/22. A person is dead with a shooting investigation underway near downtown Colorado Springs.
Four senior dogs recently featured on ‘Pet of the Week’ find forever homes
COLORADO SPRINGS — Four senior dogs from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR), that were recently featured on FOX21 Morning News have now found their forever homes. Kona and Kiwi (a bonded pair), Buster, and Bruno were recently featured on FOX21’s Pet of the Week segment and HSPPR said they have since […]
Businesses hope the completion of Powers Blvd. overpass will bring an end to ‘a difficult run’
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After over a year of construction, the Colorado Highway 21 diverging diamond interchange (DDI) is now open to traffic. The Colorado Department of Transportation opened the interchange Wednesday, which creates an overpass for cars to take Powers continuously over Research Parkway. The $42 million project, funded by COVID stimulus funds, The post Businesses hope the completion of Powers Blvd. overpass will bring an end to ‘a difficult run’ appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Man shot in front of family at Colorado Springs motel
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting victim is expected to survive after he was shot in the groin in front of his wife and kids Saturday. Police say they were called to a motel on North Chestnut Street at 4:30 p.m. on the reported shooting. “The victim was shot...
Comments / 0