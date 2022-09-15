Read full article on original website
Related
scsuhuskies.com
Huskies Cross Country takes fifth at St. Olaf Invitational
NORTHFIELD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Cross Country finished fifth among 20 teams at the St. Olaf Invitational on Saturday in Northfield. Cheresa Bouley (13th, 23:22.4) and Iris Guider (19th, 23:32.4) each finished top-20 in a race that featured 260 athletes. Greta Freed (42nd, 24:40.1) and Lauren Sertich (48th, 24:54.9) joined them in the top-50 while Clara Welhouse (67th, 25:18.8) rounded out the Huskies' top-five.
scsuhuskies.com
Dachtler Scores First Career Goal in SCSU’s Draw with Upper Iowa
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Soccer played to a 1-1 draw with Upper Iowa on Sunday at Husky Stadium. Freshman Jada Dachtler (Iowa City, Iowa) scored the first goal of her career in the second half to help the Huskies pull even with the Peacocks in the second half.
Can Minnesotans Get a Ticket for Honking Their Horn?
We've all tooted our own horn from time to time, but are there instances in Minnesota where doing that is against the law?. Yesterday afternoon I pulled up to Coborn's on Cooper in St. Cloud just as one of my co-workers was walking along the sidewalk in front of my car. What did I do? I honked my horn to scare the crap out of him of course. Turns out, that may be against the law in Minnesota.
21 Amazing Things About Fall that Women in Minnesota and Iowa Love
Grab a blanket and get ready to get all warm and fuzzy because the best season in the Midwest has arrived. Fall is here! If you are ever wondering what women in Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin love right now, just look below and take notes. 21 Amazing Things About Fall...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boreal.org
Minnesota DNR conservation officer candidates graduate from academy, hit the field
Photo: (Front row, left to right) Assistant Commissioner Bob Meier, Commissioner Sarah Strommen, Choua Khang, Cassie Rice, Violet Ohnstad, Ryan Christenson, Dustin Roemeling, Andrew Ladzinski, Benjamin Ulrich, Matthew Paavola, Mason Bulthuis, Col. Rodmen Smith (Back row, left to right) Brett Fox, Trent Anderson, Jesse Drown, Felicia Znajda, Coby Fontes, Anthony Hams, Hudson Ledeen, Adam Stennett, Dallas Cornell. Photo credit: Minnesota DNR.
scsuhuskies.com
Efficient offense leads No. 6 Huskies to sweep of (RV) Wolves
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 6 St. Cloud State Volleyball hit .347 and outkilled (RV) Northern State 47-32 to earn a straight-set win on Friday evening at Halenbeck Hall. The win is the Huskies' 11th straight to open 2022, matching the program's all-time best start to a season. Linsey...
Bow Hunting, Grouse and Small Game Starts Saturday in Minnesota
Archery deer hunting season starts Saturday along with rabbit and grouse in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says grouse hunting is huge in Minnesota and there is about 104 thousand bow hunters in the state. Schmitt explains that number has been pretty consistent in the last several years. Bow hunters in 2021 shot 24,400 deer.
Bat infestation prompted school cancellation in Austin, Minnesota
A southern Minnesota school district had to cancel over a week of classes this month after discovering bats had invaded one of the school buildings. Austin Public Schools alerted families to the situation at the Community Learning Center in an Aug. 31 email, stating there'd be no school Sept. 1-12 while new arrangements could be made.
IN THIS ARTICLE
townandtourist.com
20 Top Treehouse Rentals in Minnesota (Vast & Comforting!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Home to cold winters, beautiful wilderness, stunning lakes, and warm decadent food, Minnesota is a great place to take your next trip. When planning your next trip to this scenic Midwestern state, why not make it a little more memorable by staying somewhere unique.
What Does Another La Ninã Mean for Minnesota This Winter?
The National Weather Service is saying this will be another La Ninã winter, meaning cool water temperatures are along the equator in the Pacific Ocean, but what does that have to do with this winter in Minnesota?. Well, a strong La Nina generally means colder than normal winters for...
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
KEYC
Veterans and parents protect a Mankato elementary school from run-away gunman
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - During an active shooting scene and shelter-in-place near Echo street on Friday morning, several entities went into lockdown, including Washington Elementary school. That’s when a handful of local community members, parents, and veterans showed resilience against the lone gunman on the run by surrounding and protecting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top Minnesota Restaurants Where You Can Get Free Cheeseburgers Today
I know it can get super annoying to have all sorts of "fake" National holidays, like National Donut Day, or National Pizza Day. But you know what's NOT annoying about it? Free food. Today is a big one too because in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, companies are excited about National Cheeseburger Day and have some cheesy goodness just for you...for FREE (or really cheap).
redlakenationnews.com
Why deer crossing signs have disappeared from Minnesota highways
Deer crossing signs once were a common sight on Minnesota highways, but not any more. Over the past decade, the yellow diamond-shaped signs bearing an image of a deer have all but vanished from state roads. It's mainly because drivers didn't heed the warnings to slow down and look for deer, said Chris Smith, a wildlife ecologist with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).
Eight Minnesota schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
Eight Minnesota schools are among almost 300 across the country to be named National Blue Ribbon Schools, an award recognizing student performance. National Blue Ribbon Schools are recognized each year by the U.S. Department of Education. This year’s awards, which marked the 39th year of the program, included 297 schools. Both public and nonpublic schools from elementary to high school levels are eligible for the awards.
How a ghost town was turned into a Minnesota state park
SANDSTONE, Minn. -- It's said that Banning State Park is full of extremes. From the rush of the Kettle River, to the gentle waterfall of Wolf Creek. And it's not just the river way that catches your eye. It's the rocks, too.Over thousands of years, Mother Nature has molded, chiseled and shaped much of the sandstone in the park, but human beings have also left their mark, according to park manager Clarissa Payne."You can see the drill holes from when they blasted them off the walls," Payne said.She says before any of this was a state park, it was actually...
mprnews.org
Poll: Minnesota AG candidates locked in tight race
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and his Republican challenger Jim Schultz are neck-and-neck in a new MPR News/Star Tribune/KARE 11 poll. The statewide poll of 800 registered voters conducted between Sept. 12 and 14 by Mason-Dixon Polling shows Ellison, the DFL incumbent, with 46 percent support. Meanwhile, nearly 45 percent of respondents chose Schultz, and another nearly 9 percent were undecided.
Motorcyclists, drivers urged to use caution at 2022 Fall Flood Run
ST PAUL, Minn. — State officials are urging safety for motorcyclists and motorists along the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers for this Saturday's 2022 Fall Flood Run. Thousands of riders take the annual scenic ride on the Minnesota-Wisconsin border. Saturday's official start and end of the motorcycle fundraiser begins...
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
Which city likes to booze it up the most in North Dakota?
boreal.org
Lake Superior's volcanic origin story
Photo: The mouth of the Baptism River as it enters Lake Superior at Tettegouche State Park May 17 near Silver Bay, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News. Breakups can be volcanic, personally and geologically. Professor Jim Cotter teaches geology at the University of Minnesota–Morris and he is returning to Minnesota Now with a story about the near-breakup of the North American continent that gave rise to Lake Superior.
Comments / 0