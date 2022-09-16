ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

Asian American rally organizer attacked by homeless woman in San Francisco neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco rally organizer said she was hurt in an unprovoked attacked in the Portola neighborhood in broad daylight on September 2nd.Selena, a San Francisco resident, who prefers to keep her last name private, shared photos of her recovering in the emergency room.She helped organize a rally to protest a proposed cannabis dispensary at 2490 San Bruno Ave. She said after she wrapped up the community event attended largely by the Chinese community around 10:40 a.m., a woman not affiliated with the rally appeared. "She said 'FU' and then she started coming right at me, started pulling...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Salesforce’s Marc Benioff, Long a Champion of San Francisco, Keeps a Low Profile on the Crisis Facing Downtown

Salesforce founder and CEO Marc Benioff has long made a show of his love for San Francisco. He put all his super-salesman charm behind his local passions, whether it was championing a skyscraper that now dominates the city skyline, shaming other billionaires who didn’t support increasing taxes to benefit the homeless, or pledging hundreds of millions of his own money to charity, including $410 million to UCSF.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

The Biz Beat: San Jose eatery brings the heat, flavor of Northern Thailand

If you are looking for pineapple curry or dislike spicy foods, Khaosan Thai may not be the place for you. Co-owner Nestor Felix dismisses the curry as “not even real Thai food—we serve only authentic dishes here.” And as for spice, there is medium, hot, and, for the adventurous, Thai hot. “Some customers come in and... The post The Biz Beat: San Jose eatery brings the heat, flavor of Northern Thailand appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin County food hall Local Kitchens names 7 restaurants for September opening

A Sept. 23 opening is planned in Mill Valley for Local Kitchens, a micro food hall. As the North Bay Business Journal reported in May, the venue will host seven restaurants at a single location at 741 E. Blithedale Ave. Initial businesses there, according to the owners, are set to be Oren’s Hummus, The Melt, Sushirrito, Proposition Chicken, The Plant, Wise Sons and Fiorella.
MILL VALLEY, CA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Santa Rosa, CA — 15 Top Places!

If you haven’t decided where to go just yet for brunch, check out Santa Rosa in California. The city in Sonoma County is famous for its wineries and vineyards any food buff would love to visit. But that’s not all. Santa Rosa is also home to a wide...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Person
Ryan Miller
sfstandard.com

3 San Francisco Art Galleries to Check Out This Month: Sept. 2022

San Francisco’s art gallery scene is brimming with exciting works by talented painters, sculptors, photographers and multimedia artists from the city, the region and around the world. Thanks to its world-class art schools and cosmopolitan tastes, SF has played a role in cultivating some of the greatest artists of all time—from the pioneering camerawork of Ansel Adams and Annie Leibovitz to the pathbreaking brush strokes of Diego Rivera and Wayne Thiebaud.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Plant-packed cafe and a vast new beer garden open in the East Bay

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

Where to find the East Bay’s crispiest and sweetest chicken and waffles

When it comes to chicken and waffles, there are two kinds of people: doubters and devotees — no middle ground. The sweet and salty combination of crispy fried chicken and golden waffles suffused with syrup can be enjoyed in a number of East Bay restaurants and diners any time of day. I hope that this report might convince doubters to try the flavorful pairing, though they’ll also have to contend with one of life’s greatest mysteries: Is it dinner for breakfast… or breakfast for dinner?
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 people pulled from water in separate incidents at China Beach in San Francisco; 1 critical

SAN FRANCISCO -- Three people were rescued from the surf in separate incidents at China Beach in San Francisco Friday. In one incident, an adult was taken to the emergency room and was reported to be in critical condition Friday night, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.At the same location, two additional adults were rescued and treated at the scene. Firefighters said those two victims were in stable condition. The incidents required the aid of several units and five rescue swimmers, according to the fire department. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

Black Star Pirate BBQ team opens live music & comfort food venue in Pt. Richmond

The team behind Richmond's artsy waterfront eatery-and-music-joint, Black Star Pirate BBQ, have opened another restaurant and live performance venue, this time in Point Richmond. It's called the Baltic Kiss, and it recently opened in the space belonging to Richmond's oldest bar, at 135 Park Place. Chef Tony Carracci, whose high-end...
RICHMOND, CA

