The retrospective claims database analysis looked at patients in the United States, where it is estimated that costs related to asthma are more than $80 billion annually. Two-thirds of patients with asthma who started biologic treatment had suboptimal adherence to their medications and one-third had mild disease, which researchers said are signs that they may have been escalated to biologics contrary to guidelines, according to a recent study.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO