gastro.org

COVID patients with GI symptoms experience worse in-hospital complications

According to a new Gastro Hep Advances study, 20% of all COVID-19 patients have gastrointestinal symptoms, and these patients experience worse in-hospital complications than those without GI symptoms. Published by Drs. Nikil Patil, Pankush Kalgotra, Suneha Sundaram, Stephanie Melquist, Sravanthi Parasa, Madhav Desai and Prateek Sharma, the study found that...
healio.com

Tezepelumab reduces mucus plugging in patients with moderate to severe uncontrolled asthma

Tezepelumab treatment reduced mucus scores, which correlated with lung function improvement, among patients with moderate to severe uncontrolled asthma, researchers reported at the European Respiratory Society International Congress. “It’s the first time we’ve been able to demonstrate in a randomized controlled trial reduction of mucus plugging in response to a...
ajmc.com

Patients With Asthma May Move Too Quickly to Biologics, Researchers Say

The retrospective claims database analysis looked at patients in the United States, where it is estimated that costs related to asthma are more than $80 billion annually. Two-thirds of patients with asthma who started biologic treatment had suboptimal adherence to their medications and one-third had mild disease, which researchers said are signs that they may have been escalated to biologics contrary to guidelines, according to a recent study.
verywellhealth.com

Neck Pain and Headaches: Causes and Treatments

Headaches and neck pain are two very common symptoms. When they happen together, it may indicate certain medical issues. Causes of headaches with neck pain range from problems that are bothersome but not dangerous (like a hangover) to life-threatening issues (like fluid buildup in the brain). But it’s important for...
neurologylive.com

Somatic Symptom Disorder Identified as Neurological Outcome of Long COVID-19

Using patients with post–COVID-19 neurological symptoms, 90% of the cohort fulfilled the criteria for chronic fatigue syndrome, as expressed by the SOFA scale. Data from the single center, observational SOMATiC study (NCT04889313) showed that patients with unexplained neurological symptoms following mild COVID-19 infection may meet criteria for somatic symptom disorder (SSD), thus prompting additional management.1.
massdevice.com

Study shows blood pressure reduction with Medtronic renal denervation procedure

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced study data that it says demonstrates significant blood pressure reduction with the Symplicity renal denervation system. The SYMPLICITY HTN-3 clinical trial observed subjects who underwent radiofrequency renal denervation (RF RDN) with first-generation Symplicity. Results demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in office and ambulatory blood pressure compared to a sham control group.
MedicalXpress

Medical cannabis tied to higher risk for new heart rhythm disorders

People with chronic pain who use medical cannabis have a higher risk for heart rhythm disorders versus nonusers, according to a study presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022, held from Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain. Anders Holt, M.D., from Gentofte University Hospital in Hellerup, Denmark,...
Healthline

Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have

Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
natureworldnews.com

People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma

Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Eflapegrastism-xnst Injection for Adult Patients with Non-Myeloid Malignancies

Eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) is indicated to lower the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies. The FDA has approved eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) to reduce the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies...
ajmc.com

Pramipexole, Citalopram Effective Therapies for Depression in Parkinson Disease

Patients with Parkinson disease demonstrated significant reduction in depressive symptoms with citalopram and pramipexole, with pramipexole showing slightly more benefit in improving quality of life. Citalopram and pramipexole both showed significant efficacy in reducing depressive symptoms and improving quality of life (QOL) in patients with Parkinson disease (PD), according to...
targetedonc.com

Preventing Thrombosis in Patients with Polycythemia Vera

Srdan Verstovsek, MD, PhD, discusses some of the best practices to try and prevent thrombosis in patients with polycythemia vera. Srdan Verstovsek, MD, PhD, a professor of Medicine and a hematologic oncologist at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses some of the best practices to try and prevent thrombosis in patients with polycythemia vera (PV).
2minutemedicine.com

Rivaroxaban does not prevent cardiovascular events in rheumatic heart disease patients with atrial fibrillation

1. Rivaroxaban was not associated with a lower rate of cardiovascular events and death compared to vitamin K antagonist treatment in patients with rheumatic heart disease-associated atrial fibrillation. 2. There was no significant differences between groups in the incidence of major bleeding safety outcomes. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study...
docwirenews.com

Predicting Hypercortisolism Recurrence After Transsphenoidal Surgery

In a recent study, researchers sought to identify predictive factors for long-term outcomes after transsphenoidal surgery (TSS) in patients with Cushing disease. They found that a peak of serum cortisol in the early postoperative period was associated with an increased rate of recurrence. The data were published in Experimental and Clinical Endocrinology & Diabetes.
2minutemedicine.com

Simple score developed to predict increased risk of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction

1. The simple score comprised of 3 clinical (age, male sex, hypertension diagnosis) and 3 echocardiographic (ejection faction, posterior wall thickness, relative wall thickness) variables predicts increased risk of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. 2. Clinically useful classification performance was noted for a...
