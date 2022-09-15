Read full article on original website
gastro.org
COVID patients with GI symptoms experience worse in-hospital complications
According to a new Gastro Hep Advances study, 20% of all COVID-19 patients have gastrointestinal symptoms, and these patients experience worse in-hospital complications than those without GI symptoms. Published by Drs. Nikil Patil, Pankush Kalgotra, Suneha Sundaram, Stephanie Melquist, Sravanthi Parasa, Madhav Desai and Prateek Sharma, the study found that...
healio.com
Tezepelumab reduces mucus plugging in patients with moderate to severe uncontrolled asthma
Tezepelumab treatment reduced mucus scores, which correlated with lung function improvement, among patients with moderate to severe uncontrolled asthma, researchers reported at the European Respiratory Society International Congress. “It’s the first time we’ve been able to demonstrate in a randomized controlled trial reduction of mucus plugging in response to a...
ajmc.com
Patients With Asthma May Move Too Quickly to Biologics, Researchers Say
The retrospective claims database analysis looked at patients in the United States, where it is estimated that costs related to asthma are more than $80 billion annually. Two-thirds of patients with asthma who started biologic treatment had suboptimal adherence to their medications and one-third had mild disease, which researchers said are signs that they may have been escalated to biologics contrary to guidelines, according to a recent study.
msn.com
Steroids Commonly Used for Asthma and Allergies Linked to Changes in Brain Structure, Study Shows
Glucocorticoids, a common steroid used to address inflammation associated with asthma and allergies, has been linked to changes in the white matter of the brain and cognitive decline, according to new research. Published in BMJ Open, the new study—which the authors called the largest of its kind to date to...
Fungal Infection of the Lower Urinary Tract in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments
Fungal infection of the lower urinary tract in dogs is caused by a fungal yeast. In many cases, the condition is asymptomatic. The post Fungal Infection of the Lower Urinary Tract in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
verywellhealth.com
Neck Pain and Headaches: Causes and Treatments
Headaches and neck pain are two very common symptoms. When they happen together, it may indicate certain medical issues. Causes of headaches with neck pain range from problems that are bothersome but not dangerous (like a hangover) to life-threatening issues (like fluid buildup in the brain). But it’s important for...
MedicalXpress
Obstructive sleep apnea linked to increased risk of cancer, decline in mental processing, increased blood clot risk
People who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are at an increased risk of cancer, according to a large study presented on Monday at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress in Barcelona, Spain. A second study showed that OSA was also linked to a decline in processing powers in...
neurologylive.com
Somatic Symptom Disorder Identified as Neurological Outcome of Long COVID-19
Using patients with post–COVID-19 neurological symptoms, 90% of the cohort fulfilled the criteria for chronic fatigue syndrome, as expressed by the SOFA scale. Data from the single center, observational SOMATiC study (NCT04889313) showed that patients with unexplained neurological symptoms following mild COVID-19 infection may meet criteria for somatic symptom disorder (SSD), thus prompting additional management.1.
massdevice.com
Study shows blood pressure reduction with Medtronic renal denervation procedure
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced study data that it says demonstrates significant blood pressure reduction with the Symplicity renal denervation system. The SYMPLICITY HTN-3 clinical trial observed subjects who underwent radiofrequency renal denervation (RF RDN) with first-generation Symplicity. Results demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in office and ambulatory blood pressure compared to a sham control group.
MedicalXpress
Medical cannabis tied to higher risk for new heart rhythm disorders
People with chronic pain who use medical cannabis have a higher risk for heart rhythm disorders versus nonusers, according to a study presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022, held from Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain. Anders Holt, M.D., from Gentofte University Hospital in Hellerup, Denmark,...
Healthline
Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have
Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
healio.com
Type 2 diabetes, sleep disorders linked to increased risk for depression
Adults with type 2 diabetes or a sleep disorder have an increased risk for depression compared with those with neither condition, according to data published in the Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications. In analysis of data from population-based registries in Denmark, type 2 diabetes and a sleep disorder were...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Eflapegrastism-xnst Injection for Adult Patients with Non-Myeloid Malignancies
Eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) is indicated to lower the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies. The FDA has approved eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) to reduce the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies...
ajmc.com
Pramipexole, Citalopram Effective Therapies for Depression in Parkinson Disease
Patients with Parkinson disease demonstrated significant reduction in depressive symptoms with citalopram and pramipexole, with pramipexole showing slightly more benefit in improving quality of life. Citalopram and pramipexole both showed significant efficacy in reducing depressive symptoms and improving quality of life (QOL) in patients with Parkinson disease (PD), according to...
targetedonc.com
Preventing Thrombosis in Patients with Polycythemia Vera
Srdan Verstovsek, MD, PhD, discusses some of the best practices to try and prevent thrombosis in patients with polycythemia vera. Srdan Verstovsek, MD, PhD, a professor of Medicine and a hematologic oncologist at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses some of the best practices to try and prevent thrombosis in patients with polycythemia vera (PV).
2minutemedicine.com
Rivaroxaban does not prevent cardiovascular events in rheumatic heart disease patients with atrial fibrillation
1. Rivaroxaban was not associated with a lower rate of cardiovascular events and death compared to vitamin K antagonist treatment in patients with rheumatic heart disease-associated atrial fibrillation. 2. There was no significant differences between groups in the incidence of major bleeding safety outcomes. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study...
docwirenews.com
Predicting Hypercortisolism Recurrence After Transsphenoidal Surgery
In a recent study, researchers sought to identify predictive factors for long-term outcomes after transsphenoidal surgery (TSS) in patients with Cushing disease. They found that a peak of serum cortisol in the early postoperative period was associated with an increased rate of recurrence. The data were published in Experimental and Clinical Endocrinology & Diabetes.
Don’t cook your chicken in NyQuil, despite what you’ve seen on TikTok, FDA warns
“The challenge sounds silly and unappetizing — and it is,” the FDA said.
2minutemedicine.com
Simple score developed to predict increased risk of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction
1. The simple score comprised of 3 clinical (age, male sex, hypertension diagnosis) and 3 echocardiographic (ejection faction, posterior wall thickness, relative wall thickness) variables predicts increased risk of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. 2. Clinically useful classification performance was noted for a...
