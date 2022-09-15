Read full article on original website
Related
docwirenews.com
Predicting Hypercortisolism Recurrence After Transsphenoidal Surgery
In a recent study, researchers sought to identify predictive factors for long-term outcomes after transsphenoidal surgery (TSS) in patients with Cushing disease. They found that a peak of serum cortisol in the early postoperative period was associated with an increased rate of recurrence. The data were published in Experimental and Clinical Endocrinology & Diabetes.
docwirenews.com
Establishing Levoketoconazole-Specific Benefits in Cushing Syndrome
Following results from the SONICS trial, which showed levoketoconazole was effective in endogenous Cushing syndrome, researchers designed the LOGICS study to evaluate drug-specific cortisol normalization. According to the authors, treatment with levoketoconazole induced frequent normalization of mean urinary-free cortisol (mUFC) and improvements in patients’ lipid profiles. The data were reported in Pituitary.
Comments / 0