Following results from the SONICS trial, which showed levoketoconazole was effective in endogenous Cushing syndrome, researchers designed the LOGICS study to evaluate drug-specific cortisol normalization. According to the authors, treatment with levoketoconazole induced frequent normalization of mean urinary-free cortisol (mUFC) and improvements in patients’ lipid profiles. The data were reported in Pituitary.

