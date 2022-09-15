Read full article on original website
Related
docwirenews.com
Establishing Levoketoconazole-Specific Benefits in Cushing Syndrome
Following results from the SONICS trial, which showed levoketoconazole was effective in endogenous Cushing syndrome, researchers designed the LOGICS study to evaluate drug-specific cortisol normalization. According to the authors, treatment with levoketoconazole induced frequent normalization of mean urinary-free cortisol (mUFC) and improvements in patients’ lipid profiles. The data were reported in Pituitary.
docwirenews.com
Long-term Impact of Cushing Disease on Quality of Life and Cognition
Given ongoing comorbidities and treatments in patients with Cushing disease in long-term remission, the specific impact of hypercortisolism on impaired cognition and quality of life (QOL) “remains debatable,” according to Emilie Pupier and colleagues in an article published in Frontiers in Endocrinology. The authors examined patients with Cushing...
Comments / 0