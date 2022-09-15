Around a quarter of a million people paid their respects in person to the Queen by viewing her coffin as it lay in state in London.Culture secretary Michelle Donelan gave the figure the morning after the nation’s longest-reigning monarch was buried at Windsor Castle.Ms Donelan said her department was still “crunching the numbers” to determine exactly how many people had queued for hours in London to process past the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall, but that she believed they numbered around 250,000.The royal family is observing another week of mourning for the Queen after a state funeral on Monday...

SOCIETY ・ 24 MINUTES AGO