ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS- Dade City drive-by shooting injures one

DADE CITY, FLA— Pasco Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting which happened in the Withlacoochee Ave. area of Dade City around 5:30 a.m. According to detectives, preliminary investigation suggests that someone in an unknown vehicle drove past a residence and fired several shots at the residence, which struck someone inside. Deputies arrived and did not initially find a victim. However, an adult male with minor, non-life threatening injuries sustained from a gunshot wound was reported at a nearby hospital and was determined to be the victim. The investigation is ongoing and there’s no additional information at this time. Anyone with any information in this case is encouraged to call the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
DADE CITY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Detectives identify Pasco County murder victim

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a shooting which occurred Sunday morning in New Port Richey. The victim’s family has waived their Marsy’s law protections and has given PSO permission to release the decedent’s information in the hopes of finding additional information in this case. While walking on the south side of SR 52 just east of Colony Rd. around 5 a.m., the victim, Marcus Marquis, 35, entered into the woods and was shot by an unknown suspect. PSO would like to speak with anyone that knows Marquis, or may have seen him prior to this morning’s incident.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holiday, FL
Holiday, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
wild941.com

Tampa College Student Shot After Attempting To Get Into Car

A fatal shooting occurred in Tampa’s SoHo area early Saturday night (Sept. 7th). According to News Channel 8, a University Tampa student was enjoying a night out with his friends until it took a turn for the worst, as he was fatally shot. Officers say, the student was taking...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumor#Anclote High School#Apple Air#Fla Pasco Sheriff#Pso
Bay News 9

University of Tampa student shot after trying to get into other man's car

TAMPA, Fla. — A University of Tampa student was shot and killed early Saturday morning attempting to get into a man’s car, according to the Tampa Police Department. According to witnesses, the student was hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and had caught an Uber to his home near the 1000 block of W Arch St. just prior to the incident, police said.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
fox13news.com

Man shot after walking into Pasco County woods, deputies say

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of an adult man Sunday morning. Deputies say the man was walking near the intersection of State Road 52 and Colony Road in New Port Richey when he entered the woods and was shot and killed by an unknown individual.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

TPD: UT student shot, killed early Saturday morning

TAMPA, Fla. — A University of Tampa student was shot and killed early Saturday morning in south Tampa, according to the police. Detectives learned that Carson Senfield was hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near West Arch Street, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy