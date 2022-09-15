Read full article on original website
“The Joker” Lurks on the Upper West Side
Have you seen the Joker on the Upper West Side? White face, red lips, dirty green hair? You know, like on TV and in the movies: the Joker! Except this one is one of those unofficially licensed Jokers. Nevertheless, with the brood tone of Heath Ledger’s portrayal of the character, paired with bright paint tones on his face and a solid gold metal grill in his mouth which resembles that of Jared Leto’s interpretation. What the Upper West Side has here is a “Frankenstein Joker,” and he’s got a fancy car with his face on it to match. Is it just me or is it getting crazier out there?
Sales Launch at Claremont Hall
This past June, Lendlease, together with LMXD, an affiliate of L+M Development Partners, and Daiwa House Texas, Inc. launched sales at Claremont Hall, a new 41-story mixed-use condominium designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects and situated within the Union Theological Seminary (UTS) campus in the historic neighborhood of Morningside Heights.
New 79th Street Showroom Features Affordable Luxury Fashion, Jewelry, and Art
Studio 79 is the Upper West Side’s newest shopping destination, located on the second floor of 224 West 79th Street between Broadway and Amsterdam (right above Irving Farm). Here, accessible luxury brand Affordable Chic and artisanal jewelry company Virve Jewelry will present stunning merchandise to the women of New York City.
Rosetta Bakery Opens Doors
Miami-based Rosetta Bakery has opened its doors at 1928 Broadway at 64th Street, replacing a former Lululemon location. This is Rosetta’s first NYC location. The Italian bakery — named after “The Rosetta,” which it says is “probably the most recognizable bread in Italy” — offers an assortment of focaccias, pizzas, sandwiches, and sweets including tarts, cakes, tiramisu and more.
