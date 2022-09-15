Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Ripple Shovels 50 Million XRP to Anon Wallet, Here's What It Means for Market
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Gate.io Offers Zero-Fee Trading on Spot, Contract and Options Markets
After a breakthrough year for the exchange, this radical change in fees is an ambitious move to give back to the crypto community. The removal of fees on this scale is unmatched by any other mainstream exchange, making Gate.io the industry's most affordable platform for crypto trading. As a gesture...
u.today
Bitcoin Continues to Slide as Dogecoin Returns to Top 10
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for September 18
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today
Ethereum officially enters the PoS era, MEXC is the first exchange to open ETHW deposit
Ethereum officially enters the PoS era, MEXC is the first exchange to open ETHW deposit. At 06:43 (UTC) on Sept. 15, 2022, Ethereum completed its merge at the block height of 15,537,393 and officially switched to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. From then on, Ethereum bid farewell to the seven-year proof-of-work (PoW) mining era.
u.today
Whales Dump Record 1.2 Trillion SHIB, Here's How They Wanted to Benefit Here
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PETS・
u.today
Here's When Bitcoin May Plunge to $13,500, According to Head of Markets at IG Europe
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Tron DAO Announces Season 3 of TRON Grand Hackathon 2022: Details
The new TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 from TRON DAO and BitTorrent Chain starts soon. Due to the success of Season 2, in which more than 1,800 participants with 200 projects took part, the organizers decided to continue the great competition of developers and not to put it off for too long.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Only Asset in Green as Market Enters Bloodbath: Crypto Market Review, September 19
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
DOGE Price Drops Near March 2021 Lows as It Breaches Crucial Support, What's Next?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
BTC and ETH Price Analysis for September 20
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
XRP Triples Funds Inflows in One Week, Remains Strong Despite Bear Market
Despite poor funds flows into crypto-oriented products, XRP has seen a three-fold increase in inflows, CoinShares reported. While the week before last saw a fund inflow of $100,000 into XRP-focused crypto products, this time it was already $300,000. XRP remains one of the few cryptocurrencies products that has continued to...
u.today
Doge Cofounder Kind of Reminds Elon Musk about Bitcoin
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PETS・
u.today
Ethereum and Its Forks Lose Massively as ETHPoW Drops 80%: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Buy Dip Sentiment Rising on Falling Crypto Market Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Prominent Crypto Analyst Has Important Warning About Ethereum
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
XRP Closes Last Week's Top Three Profitable Assets With 9% Surge in Price: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Shiba Inu Game Launches on Play Store in Australia
Shiba Eternity, Shiba Inu’s much-anticipated game, is now available for users on the PlayStore in Australia, according to a Monday announcement. As reported by U.Today, the game was originally launched for Apple’s App Store users in the country last week. On Sunday, lead developer Shytoshi Kusama confirmed that...
u.today
OviO Platform Launches New Apps to Bridge Web2 and Web3 Gaming Ecosystems
New-generation cryptocurrency ecosystem OviO makes value transfer between Web2 and Web3 easier than ever before. In particular, it is designed to make the gaming experience in decentralized games more liquid and resource-efficient. OviO advances value transfer between Web2 and Web3 ecosystems, here's how. According to the official statement shared by...
u.today
Robinhood Lists Its First Stablecoin – USDC
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Comments / 0