Fashion might not be rocket science, but this rocket scientist has plenty to teach the industry. Alper Aydemir, co-founder and CEO of leading in-store 3D foot-scanning company Volumental, explains how the technology—now available in 46 countries and with 35 million foot scans to its name—boosts fit, customer loyalty and retail assortment strategies. Sourcing Journal: You came into the fashion industry via NASA and Google, so quite the tech pedigree. What made you transition into footwear and retail? Alper Aydemir: I got my PhD on machine learning, computer vision and AI at Stockholm’s KTH Royal Institute of Technology and worked at NASA’s Jet Propulsion...

RETAIL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO