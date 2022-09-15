Read full article on original website
Skye One Step Closer To Initiating Clinical Study Of Its Cannabinoid Based Drug For Treatment Of Glaucoma
Skye Bioscience, Inc. SKYE, a pharmaceutical company developing a proprietary, synthetic cannabinoid derivative to treat glaucoma, has been advised by its contract manufacturer that it has completed the production of SBI-100 Ophthalmic Emulsion (“SBI-100 OE”) for Skye’s phase 1 clinical trial. The final drug product will be released and available for clinical use in October, following receipt of acceptable results from quality and analytical testing that has been initiated.
Johnson Controls Intl: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Johnson Controls Intl JCI. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share. On Friday, Johnson Controls Intl will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 35 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ENOB, CODX and SMRF
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
