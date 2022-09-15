ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Skye One Step Closer To Initiating Clinical Study Of Its Cannabinoid Based Drug For Treatment Of Glaucoma

Skye Bioscience, Inc. SKYE, a pharmaceutical company developing a proprietary, synthetic cannabinoid derivative to treat glaucoma, has been advised by its contract manufacturer that it has completed the production of SBI-100 Ophthalmic Emulsion (“SBI-100 OE”) for Skye’s phase 1 clinical trial. The final drug product will be released and available for clinical use in October, following receipt of acceptable results from quality and analytical testing that has been initiated.
Benzinga

Johnson Controls Intl: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Johnson Controls Intl JCI. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share. On Friday, Johnson Controls Intl will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 35 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ENOB, CODX and SMRF

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
