Two San Diego hotels voted among top family resorts in nation
Looking for a fun family vacation? You can do so in San Diego County, where two hotels made the 2022 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice list of Best Family Resorts.
Hot Asian Fusion Restaurant and Bar in San Diego - OB Noodle House
OB Noodle House is an Asian fusion restaurant and bar in Ocean Beach, San Diego, and is voted San Diego’s Best Asian Fusion. It is definitely a fan favorite in San Diego and I totally understand why! Everything from the food to the drinks to the ambiance to the service was absolutely amazing and I was very blown away by every single dish that we ordered. I am very impressed by them.
Night construction impacting Mission Valley | Here are the freeway closures and detours
SAN DIEGO — If you plan on driving at night this week in Mission Valley, be prepared for your commute to be impacted. Caltrans crews will start a full week of nighttime construction that will impact Interstate 8, State Route 163 and Interstate 5 connectors in Mission Valley beginning on Sunday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
sandiegocountynews.com
Cal Fire battles vegetation fire in East County
San Diego, CA–Cal Fire San Diego and the San Diego Sheriff’s Department are at the scene of a vegetation fire that has broken out near Big Potrero Truck Trail in the Hauser Creek area of Lake Morena. The 20-acre blaze, dubbed the Hauser Fire, was reported just after...
Driver loses part of left arm in Rancho Peñasquitos rollover crash
A driver involved in a rollover crash in Rancho Peñasquitos Sunday night had to have his arm amputated, according to San Diego Police.
What to know about mosquitoes in San Diego County
Getting bit by mosquitoes? Well it's that time of the year when the invasive insects become more prevalent in the San Diego area.
Restaurant in Seaport Village, San Diego - Margaritas Kitchen & Cantina
Margarita’s Kitchen and Cantina is a San Diego restaurant located in the beautiful Seaport Village in Downtown, San Diego. They specialize in fresh margaritas and authentic Mexican cuisine from Oaxaca and Michoacan. They started as a small Mexican restaurant and has since become an award-winning dining location in the city of San Diego. All their food is cooked with fresh, locally sourced produce. The ambiance here is very lively and energetic and there is plenty of outdoor seating along with other restaurants and dessert shops nearby. The restaurant is right next to ocean so there is a lovely ocean view with some live music and tourist landmarks and shops.
L.A. Weekly
Injuries Reported after Car Accident on Mission Road [San Diego, CA]
Several Hurt in Auto Collision on Olive Hills Road. Around 1:37 p.m., police responded to a collision on South Mission and Olive Hills Road. However, the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear at this time. Eventually, paramedics arrived at the scene and discovered one victim with injuries. However, the victim...
Firefighters battle blaze in rural East County; evacuation warnings lifted
A brush fire prompted temporary evacuation warnings Saturday in the Hauser Creek area of Lake Morena, first responders said.
Chula Vista's Third Avenue set for Amps & Ales event
Numerous breweries will be at Chula Vista's Third Avenue for the Amps & Ales event to show off their best beers.
Miramar Shell Station Sells SuperLotto Ticket Worth $17,452 as Wednesday’s Jackpot Grows
There were two winning tickets sold in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, one each at a gas station in San Diego and a market in San Ramon. The winning ticket in San Diego worth $17,452 was sold at a Shell gas...
sandiegoville.com
Los Angeles-Based Acapela Modern Mexican To Open First San Diego Location
Dubbed as a "San Diego-style" taco shop when it opened in Los Angeles last year, Acapela Modern Mexican will unveil its first San Diego location this fall. Las year, Jessica and Cesar De Santiago opened the first branch of Acapela Mexican restaurant in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. Hailing from San Diego, the De Santiago's are part of the family that runs the Tacos el Paisa brand of taco shops, which started in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood in 1999. Since then, members of the family have opened several other El Paisa locations around San Diego County. Cesar has actually been working for the company since he was 14 years old. Earlier this year, brother the De Santiago's took over the sprawling space previously occupied by Mariscos El Pulpo within Mercado Del Barrio in San Diego's Barrio Logan for the opening of a new fine dining concept dubbed La Divina.
San Diego Business Journal
Luxury Apts Coming to Oceanside’s El Corazon
Sudberry Properties has started construction of a luxury apartment complex in the El Corazon community of Oceanside, a 465-acre former open-pit sand mine that the city acquired in 1994. Sudberry was chosen in 2011 as the lead developer of the commercial portion of El Corazon − and is in the...
NBC San Diego
UC San Diego Graduates Create Footwear to Protect Against Painful Stingray Stings
Anyone who has experienced stingray stings knows how painful they can be, so three UC San Diego graduates decided to develop footwear that can help protect against stingray stings. “It was one of my mom’s friends who suggested the idea because she is from La Jolla and knows people get...
San Diego Moms: Fall Events to Add to Your Family Calendar
The weather will start to cool down (I hope), and the fall events will begin. San Diego knows how to celebrate in the autumn months too with plenty of family-friendly gatherings in all parts of the region. Aside from the Halloween events or pumpkin patches planned, here are other happenings in the county.
onscene.tv
Human Smuggler & 5 Illegal Migrants Captured | San Diego County
09.16.2022 | 8:30 AM | SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Undercover U.S. Border Patrol Agents watched a male take a load of 5 illegal migrants into his vehicle while on Otay Mtn. The driver then made his way down the mountain to Otay Lakes Rd. and headed west with the Agents following him. When marked BP vehicles got in behind the suspect, they were able to pull him over (west of Sky Dive San Diego) and detained 5 migrants (all Hispanic males), and arrested the driver/smuggler. The U.S. Border patrol has seen an increase in High School age teens being used as smugglers by the Smuggling Cartels since if the teens are caught, their criminal records will be closed when they become adults. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
onscene.tv
Male Rescued After His Car Flies 40 Feet Off a Cliff | San Diego
09.14.2022 | 3:15 AM | SAN DIEGO – Police responded to a car that went off of the parking area at the Glider Port and into a canyon at approx 12:51 am. When 1st Responders arrived, they could not find anyone in the car. The vehicle was towed away.
Man severely hurt in hit-and-run Oceanside crash
A man was hospitalized Sunday after being hit by a vehicle in Oceanside, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
Back-to-Back Bad Bunny Concerts Bring Mad Money to San Diego Businesses
The San Diego Padres are out of town, but Petco Park is coming alive as reggaetón artist Bad Bunny rocks the stage Saturday and Sunday. But will Bad Bunny’s music turn into dollars for businesses in the area?. Some business owners say highly-anticipated concerts like this one gives...
'What happens to a city when families can no longer afford to live there?' La Jolla artist looks for answers
Claire Starkweather Forrest explores the impact of housing costs on families in her current exhibit in the gallery at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in La Jolla.
