Dinh Lee

Hot Asian Fusion Restaurant and Bar in San Diego - OB Noodle House

OB Noodle House is an Asian fusion restaurant and bar in Ocean Beach, San Diego, and is voted San Diego’s Best Asian Fusion. It is definitely a fan favorite in San Diego and I totally understand why! Everything from the food to the drinks to the ambiance to the service was absolutely amazing and I was very blown away by every single dish that we ordered. I am very impressed by them.
sandiegocountynews.com

Cal Fire battles vegetation fire in East County

San Diego, CA–Cal Fire San Diego and the San Diego Sheriff’s Department are at the scene of a vegetation fire that has broken out near Big Potrero Truck Trail in the Hauser Creek area of Lake Morena. The 20-acre blaze, dubbed the Hauser Fire, was reported just after...
Dinh Lee

Restaurant in Seaport Village, San Diego - Margaritas Kitchen & Cantina

Margarita’s Kitchen and Cantina is a San Diego restaurant located in the beautiful Seaport Village in Downtown, San Diego. They specialize in fresh margaritas and authentic Mexican cuisine from Oaxaca and Michoacan. They started as a small Mexican restaurant and has since become an award-winning dining location in the city of San Diego. All their food is cooked with fresh, locally sourced produce. The ambiance here is very lively and energetic and there is plenty of outdoor seating along with other restaurants and dessert shops nearby. The restaurant is right next to ocean so there is a lovely ocean view with some live music and tourist landmarks and shops.
L.A. Weekly

Injuries Reported after Car Accident on Mission Road [San Diego, CA]

Several Hurt in Auto Collision on Olive Hills Road. Around 1:37 p.m., police responded to a collision on South Mission and Olive Hills Road. However, the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear at this time. Eventually, paramedics arrived at the scene and discovered one victim with injuries. However, the victim...
sandiegoville.com

Los Angeles-Based Acapela Modern Mexican To Open First San Diego Location

Dubbed as a "San Diego-style" taco shop when it opened in Los Angeles last year, Acapela Modern Mexican will unveil its first San Diego location this fall. Las year, Jessica and Cesar De Santiago opened the first branch of Acapela Mexican restaurant in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. Hailing from San Diego, the De Santiago's are part of the family that runs the Tacos el Paisa brand of taco shops, which started in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood in 1999. Since then, members of the family have opened several other El Paisa locations around San Diego County. Cesar has actually been working for the company since he was 14 years old. Earlier this year, brother the De Santiago's took over the sprawling space previously occupied by Mariscos El Pulpo within Mercado Del Barrio in San Diego's Barrio Logan for the opening of a new fine dining concept dubbed La Divina.
San Diego Business Journal

Luxury Apts Coming to Oceanside’s El Corazon

Sudberry Properties has started construction of a luxury apartment complex in the El Corazon community of Oceanside, a 465-acre former open-pit sand mine that the city acquired in 1994. Sudberry was chosen in 2011 as the lead developer of the commercial portion of El Corazon − and is in the...
onscene.tv

Human Smuggler & 5 Illegal Migrants Captured | San Diego County

09.16.2022 | 8:30 AM | SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Undercover U.S. Border Patrol Agents watched a male take a load of 5 illegal migrants into his vehicle while on Otay Mtn. The driver then made his way down the mountain to Otay Lakes Rd. and headed west with the Agents following him. When marked BP vehicles got in behind the suspect, they were able to pull him over (west of Sky Dive San Diego) and detained 5 migrants (all Hispanic males), and arrested the driver/smuggler. The U.S. Border patrol has seen an increase in High School age teens being used as smugglers by the Smuggling Cartels since if the teens are caught, their criminal records will be closed when they become adults. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
