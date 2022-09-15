Rosanna Sutherby, Pharm.D. Repurposing Gleevec as an asthma drug is one of the possibilities that the PrecISE trial of severe asthma is examining. The trial has an adaptive design. Although severe asthma accounts for only 3% to 10% of the adult population with asthma, it makes up more than half...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO