ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
Managed Healthcare Executive

Doug Long of IQVIA Discusses the Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Healthcare, Pharmaceutical Market

Long, the vice president of industry relations at IQVIA, gives his take on the lingering effects of the pandemic on the healthcare sector and pharmaceutical market. To state the numbingly obvious, the COVID-19 pandemic upended normal business for healthcare and the pharmaceutical sectors during much of 2020 and 2021. Doug...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Managed Healthcare Executive

An NIH Trial of Severe Asthma Treatment Tailored to Suptypes

Rosanna Sutherby, Pharm.D. Repurposing Gleevec as an asthma drug is one of the possibilities that the PrecISE trial of severe asthma is examining. The trial has an adaptive design. Although severe asthma accounts for only 3% to 10% of the adult population with asthma, it makes up more than half...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy