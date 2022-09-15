ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sfrichmondreview.com

Letter to the Editor: Why Prop. D is Better Than Prop. E

While there are two similar-sounding housing measures on San Francisco’s November 8 ballot – Propositions D and E – only one of them will make it faster and easier to build more affordable homes and that’s Prop D: Affordable Homes Now. With housing affordability ranking as...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfrichmondreview.com

Letter to the Editor: Prop. I is Climate Change Denial

Proposition I is climate change denial; it will cost taxpayers big. Wildfires erase rural towns from the map, mega-droughts devastate our agriculture and supporters of Proposition I want to lock in more climate killing pollution for decades. They also want you to pay for it. Car and truck travel is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy