Liverpool announced their return to the WSL in a HUGE way. The Reds had the tough task of taking on the three-time reigning WSL champions, and made a tough task seemingly impossible by conceding a penalty in the first three minutes of the game. Liverpool weathered the storm throughout the rest of the first half, and Matt Beard’s side look much more assured in the second half. The Reds never backed down, and earned and converted two of their own penalties in the second half for a massive win to start the season off.

SOCCER ・ 15 HOURS AGO