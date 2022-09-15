ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SB Nation

Lampard: Everton deserve more points than we’ve got

As if the Premier League season wasn’t crazy enough each year anyway, a winter World Cup of sorts, along with the passing of the Queen of the United Kingdom, have each inserted further wrinkles into the action. For Everton, coming off of a hard-fought draw against Liverpool in the most recent Merseyside Derby, the team looks to be catching its stride after a difficult start to the campaign between fitness and depth concerns.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

BREAKING: Hugo Lloris withdraws from France squad with thigh injury

Breaking news out of France this morning — according to L’Equipe and other French outlets, Tottenham Hotspur keeper Hugo Lloris has been withdrawn from the France national team for the upcoming international break. Lloris apparently picked up a thigh injury during Spurs’ 6-2 win over Leicester on Saturday.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Serie A manager hot seat: Why Massimiliano Allegri and Simone Inzaghi are now in danger of being sacked

Both Inter Milan and Juventus lost on Sunday and are now in crisis mode. Inter lost 3-1 at red-hot Udinese, while Juventus fell at lowly Monza as the host got their first win in Serie A. At the same time, the two coaches are now in danger and fans are increasingly asking for a change. The two sides are still publicly defending Simone Inzaghi at Inter Milan and Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus, but the question now is for how much longer?
SOCCER
SB Nation

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City

The Premier League is back and Manchester City are set to face Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fresh off a Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, Pep Guardiola saw the difference a little spark can make with his second half subs. Here’s my take on who should get the nod against the Wanderers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Roy Makaay: Rangers grant coach compassionate leave for 'family health issue'

Coach Roy Makaay has been granted compassionate leave because of a family health issue, Rangers have confirmed. The 47-year-old Dutchman has been missing from the technical area in recent Champions League games defeats by Ajax and Napoli. Makaay has been Giovanni van Brockhorst's number three. A Rangers spokesperson said: "Roy...
HEALTH
SB Nation

Match Report: Tottenham Hotspur 6 - 2 Leicester City

Leicester City were overrun by Tottenham Hotspur 6-2 in London on Saturday. An even first half saw Leicester strike twice through a Youri Tielemans penalty and a moment of James Maddison magic on either side of Harry Kane and Eric Dier scoring from corners. The second half was all Spurs as Rodrigo Bentancur struck just after the break and Son Heung-min got a hat trick off the bench.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Football transfers: Freund, Araujo, Saliba, De Zerbi, Frank, Hudson-Odoi, Gakpo

Chelsea are set to appoint Christoph Freund as their new sporting director after agreeing terms with Red Bull Salzburg (Fabrizio Romano) Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers faces an uncertain time during the international break, with the Foxes considering whether to reluctantly change their manager. (Telegraph - subscription required) Thomas Frank...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Roker Roundtable: Has Sunderland's promising start come as a surprise?

During the first game against Coventry, we settled well and played some great stuff which filled me with confidence. I always felt our quality players would look more at home in the Championship, with the added time on the ball, better pitches and more protection from referees. I’m being greedy,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton vs West Ham: Match Preview | Toffees take on Moyes’ Hammers

After an unscheduled two-week break Everton are back in action as they welcome West Ham to Goodison Park still seeking a first Premier League win of the season. It has been a surreal and emotional few weeks for the UK following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with a period of national mourning set to conclude following the late monarch’s funeral on Monday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Newcastle vs. Bournemouth - Lineups & Match thread: Looking for the second win in seven games

It’s payback time. Well, more or less. Eddie Howe and the lads in Black and White will host NUFC’s head coach former team Bournemouth at St James’ Park after skipping the visit to West Ham in London last weekend due to the passing of the queen. I don’t want to talk a lot about the whole “revenge game” thing because it doesn’t make sense and it’s been years since the last time Howe and AFC were linked to each other. Cold world.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea and Man City stutter as WSL makes electric return

The Women's Super League made an electric return this weekend with shock results, record crowds and impressive debut goals. Clubs looking to build on the buzz created by England's success at Euro 2022 were made to wait an extra week - after the first round of fixtures were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - but it was certainly worth it.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool FC Women’s Shock 2-1 Win Over Chelsea

Liverpool announced their return to the WSL in a HUGE way. The Reds had the tough task of taking on the three-time reigning WSL champions, and made a tough task seemingly impossible by conceding a penalty in the first three minutes of the game. Liverpool weathered the storm throughout the rest of the first half, and Matt Beard’s side look much more assured in the second half. The Reds never backed down, and earned and converted two of their own penalties in the second half for a massive win to start the season off.
SOCCER
AFP

Three talking points from the Premier League weekend

Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham took advantage of a reduced Premier League schedule due to policing pressures ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as the top three pulled clear at the top of the table. City and Arsenal were comfortable 3-0 winners on the road at Wolves and Brentford respectively, while Tottenham's 6-2 demolition of Leicester left the Foxes still rooted to the foot of the table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Bologna loses 1-0 to Empoli in Motta's 1st match in charge

MILAN (AP) — Thiago Motta’s first match in charge of Bologna ended in disappointment as his team hit the woodwork twice in a 1-0 defeat at home to fellow struggler Empoli in Serie A on Saturday. Filippo Bandinelli’s second goal in as many matches was enough to give...
SOCCER

