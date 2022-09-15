Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Lampard: Everton deserve more points than we’ve got
As if the Premier League season wasn’t crazy enough each year anyway, a winter World Cup of sorts, along with the passing of the Queen of the United Kingdom, have each inserted further wrinkles into the action. For Everton, coming off of a hard-fought draw against Liverpool in the most recent Merseyside Derby, the team looks to be catching its stride after a difficult start to the campaign between fitness and depth concerns.
Fans all saying the same thing after Youri Tielemans bizarre penalty technique after scoring for Leicester at Tottenham
YOURI TIELEMANS had to score from the spot on the second time of asking - although his placement proved predictable. Leicester won a penalty in the opening five minutes against Tottenham, with Tielemans stepping up. But before doing so, a graphic on Sky Sports popped up to reveal the Belgian...
Bayern Munich fail to score in Bundesliga for first time in 87 games as calls grow for Sadio Mane to be benched
BAYERN MUNICH fired blanks in the Bundesliga for the first time in 87 games as calls for Sadio Mane to be axed grew. Ex-Liverpool striker Mane is goalless for five matches after Saturday's shock 1-0 loss at Augsburg. The German champions last failed to score in the league back in...
SB Nation
BREAKING: Hugo Lloris withdraws from France squad with thigh injury
Breaking news out of France this morning — according to L’Equipe and other French outlets, Tottenham Hotspur keeper Hugo Lloris has been withdrawn from the France national team for the upcoming international break. Lloris apparently picked up a thigh injury during Spurs’ 6-2 win over Leicester on Saturday.
BBC
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers vows 'to fight on' - but can he survive?
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers plans to "fight on", admitting he understands the scrutiny on his job - but can he turn it around?. The Foxes are bottom of the table with just one point from their opening seven games - their worst start since 1983 - following Saturday's 6-2 rout at Tottenham.
CBS Sports
Serie A manager hot seat: Why Massimiliano Allegri and Simone Inzaghi are now in danger of being sacked
Both Inter Milan and Juventus lost on Sunday and are now in crisis mode. Inter lost 3-1 at red-hot Udinese, while Juventus fell at lowly Monza as the host got their first win in Serie A. At the same time, the two coaches are now in danger and fans are increasingly asking for a change. The two sides are still publicly defending Simone Inzaghi at Inter Milan and Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus, but the question now is for how much longer?
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Real Madrid eye free transfer for Inter star Milan Skriniar
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Real Madrid eye free...
SB Nation
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City
The Premier League is back and Manchester City are set to face Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fresh off a Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, Pep Guardiola saw the difference a little spark can make with his second half subs. Here’s my take on who should get the nod against the Wanderers.
BBC
Roy Makaay: Rangers grant coach compassionate leave for 'family health issue'
Coach Roy Makaay has been granted compassionate leave because of a family health issue, Rangers have confirmed. The 47-year-old Dutchman has been missing from the technical area in recent Champions League games defeats by Ajax and Napoli. Makaay has been Giovanni van Brockhorst's number three. A Rangers spokesperson said: "Roy...
SB Nation
Match Report: Tottenham Hotspur 6 - 2 Leicester City
Leicester City were overrun by Tottenham Hotspur 6-2 in London on Saturday. An even first half saw Leicester strike twice through a Youri Tielemans penalty and a moment of James Maddison magic on either side of Harry Kane and Eric Dier scoring from corners. The second half was all Spurs as Rodrigo Bentancur struck just after the break and Son Heung-min got a hat trick off the bench.
BBC
Football transfers: Freund, Araujo, Saliba, De Zerbi, Frank, Hudson-Odoi, Gakpo
Chelsea are set to appoint Christoph Freund as their new sporting director after agreeing terms with Red Bull Salzburg (Fabrizio Romano) Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers faces an uncertain time during the international break, with the Foxes considering whether to reluctantly change their manager. (Telegraph - subscription required) Thomas Frank...
SB Nation
Sky Blue New: Women Lose Opener, Wolves Reaction, Break Time, and More...
Manchester City’s Men’s side are pausing for the last International break before Qatar 2022 while the Women’s team is just getting started in the WSL. Sky Blue News has the lates headlines to keep you up on all that’s going on. HEARTBREAK AS CITY SUFFER OPENING...
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Has Sunderland's promising start come as a surprise?
During the first game against Coventry, we settled well and played some great stuff which filled me with confidence. I always felt our quality players would look more at home in the Championship, with the added time on the ball, better pitches and more protection from referees. I’m being greedy,...
SB Nation
Everton vs West Ham: Match Preview | Toffees take on Moyes’ Hammers
After an unscheduled two-week break Everton are back in action as they welcome West Ham to Goodison Park still seeking a first Premier League win of the season. It has been a surreal and emotional few weeks for the UK following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with a period of national mourning set to conclude following the late monarch’s funeral on Monday.
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. Bournemouth - Lineups & Match thread: Looking for the second win in seven games
It’s payback time. Well, more or less. Eddie Howe and the lads in Black and White will host NUFC’s head coach former team Bournemouth at St James’ Park after skipping the visit to West Ham in London last weekend due to the passing of the queen. I don’t want to talk a lot about the whole “revenge game” thing because it doesn’t make sense and it’s been years since the last time Howe and AFC were linked to each other. Cold world.
BBC
Chelsea and Man City stutter as WSL makes electric return
The Women's Super League made an electric return this weekend with shock results, record crowds and impressive debut goals. Clubs looking to build on the buzz created by England's success at Euro 2022 were made to wait an extra week - after the first round of fixtures were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - but it was certainly worth it.
SB Nation
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool FC Women’s Shock 2-1 Win Over Chelsea
Liverpool announced their return to the WSL in a HUGE way. The Reds had the tough task of taking on the three-time reigning WSL champions, and made a tough task seemingly impossible by conceding a penalty in the first three minutes of the game. Liverpool weathered the storm throughout the rest of the first half, and Matt Beard’s side look much more assured in the second half. The Reds never backed down, and earned and converted two of their own penalties in the second half for a massive win to start the season off.
SB Nation
Three talking points from the Premier League weekend
Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham took advantage of a reduced Premier League schedule due to policing pressures ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as the top three pulled clear at the top of the table. City and Arsenal were comfortable 3-0 winners on the road at Wolves and Brentford respectively, while Tottenham's 6-2 demolition of Leicester left the Foxes still rooted to the foot of the table.
FOX Sports
Bologna loses 1-0 to Empoli in Motta's 1st match in charge
MILAN (AP) — Thiago Motta’s first match in charge of Bologna ended in disappointment as his team hit the woodwork twice in a 1-0 defeat at home to fellow struggler Empoli in Serie A on Saturday. Filippo Bandinelli’s second goal in as many matches was enough to give...
