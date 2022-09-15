Read full article on original website
Related
theScore
Watch: Saints' Lattimore, Bucs' Evans ejected after Brady sparks scuffle
Things got heated between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans were ejected from the game after a fight broke out among players from both teams. Evans pushed Lattimore after the defensive back and Tampa Bay quarterback...
NFL Week 2 fantasy football and betting dive with Matthew Berry
Things move fast in the NFL, but things may even move faster in fantasy football. As Week 1 is officially in the rearview mirror, we look ahead to some of the top headlines heading into Week 2. The first week of games was filled with excitement and joy to celebrate...
AthlonSports.com
Mike McCarthy Sends A Blunt Message To Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore
Is it safe to say Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore could be on the hot seat? It certainly seems like it, at least based off what Mike McCarthy is saying this Friday morning. The Cowboys opened the 2022 season with a humiliating 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The...
Brandon Marshall Names His Top 3 NFL Wide Receivers Right Now
Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall appeared on FanDuel's Up & Adams to discuss a handful of topics regarding the current state of the league. While on Up & Adams, Marshall was asked to rank his top three wide receivers in the NFL. Marshall's top three is somewhat controversial. Here's...
RELATED PEOPLE
Meet New Dallas Cowboy Starting QB Cooper Rush’s Wife
Cooper Rush will be starting in the upcoming matchup between the Cowboys and the reigning AFC champs, the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s a big moment for the 28-year-old backup quarterback tonight. It is only the second time Rush has started in his NFL career. And it’s no doubt that the QB’s wife, Lauryn, will be cheering the QB on tonight – along with millions of Cowboys fans.
Bucs' Mike Evans Suspended for One Game
Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended for one game following the incident with Saints' Marshon Lattimore.
theScore
Stafford, Rams hold off Falcons for 31-27 victory
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Ramsey was calm and collected, even in the maelstrom of the fourth quarter that saw the Atlanta Falcons putting together a late rally against the Los Angeles Rams. While most of the 71,802 inside of SoFi Stadium were dreading the worst Sunday, the All-Pro...
numberfire.com
George Kittle (groin) GTD for 49ers in Week 2
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (groin) will be a game-time decision for Week 2 versus the Seattle Seahawks, per general manager John Lynch. "With a player like George, you wait right up until game time," Lynch said. "We’ll hold out hope that George is ready." Kittle hasn't practiced all week and the 49ers play in the second set of afternoon games on Sunday, so fantasy managers should be looking into alternative plans at tight end. Ross Dwelley and Tyler Kroft will split work again versus the Seahawks if Kittle is ruled out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Week 2 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears (1-0) will face the Green Bay Packers (0-1) on Sunday Night Football, where the Bears will look to get on the right side of what’s been a one-sided rivalry. Chicago is coming off a comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers (0-1). They’ll be looking to...
Yardbarker
4 Broncos Starters on Week 2 Inactives List
The Denver Broncos host the Houston Texans in Week 2. It's Denver's home-opener and the first time that the Orange and Blue faithful get to officially welcome and watch Russell Wilson do his thing as a Bronco. With a 2:25 pm MDT kickoff, the Broncos released their inactive for Week...
numberfire.com
Zach Ertz (hamstring) not listed on Arizona's Week 2 injury report
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (hamstring) is available for Week Two's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Ertiz will be active in Week Two after consecutive full practices on Thursday and Friday. In a matchup versus a Las Vegas pass defense rated 31st per numberFire's power rankings, our models project Ertz to score 8.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $5,200.
thecomeback.com
San Francisco 49ers give big George Kittle update
San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch said that tight end George Kittle could play Sunday regardless of his practice status, but it might be a game-time decision. Kittle missed the season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears with a groin strain, which he suffered Sept. 5. He has not practiced since then, heading into Friday’s afternoon session. That’s not the best scenario regarding his availability for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, and Pro Football Network reported Friday morning that Kittle is not expected to play, citing league sources.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Le’Veon Bell wants to fight 1 notable athlete next
Adrian Peterson put up little resistance against Le’Veon Bell in the ring this past weekend, so now Bell is hoping for a bigger challenge. Appearing this week on “BS w/ Jake Paul,” the former NFL running back Bell called out the opponent that he would like to box next.
New York Giants Receiver Richie James Writing His Comeback Story
Giants receiver Richie James spent the 2021 season on injured reserve. But he's back and reminding the NFL that he's still a very serviceable player.
Broncos inactives: Josey Jewell won't play vs. Texans
The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell (calf), wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee/hip), guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), tackle Billy Turner (knee), outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, wide receiver Jalen Virgil and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike won’t play against the Texans.
NFL Week 2 betting picks for winners, spread, total
There are 15 games remaining on the NFL schedule this week. There are 13 Sunday games and a pair of Monday night games in Week 2. To kick off the week, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers, but with a late touchdown, the Chargers covered the spread.
Comments / 0