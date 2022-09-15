Read full article on original website
Related
Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
WATCH: Tom Brady Throws Another Tablet on Buccaneers Sideline
Tom Brady not a happy camper on Sunday afternoon…
Watch Mike Evans stiff arm FOX camera after ejection from Bucs-Saints game (Video)
After getting ejected from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints game for his role in a fight, wide receiver Mike Evans pushed a camera out of the way. The rivalry between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints has only increased since Tom Brady entered the division. In Week 2 of the 2022 season, frustration boiled over, as Brady got in the face of Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. That then led to Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans shoving Lattimore to the ground, leading to a pull-apart between both teams.Both Evans and Lattimore getting ejected by the officials.
Look: Inappropriate Browns Fan Photo Is Going Viral Sunday
Browns fans showed their support for quarterback Deshaun Watson in an interesting way on Sunday. As members of the Dawg Pound tailgated ahead of the team's home game vs. the Jets, one user shared a picture worth 1,000 words:. The image started to go viral around NFL Twitter. "This is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sunday Outfit
Erin Andrews turned heads during her Week 1 debut for Fox Sports last weekend. The veteran Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 announcing crew, calling games with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen for Fox Sports. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left Fox Sports for ESPN earlier...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Patrick Mahomes blasts ESPN for showing replays of graphic Texas Tech injury
Kansas City Chiefs star and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes criticized ESPN for replaying Red Raiders linebacker Bryce Martinez’s graphic injury. The Texas Red Raiders have gone 2-0 to start the season, and they looked to remain undefeated with a victory over the No. 16 North Carolina State Wolfpack.
Look: Tom Brady Sideline Blowup Is Going Viral
Tom Brady is not having a fun Sunday afternoon. The legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has really struggled with the New Orleans Saints defense since arriving in the NFC South. This is especially true on Sunday afternoon. The Saints held the Bucs to zero points in the first half of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL World Reacts To The Eli Manning Family News
With football in the rearview mirror, Eli Manning has been taking on the role of full-time dad in recent years. But even the best dads forget the occasional helmet. As evidenced by Eli's tweet on Sunday morning:. "First hockey practice of the year," Manning captioned a picture of his daughter....
Steelers Don't Have a Quarterback Problem
For a second year in a row, the Pittsburgh Steelers are letting their QB be a scapegoat.
Mike Evans Ejected After Brawl with Saints Marshon Lattimore
Mike Evans smoked Marcus Lattimore after it looked to be Leonard Fournette going at it with Lattimore first.
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 3
Believe it or not, we're almost done with the first month of the 2022 college football season. Week 3 is in the books, and while it wasn't as crazy as Week 2, there were a couple of upsets mixed in with favored teams blowing out overmatched competition. ESPN's Football Power...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
Digital Trends
How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football
Thursday Night Football — that is, the Thursday night NFL games — are now on Amazon Prime Video, and only streaming on Prime Video. That’s true when the Pittsburgh Steelers head to Cleveland to play the Browns on September 22 to open Week 3. It’ll be a short week for both teams, with the AFC rivals having each played games just five days prior.
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Had 3-Word Message Today
The Cincinnati Bengals are getting dominated by the Cowboys in Dallas. Jerry Jones' team is leading the Bengals, 17-3, at halftime of Sunday afternoon's game. Joe Burrow, who ran for his life for much of last year's Super Bowl appearance run, is doing much of the same on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys have been putting pressure on Joey B all game long.
Bengals coach had 1 complaint after loss to Cowboys
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a complaint after his team’s 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Taylor was annoyed that the officials got a call wrong in the fourth quarter. Cowboys punter Bryan Anger delivered a 42-yard punt that put the Bengals at the 17 with just over 12:30 left in the game. The ball appeared to hit the huge videoboard that hovers over the field at AT&T Stadium, but the officials said it did not.
NFL fans had lots of jokes about Tom Brady’s arrival at Bucs-Saints game in New Orleans
Tom Brady and his 45-year-old body are back for more today as the seven-time Super Bowl champ will be looking to lead his guys to a win over the Saints in a fun NFC South battle in New Orleans. Brady’s job will be a lot harder with wide receivers Julio...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live on September 19
On September 19 at 6:40 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays will play the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and AT&T SportsNet Southwest. In Tampa Bay, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Houston, the game...
Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos
Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
Disaster in Duval: Frank Reich, Chris Ballard officially on hot seat
It’s official. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard are on the hot seat. A disaster in Duval County, the Colts couldn’t exorcise their demons Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, losing their eighth consecutive game in this setting. The Colts didn’t just lose, though....
Comments / 0