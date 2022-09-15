After getting ejected from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints game for his role in a fight, wide receiver Mike Evans pushed a camera out of the way. The rivalry between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints has only increased since Tom Brady entered the division. In Week 2 of the 2022 season, frustration boiled over, as Brady got in the face of Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. That then led to Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans shoving Lattimore to the ground, leading to a pull-apart between both teams.Both Evans and Lattimore getting ejected by the officials.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO