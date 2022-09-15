ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Watch Mike Evans stiff arm FOX camera after ejection from Bucs-Saints game (Video)

After getting ejected from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints game for his role in a fight, wide receiver Mike Evans pushed a camera out of the way. The rivalry between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints has only increased since Tom Brady entered the division. In Week 2 of the 2022 season, frustration boiled over, as Brady got in the face of Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. That then led to Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans shoving Lattimore to the ground, leading to a pull-apart between both teams.Both Evans and Lattimore getting ejected by the officials.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sunday Outfit

Erin Andrews turned heads during her Week 1 debut for Fox Sports last weekend. The veteran Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 announcing crew, calling games with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen for Fox Sports. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left Fox Sports for ESPN earlier...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Sideline Blowup Is Going Viral

Tom Brady is not having a fun Sunday afternoon. The legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has really struggled with the New Orleans Saints defense since arriving in the NFC South. This is especially true on Sunday afternoon. The Saints held the Bucs to zero points in the first half of...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#American Football#Cbs Stream
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Eli Manning Family News

With football in the rearview mirror, Eli Manning has been taking on the role of full-time dad in recent years. But even the best dads forget the occasional helmet. As evidenced by Eli's tweet on Sunday morning:. "First hockey practice of the year," Manning captioned a picture of his daughter....
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 3

Believe it or not, we're almost done with the first month of the 2022 college football season. Week 3 is in the books, and while it wasn't as crazy as Week 2, there were a couple of upsets mixed in with favored teams blowing out overmatched competition. ESPN's Football Power...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Youtube
FanSided

Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
DALLAS, TX
Digital Trends

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football

Thursday Night Football — that is, the Thursday night NFL games — are now on Amazon Prime Video, and only streaming on Prime Video. That’s true when the Pittsburgh Steelers head to Cleveland to play the Browns on September 22 to open Week 3. It’ll be a short week for both teams, with the AFC rivals having each played games just five days prior.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Had 3-Word Message Today

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting dominated by the Cowboys in Dallas. Jerry Jones' team is leading the Bengals, 17-3, at halftime of Sunday afternoon's game. Joe Burrow, who ran for his life for much of last year's Super Bowl appearance run, is doing much of the same on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys have been putting pressure on Joey B all game long.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals coach had 1 complaint after loss to Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a complaint after his team’s 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Taylor was annoyed that the officials got a call wrong in the fourth quarter. Cowboys punter Bryan Anger delivered a 42-yard punt that put the Bengals at the 17 with just over 12:30 left in the game. The ball appeared to hit the huge videoboard that hovers over the field at AT&T Stadium, but the officials said it did not.
CINCINNATI, OH
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live on September 19

On September 19 at 6:40 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays will play the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and AT&T SportsNet Southwest. In Tampa Bay, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Houston, the game...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos

Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy