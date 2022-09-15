Read full article on original website
The world's oldest doctor is from Ohio and he is still practicing medicine today at the age of 100Anita DurairajCleveland, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Teacher Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract and Request for Help from Federal MediatorBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live on September 19
On September 19 at 6:40 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays will play the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and AT&T SportsNet Southwest. In Tampa Bay, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Houston, the game...
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins Live on September 19
On September 19 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins will play the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Marquee Sports Network. TV: Bally Sports Florida and Marquee Sports Network. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which...
Fine line between longevity, Brady and a Sayers-like career
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There’s a fine line between a Tom Brady and a Gale Sayers. Whether a player is a seven-time Super Bowl champion who plays well into his 40s like Brady or all-time great running back knocked out of football during his prime like Sayers there’s an element of luck to longevity in the NFL. It’s inescapable, regardless of the era. For all the evolving technology, increased awareness of the value of year-round fitness regimens and rule changes designed to make the game safer, players concede good fortune is a common denominator to staying on the field.
NFL・
How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians Live on September 19
On September 19 at 1:10 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians will play the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports Great Lakes and Bally Sports North. Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians. When: September 19 at 1:10 PM ET. TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports...
How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Live on September 19
On September 19 at 8:40 PM ET, the Colorado Rockies will play the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Bay Area. San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies. When: September 19 at 8:40 PM ET. TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and...
How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles Live on September 19
The Detroit Tigers take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. On September 19 at 7:05 PM ET, the Baltimore Orioles will play the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and Bally Sports Detroit. Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles. When: September 19 at 7:05...
Buffalo Bills roll Tennessee Titans 41-7 in home opener
The Tennessee Titans have fallen to 0-2 for the first time since 2012 after a 41-7 pounding by the Buffalo Bills in upstate New York.Josh Allen marked his side’s home opener with four scoring tosses including three to wide receiver Stefon Diggs as the Bills backed up from their 31-10 victory over the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.Allen topped 300 yards passing for the 15th time of his career, completing 26 of 38 attempts for 317 yards, before sitting out the entire fourth quarter. Diggs, meanwhile had 12 catches for 148 yards, achieving the rare feat of exceeding 100...
How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Mets Live on September 17
On September 17 at 7:10 PM ET, the New York Mets will play the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh. In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV.
Fox Schedule for the 2022 Fall TV Season
Fox's fall schedule got a head start on the 2022-2023 TV season with an advanced premiere of the new country music drama Monarch on Sept. 11 to try and draw extra eyeballs from a big NFL crowd. The Susan Sarandon-led soap opera moves to its regular timeslot of Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Sept. 20 with the second part of its double-sized premiere. If The Masked Singer is more your idea of musical drama, don't worry. The reality series will continue to hold down Wednesday nights at 8 p.m.
NFL・
