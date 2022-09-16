ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 4-10

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 4-10. Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia, 516-F River Highway, Mooresville, 94/A. Capicua Latin Cuisine and Bar, 140 Regency Center Drive, Mooresville, 98/A. Fiesta Patria, 516 N. Main St., Troutman, 93/A. Fujisan Sushi, 520 N. Main St., Troutman,...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
New Goodwill opening in Denver this week

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont will open a store in Denver Friday, Sept. 23. The grand opening of this new retail store at the intersection of N.C. 73 and N.C. 16 Business will be organization’s sixth to occur in the region this year. The nonprofit is expanding throughout its region to provide more opportunity for local residents to reuse and repurpose items that help to create equitable access to career opportunities for people in our region.
DENVER, NC
WFAE

Hickory Metro Convention Center will receive an expansion

The Hickory Convention Center is about to get a major renovation. The Hickory-Conover Tourism Development Authority, the Hickory and the Conover city councils approved the expansion Thursday. The project will cost at least $14 million and will be paid for by room occupancy tax revenues. Hickory Mayor Hank Guess said...
HICKORY, NC
WCNC

Pick-up truck crashes into building in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating after a pickup truck ran into a building in northeast Charlotte. WCNC Charlotte crews were at the scene along Countryside Drive, not far from West Arrowood Road, where a white pickup truck was stuck in the side wall of an apartment building. No...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Visitor spending soaring in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Domestic and international visitors to and within Cabarrus County spent $480.8 million in 2021, an increase of 67.2 percent from 2020. The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. Cabarrus County...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

DHEC Statement Regarding Found Resident

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating the residential facility in Fort Lawn where 79 year old Judy Pate walked away from earlier this week. Pate who was found on Thursday this past week after a nearly 3 day search...
CHESTER, SC
WCNC

Construction on I-485 sees delays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Improvements to Interstate 485 in south Charlotte will take longer than originally anticipated. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the hope was to complete the project, which includes new express lanes and interchanges, by the end of this year, but now it could take much longer due to several factors.
CHARLOTTE, NC
finehomesandliving.com

8 Reason You Should Move To North Carolina In 2022

When searching for a new place to live, there are many different things to consider. The cost of living, real estate prices, culture, education, access to nature, and the abundance of amenities and activities are all huge factors in helping you decide where to settle down. One particular state that is continuously attracting newcomers is North Carolina. With its pleasant climate, affordable housing, friendly people, and relaxed lifestyle, the state of North Carolina should be a top consideration if you’re looking for a new place to live. Here are some of the many reasons you should consider moving here.
TRAVEL
ourdavie.com

Public records for Week of Sept. 15, 2022

The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. – Aaron Ransom York IV and Anita York to Torrin Colin Browne and Karah Nicole Cook, 1 tract, $356. – Kenneth A. Rothberg and...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
WBTV

PROJECT PINK 2022: Sign up for a free mammogram at WBTV!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is partnering with Levine Cancer Institute and Charlotte Radiology to provide 40 uninsured or underinsured women with a free Project PINK mammogram screening. Women age 40 and older can click here to register for an appointment in the Project Pink bus. The event will take...
CHARLOTTE, NC

