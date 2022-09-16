Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 4-10
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 4-10. Big Al’s Pub & Grubberia, 516-F River Highway, Mooresville, 94/A. Capicua Latin Cuisine and Bar, 140 Regency Center Drive, Mooresville, 98/A. Fiesta Patria, 516 N. Main St., Troutman, 93/A. Fujisan Sushi, 520 N. Main St., Troutman,...
A review of Mecklenburg County restaurant health inspections in August
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below-received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of August, according to data pulled Sept. 15 from the N.C.
WBTV
Carowinds says no guns at park, cites ‘unruly behavior,’ as reason for early park closure
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a brief scare on Saturday night, Carowinds officials have confirmed that there were no guns and no shots fired at the theme park, despite claims that were circulating. Park officials said local law enforcement was on-site to help guests exit the park following the claims.
lakenormanpublications.com
New Goodwill opening in Denver this week
Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont will open a store in Denver Friday, Sept. 23. The grand opening of this new retail store at the intersection of N.C. 73 and N.C. 16 Business will be organization’s sixth to occur in the region this year. The nonprofit is expanding throughout its region to provide more opportunity for local residents to reuse and repurpose items that help to create equitable access to career opportunities for people in our region.
I-77 reopens after downed power lines snarled traffic in south Charlotte
NCDOT said the power lines fell across the interstate between Exit 5 for Tyvola Road and Exit 6-A for Woodlawn Road.
The Largest Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the Whistle Stop Depot in Franklin. Keep reading to learn more.
lakenormanpublications.com
Check out these festivals coming to Lake Norman this fall
Sept. 17 – Nov. 5. Annual tradition offers a challenge for participants to find their way through a cornfield maze. Tickets must be purchased at least 24 hours in advance. Cost: $9 – $17 (child, day and night rates) Info: ruralhill.net. Sept. 17. Paddockpalooza. Hinds’ Feet Farm, 14635...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County real estate transactions: Sept. 4-8
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 4-8. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From Double U Holdings, LLC and W. Holmes Jr. to FCH Properties, LLC, 6.719 acres, 1244 Garner Bagnal Blvd., Statesville, $4,000,000, on...
Hickory Metro Convention Center will receive an expansion
The Hickory Convention Center is about to get a major renovation. The Hickory-Conover Tourism Development Authority, the Hickory and the Conover city councils approved the expansion Thursday. The project will cost at least $14 million and will be paid for by room occupancy tax revenues. Hickory Mayor Hank Guess said...
Pick-up truck crashes into building in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating after a pickup truck ran into a building in northeast Charlotte. WCNC Charlotte crews were at the scene along Countryside Drive, not far from West Arrowood Road, where a white pickup truck was stuck in the side wall of an apartment building. No...
WBTV
Visitor spending soaring in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Domestic and international visitors to and within Cabarrus County spent $480.8 million in 2021, an increase of 67.2 percent from 2020. The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. Cabarrus County...
cn2.com
DHEC Statement Regarding Found Resident
CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating the residential facility in Fort Lawn where 79 year old Judy Pate walked away from earlier this week. Pate who was found on Thursday this past week after a nearly 3 day search...
Program provides much-needed repairs for couple’s home in Hidden Valley
CHARLOTTE — Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte recently provided much-needed repairs to a couple’s home in Hidden Valley. Patricia and Gary Turpin bought the home 22 years ago where they raised their children. However, the couple said they have not had enough money to repair the house, including...
Construction on I-485 sees delays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Improvements to Interstate 485 in south Charlotte will take longer than originally anticipated. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the hope was to complete the project, which includes new express lanes and interchanges, by the end of this year, but now it could take much longer due to several factors.
finehomesandliving.com
8 Reason You Should Move To North Carolina In 2022
When searching for a new place to live, there are many different things to consider. The cost of living, real estate prices, culture, education, access to nature, and the abundance of amenities and activities are all huge factors in helping you decide where to settle down. One particular state that is continuously attracting newcomers is North Carolina. With its pleasant climate, affordable housing, friendly people, and relaxed lifestyle, the state of North Carolina should be a top consideration if you’re looking for a new place to live. Here are some of the many reasons you should consider moving here.
Confrontation over parking space leads to shot being fired at Cabarrus County Fair
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Families say they are shocked after learning that someone fired a gun into the air at the Cabarrus County Fair last Saturday. Authorities told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that the incident occurred during a confrontation over a parking space. Thousand of people attended the...
Man dead, woman in ER after NC shooting, victims found at Food Lion parking lot
TV crews responded to the Food Lion and spotted several EMS responders as well as law enforcement officers at the scene.
ourdavie.com
Public records for Week of Sept. 15, 2022
The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. – Aaron Ransom York IV and Anita York to Torrin Colin Browne and Karah Nicole Cook, 1 tract, $356. – Kenneth A. Rothberg and...
Suspicious package in uptown deemed harmless after investigation, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A suspicious package was a deemed harmless piece of art after an investigation by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, police tweeted that a large section of South Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte had been shut down due to a suspicious package. Roads at the...
WBTV
PROJECT PINK 2022: Sign up for a free mammogram at WBTV!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is partnering with Levine Cancer Institute and Charlotte Radiology to provide 40 uninsured or underinsured women with a free Project PINK mammogram screening. Women age 40 and older can click here to register for an appointment in the Project Pink bus. The event will take...
