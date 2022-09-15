Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Moving on From Cody Bellinger; Outman Taking Over? Could LA Sign Aaron Judge?
The Dodgers' lineup shouldn't look too different next season. With the core of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Max Muncy and Chris Taylor locked up — and hopefully Trea Turner's extension on the way — there are only a few question marks to fill. The biggest, however,...
Yardbarker
Yankees rookie shortstop Oswald Peraza already putting together an argument for more playing time
The New York Yankees have been utilizing rookie shortstop Oswald Peraza sparingly since calling him up in early September. However, every time Oswald makes an appearance, he showcases solid defense and good offensive qualities. Peraza spent 99 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, hitting .259 with a 33% on-base rate. In...
Yardbarker
Yankees dodge injury bullet with Frankie Montas: ‘nothing crazy’
Following Friday night’s game, New York Yankees trade acquisition Frankie Montas indicated that he was feeling an issue with his shoulder, heading for an MRI that would showcase any structural damage. However, Montas has alleviated concerns, stating that the shoulder issue with simply normal soreness after a full game...
Yardbarker
The Padres Are Held Back By A Longstanding Problem
The San Diego Padres have all of a sudden found themselves desperately fighting for their postseason life. A similar feeling to that of last year after their unprecedented second-half slide is felt right now in San Diego. The talent is certainly there for this team to turn it around. They...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Freddie Freeman Relieved Dodgers & Giants Played Through Rain At Oracle Park
After becoming the first team to reach 100 wins this season, the Los Angeles Dodgers looked to finish off their road trip by completing a sweep of the San Francisco Giants. However, inclement weather throughout the Bay Area threatened the finale, which was selected for an ESPN Sunday Night Baseball national broadcast.
Yardbarker
David Price Debunks False Report
It was a typical Sunday morning, that is until news hit that came out of left field (pun intended). The story was spread by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale who said Dodgers veteran David Price was "Tired and his whole body hurt." Fox Sports: MLB went so far as to...
Yardbarker
The Padres Are Left Shocked After Their Big Deadline
The San Diego Padres made a huge splash at the trade deadline just over a month ago, acquiring stars such as Josh Hader, Juan Soto, Brandon Drury, and Josh Bell. Those moves made San Diego look like a clear World Series contender. However, since those moves were made, the Padres...
Yardbarker
Top LA Prospect Selected as Minor League Player of the Year
Every year Miguel Vargas inches closer and closer to claiming a well-deserved spot on the active roster with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 22-year-old got his big major league debut this year while also leading the way as the No. 3 prospect in the Dodgers farm system. In 113 games,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a Clay Holmes problem and it’s sending shockwaves through the bullpen
The New York Yankees are facing a few mediums of adversity as we approach the postseason. Blowing a win against the Milwaukee Brewers wasn’t exactly how manager Aaron Boone planned to start the series before heading back to the Bronx against the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, aside from a poor...
Yardbarker
Braves’ Spencer Strider breaks strikeout record held by Hall of Famer Randy Johnson
The Atlanta Braves appear to have a future ace on their hands in Spencer Strider, and he showed as much on Sunday in his start against the Philadelphia Phillies. Strider struck out his 200th batter of the season on Sunday in just 130 innings. That is the fewest innings required by any pitcher to achieve the mark, breaking the previous record set by Randy Johnson in 2001.
MLB・
Comments / 0