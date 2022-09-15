Read full article on original website
Related
upenn.edu
Stuart Weitzman Theatre to Be Constructed at the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts for Penn Live Arts
On September 12, the University of Pennsylvania announced that it will build a new theatre adjoining the current Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, to be named for Stuart Weitzman, Wharton Class of 1963, award-winning designer, and footwear icon, in honor of his leadership gift to the project. “This is...
upenn.edu
Crime and the scientific method
From the procedurals and documentaries that populate streaming services to the oppositional catch phrases that dominate political debates, crime is a constant theme in our national discourse. But beyond entertainment and politics, there is the reality of crime, and understanding this reality is where the Department of Criminology in Penn’s School of Arts & Sciences comes in.
upenn.edu
Pew Center for Arts & Heritage awards project grants to Penn’s Institute for Contemporary Art and WXPN
The Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) and WXPN, the public radio station at the University of Pennsylvania, have been awarded 2022 project grants from The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage. Stuart Weitzman School of Design alumni James Maurelle, now on the faculty, and James Allister Sprang are among 12 Pew Fellows in the Arts named this year.
Comments / 0